Galera Announces Presentation of Phase 3 ROMAN Long-term Follow-up Data at 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

Tumor outcomes and overall survival maintained in patients with HNC at one-year



Cisplatin-related chronic kidney disease reduced by 50% in avasopasem patients compared to placebo at one-year

Meta-analysis of ROMAN and GT-201 (Phase 2b) supports efficacy across trials and key SOM endpoints

Company remains on track to submit NDA to the U.S. FDA for avasopasem for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis by end of 2022

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the presentation of one-year tumor and renal function outcomes data from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese 90 mg for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM), as well as topline results from a recently completed meta-analysis of the ROMAN and GT-201 SOM trial results, at the 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. Final data from its Phase 2 AESOP trial of avasopasem for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis were also presented today in a separate session. In addition, poster presentations during ASTRO highlighted the completed Phase 2 EUSOM trial of avasopasem for SOM in Europe and the ongoing GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem for non-small cell lung cancer. The presentations and posters are currently available in the ASTRO digital program.

Highlights from the Phase 3 ROMAN data presented at ASTRO:

After one-year follow-up, patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer treated with avasopasem in combination with the standard-of-care regimen (intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) + cisplatin) demonstrated comparable tumor outcomes and overall survival to patients in the placebo arm.

Patients treated with avasopasem in combination with IMRT + cisplatin had a 10 percent incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) after one year of post treatment follow-up, compared to 20 percent of patients in the placebo arm (p=0.0043). CKD (eGFR <60) is a known toxicity risk with cisplatin for these patients and the results highlight success on a predefined exploratory endpoint of renal function. The prospective exploration of this potential benefit of avasopasem was driven by published preclinical data and a post hoc assessment of patients from the GT-201 trial presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

“The ROMAN one-year follow-up data show that avasopasem can protect head and neck cancer patients from severe oral mucositis without affecting the treatment benefit of standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy,” said Dr. Carryn Anderson, Clinical Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Iowa. “Treatment with avasopasem also significantly reduced the likelihood of patients developing cisplatin-related chronic kidney disease compared to placebo at one-year follow-up, suggesting avasopasem can reduce cisplatin renal toxicities and greatly improve patient quality of life.”

In addition to the ROMAN long-term endpoints, a meta-analysis of Galera’s two randomized placebo-controlled trials (ROMAN and GT-201; n=551) was included in Dr. Anderson’s ASTRO presentation; these results reinforced that avasopasem therapy resulted in clinically meaningful reductions in radiotherapy-induced SOM, including a significant reduction in the incidence, duration, onset and severity of SOM compared to placebo.

“The data presented today affirm our belief that avasopasem is providing real benefit for patients with head and neck cancer undergoing the current standard of care,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We look forward to submitting the NDA to the FDA by the end of 2022 with the intention of bringing avasopasem to patients as the first FDA-approved drug for radiotherapy-induced SOM.”

About Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM)

Approximately 42,000 patients with head and neck cancer undergo standard-of-care radiotherapy every year in the U.S. and are at risk of experiencing SOM. In patients with head and neck cancer, radiotherapy is a mainstay of treatment. Approximately 70 percent of patients receiving radiotherapy for head and neck cancer develop SOM, defined by the inability to eat solid food or drink liquids. The impact on patients who develop SOM is substantial, particularly when hospitalization and/or surgical placement of PEG tubes to maintain nutrition and hydration are required. SOM can adversely affect cancer treatment outcomes by causing interruptions in radiotherapy, which may compromise the otherwise good prognosis for tumor control in many of these patients. There is currently no drug approved to prevent or treat SOM for these patients.

About Avasopasem

Avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419) is a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in development for the reduction of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) and for the reduction of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem, or GC4711), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

