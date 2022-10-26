SYNERGIE: Ongoing turnover growth in Q3: 5.3%

French English

ONGOING TURNOVER GROWTH IN Q3, +5.3%

€ million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change



International 419.5 412.6 +1.7% 1,246.1 1,150.9 +8.3% France 317.9 287.5 +10.6% 921.1 829.7 +11.0% Total 737.4 700.1 +5.3% 2,167.2 1,980.7 +9.4%





After a sharp increase during the third quarter (+5.3%), SYNERGIE reports nine-month turnover of €2,167.2 million, up 9.4% relative to 2021 (9.1% on a like-for-like basis).

The performance was enabled by the Group’s agility and its capacity to face mounting tension in sourcing.

Third quarter business momentum was driven primarily by France (+10.6%) and the largest international subsidiaries (Italy, Belgium), with the contribution from international business stabilising at a high level close to 57%. Southern Europe continued to dominate with turnover at €730.6 million on 30 September, compared with €458.3 million from Northern and Eastern Europe and €57.2 million from outside Europe.

In France, nine-month turnover amounted to €921.1 million (€880.9 million excluding digital services). Current robust momentum at major clients, especially in aerospace, clearly contributed to this performance as well as the excellent level of consumer spending over the summer period, which was beneficial for the services sector (tourism, events etc.).

Our subsidiaries specialised in digital services generated turnover of €55.5 million as of 30 September (+10.2%), with an acceleration in growth over the third quarter (+12.6%), thereby reassuring SYNERGIE in its strategy to develop higher value-added businesses.

Confident in its performances and with a strengthened financial structure, SYNERGIE Group is actively studying acquisitions opportunities in order to continue its expansion, with the agreement signed in September to acquire Polish company INTERKADRA already enabling it to bolster its sourcing capacities.

In this context, SYNERGIE is maintaining its full-year target for €2.9 billion in turnover.

Next event: Publication of 2022 turnover on 1st February 2023 after market close

Attachment