Flash News: OKX opens markets for $KLAY; Offers wallet support for zkSync 2.0 Network

OKX Wallet will be one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the zkSync 2.0 network



OKX has also enabled USDC margin trading for five more tokens and launched a BTC trading market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-leading cryptocurrency platform OKX has issued the below updates for the week beginning October 24, 2022.

OKX launches margin, perpetual and savings offerings for $KLAY

OKX will open margin and perpetual trading markets for Klaytn’s $KLAY, in addition to launching a $KLAY savings offering.

Klaytn is one of the largest L1 chains, and specializes in GameFi and metaverse projects. Developed by Kakao in South Korea, The project has recently announced that a new AAA rated game is being developed on the chain and introduced a new governance proposal to reduce emissions.

The listing will go live at 7:00 am UTC on October. 26.

OKX Wallet to Support the Upcoming zkSync 2.0 Network

On October 28, the zkSync 2.0 (EVM-compatible) Mainnet is expected to be launched with public participation expected at the end of 2022.

To better promote the new network and foster the prosperity of multi-chain ecosystems, OKX Wallet will become one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the zkSync 2.0 network.

OKX wallet users will then be able to seamlessly view and trade tokens in the OKX Mobile App and OKX Wallet Web Extension.

OKX to Enable USDC-Margin Trading for APT, XMR, SNX, MATIC, SUSHI

Spot margin trading will be activated for the following pairs: APT/USDC, XMR/USDC, SNX/USDC, MATIC/USDC, SUSHI/USDC. The updates will cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

USDC-margin trading will be enabled at 7:00 am UTC on Oct. 26.

OKX will launch BTC Trading Market

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of LUNA-BTC, LUNC-BTC, USTC-BTC, PHA-BTC, ETHW-BTC, SHIB-BTC, TAMA-BTC, ENS-BTC, CSPR-BTC, APE-BTC, PEOPLE-BTC, CEL-BTC, DYDX-BTC, MATIC-BTC on our spot trading markets as we continue to support the development of the BTC ecosystem.

Spot trading for these pairs has opened from 7:00am UTC on Oct. 25, 2022.

For more, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.