EMILE HENRY NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING’S 2022 KITCHEN GEAR AND COFFEE AWARDS

New Castle, DE, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry announced today that the Sublime Dutch Oven was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the Innovative Standouts category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022.

Emile Henry combined the extraordinary properties of ceramic with the iconic Dutch oven shape to create the new Sublime: high performance, beautiful cookware. These Dutch ovens are crafted in France from high-fired Burgundy clay that is sourced right in the French countryside, adding to its sustainability. Sublime is made using a new ceramic technology designed to do all kinds of cooking and thus expanding the definition of what is a great Dutch oven.

This Dutch oven is lighter weight than other Dutch ovens, 35% lighter than cast iron ovens. It is naturally nonstick, so it is easier to clean, and it is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

These attributes plus the gentle cooking that is characteristic of Clay cooking makes this Dutch oven a versatile, everyday pot for the stovetop, oven and grill.

“The new Emile Henry Sublime ceramic Dutch enables a home cook to use just this one pot to prepare a diverse array of extraordinarily flavorful meals,” said Tara Steffen, Director of Marketing, Emile Henry USA.

Sublime can handle the high heat of searing, deep frying, and barbecuing and it also gently cooks on low heat so that sugars in a caramel sauce, for instance, or a custard are heated without burning or overcooking.

The new ceramic is highly resistant to mechanical shock as well as thermal shock (extreme changes in temperature). Emile Henry is so confident in the durability of this new proprietary technology; it is offering a 10-year guarantee.

Emile Henry has withstood the test of time, making beautiful, high-quality ceramics in Marcigny, France since 1850. Today the Company uses its experience as a leader in the science behind ceramics to invent new ceramic technologies from sustainable, local clay, always with the goal of helping to help make cooking and baking easier and more pleasurable for households all around the world.

