Buffini & Company Announces 2023 Event Lineup

Carlsbad, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Oct. 26, 2022) The just announced 2023 lineup of Buffini & Company events has been created to motivate, inspire and change the lives and businesses of those who attend. The events, to be held at locations across North America in 2023 include the popular Master Class™, The Peak Experience®, MasterMind Summit® and Team Leader Conference.

Master Class is a Buffini & Company event designed to help real estate professionals become better business owners. Through carefully crafted sessions, attendees will be immersed in next-level business strategies and personal growth content delivered by Brian Buffini, the company’s founder and chairman, as well as a roster of powerhouse speakers. A networking mixer will be held the night before each event where attendees can learn from other professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

The event will be held at four different locations in 2023 - Monterey, Calif., Jan. 18-19; Nashville, March 23-24; Orlando, June 12-13; and Seattle, Oct. 18-19. To register for a Master Class event, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/mc.

Considered Buffini & Company’s most elite event, The Peak Experience is a multi-day conference created specifically for top earners in real estate. Industry legend Brian Buffini, as well as expert guest speakers, will present rich, customized content designed to inspire a unique, in-depth journey of personal and professional growth. The atmosphere is ideal for attendees to connect with other growth-minded professionals. The Peak Experience will be held May 7-10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. An evening event will be held May 7, followed by three days of content. The event is currently sold out but waitlist submissions are being accepted.

MasterMind Summit is a personal growth and development event open to anyone who wants to be inspired and motivated to unlock the very best version of themselves. Brian Buffini and other guest speakers will share their deeply personal stories of overcoming obstacles on their way to success. MasterMind Summit promises to challenge a person’s way of thinking and provide practical tactics that can be used in all aspects of life. The event will be held in San Diego on Aug. 9-10, 2023. This event is likely to sell out so be sure to register early at www.buffiniandcompany.com/mm.

Team Leader Conference will be held on Sept. 7-8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. At this two-day conference, top industry leaders from across North America will gather to exchange ideas, grow their leadership skills and work on building, growing and retaining their teams. Attendees will connect and network with industry legends with decades of experience to learn what’s working, and not working, for them and their teams. For more information visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/tlc.

For more than 26 years, Buffini & Company events have brought thousands of growth-minded individuals together from all over North America to impact and improve their lives and businesses for the better. To learn more about Buffini & Company events, and to secure your spot, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/events.

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs, and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their businesses, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif. For more information, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at www.brianbuffini.com.

Attachment