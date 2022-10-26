SportGait Partners With the Carrick Institute, Incorporating Cutting-Edge Concussion Support and Recovery Technology

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportGait, the brain wellness and medical technology company, proudly announced today a partnership with The Carrick Institute, world leader in clinical neuroscience education. The Carrick Institute will incorporate SportGait's platform into their premier Management of Concussion program.

"We have embedded SportGait directly into the coursework while developing one of the world's most comprehensive assessment programs," says Dr. Antonucci, Chiropractic Neurologist and Assistant Professor of Neurology. "When you start looking at concussion, you really can't avoid the fact that it changes individuals' gaits. Even after all symptoms are gone and patients are thinking clearer, the effects of the concussion are still pervasive and persistent, and we can only measure those things realistically by measuring gait."

SportGait, which offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches and parents, seeks to bridge the gap between brain wellness and medical technology using a best-in-class, research-backed application developed by a team of doctors and scientists focused in the field of concussion.

"The Carrick Institute is thrilled to welcome SportGait as a partner," commented Dr. Frederick Carrick, CEO and Founder of The Carrick Institute. Bringing their technology into our program will help to ensure we continue to offer the most comprehensive, effective and valuable training on the management of concussions around the world."

Participants of the Management of Concussion course will begin using the SportGait tools later this fall.

"We are enthusiastic by this partnership so that, collectively, our tools in the hands of Carrick-trained clinicians, should only mean better outcomes for patients," says SportGait CEO Chris Newton.

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating and monitoring concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S. For more information, please visit https://sportgait.com.

About The Carrick Institute

Founded in 1979, The Carrick Institute is a worldwide leader in applied neuroscience education. The Institute offers more than 100 courses, totaling over 2,000 hours of continuing and post-graduate education in 13 countries and 36 cities. They provide their scholars with the most contemporary science and cutting-edge tools, so that they may serve their patients at the highest levels. For more information, please visit https://www.carrickinstitute.com.

###

Contact Information:

Bethany Vietmeier

Marketing and Public Relations

bethany@valiant3communications.com

4127205195



Related Images











Image 1: SportGait and Carrick Institute









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment