How to Enjoy Home Comfort Outdoors With OUKITEL P2001 Portable Power Station

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Want to enjoy the fresh air outdoors, explore nature, and use any home appliance on the road? A portable power station can be a good gadget to get there. Since everyone has different power needs for different outdoor events, OUKITEL launched its portable power station P2001 early this year. With a large energy storage, huge AC output, and safe and durable LFP battery, P2001 can bring sufficient and reliable power that can enable everyone to enjoy home comforts outdoors.

Bigger Output Wattage, Runs More Devices

The output wattage determines the types of electric devices that can be used in the off-grid holiday. With the rated 2000W huge AC output (surge up to 4000W), the OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator can power 99% of camping gadgets. Moreover, this is also an ideal home backup power since it can even run those heavy-duty home appliances (fridge, TV, air conditioner, etc.).

Larger Capacity, Power Longer

Secondly, power storage can help to manage camping time better. The battery capacity tells how long the power station can keep electric devices running when choosing one for outdoor camping. OUKITEL P2001 portable power station comes with a large 2000Wh capacity. It supports one to two days of outdoor appliance use (mini fridge, projector, drone, etc.) maximum. Moreover, this power station can power home appliances (air conditioner, fans, microwave, washer, etc.) for a few hours in a power outage.

Safety for Changeable Environments Outdoors

It is essential to choose a safe and reliable power generator in unpredictable and changeable environments outdoors. The P2001 power station is built with Battery Management System (BMS), which can protect users from safety concerns: over-charge, over-discharge, over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and high temperature. The LiFePO4 batteries are another killing feature since they are able to cycle more than 3,500 times (70% of the original capacity) and come with low flammable and explosive possibilities. Moreover, the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) function can also shield those sensitive and valuable devices (laptop, CPAP, fridge, etc.).

Harness Solar, Refuel It Free and Anywhere

Most of the time, it is hard to reach any power outlets outdoors. It could be a win-win situation to charge a power station with solar when camping outdoors. The OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator is compatible with any solar panels (max 500W, 12V-48V/ 15A) on the market. Its built-in Maximum Power Point (MPPT) is almost up to 99% efficiency of solar charging. OUKITEL P2001 charging time is faster than most portable power stations. It charges from 0-100% by home outlet within less than 1.8 hours.

OUKITEL POWER

Global power solution company OUKITEL launched the very first portable power station in 2019 with the ultimate goal to provide a sustainable power solution for individuals to enjoy renewable energy, and continuously keeps putting a great effort into portable power supply, solar technology, and smart home backup power system.

