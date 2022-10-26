Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $15.5 million, or $0.97 per common share basic and diluted.



Key Highlights in the Third Quarter of 2022

Earnings increased $3.2 million to $15.5 million, or 26.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 47 basis points ("bp") to 3.92% from 3.45% in the prior quarter.

Organic loans grew 17.8% (annualized) during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from the second quarter of 2022 and is now 9.4% (annualized) year to date.





Return on average assets was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.10% for the prior quarter.





Return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity ( 1) were 12.37% and 16.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 up from 9.91% and 13.59%, respectively for the second quarter of 2022.



Book value per common share increased to $31.42 within the third quarter up from $31.23 in the second quarter, while tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.57, at June 30, 2022.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

"We are proud to deliver these third quarter and year-to-date financial results to our shareholders," said Rory G. Ritrievi, President and CEO. "We continue to generate high-quality organic loan growth and at attractive yields. Core loan growth within the quarter and year to date are both over 15% on an annualized basis. We also continue to have success not only in generating core deposit growth, but in the disciplined pricing of those deposits. This has provided for a significant expansion in our net interest margin within the quarter. Even with a significant decline in our residential mortgage business-driven by increases in interest rates - our overall fee income has improved by 6.7% year to date over same period last year as a result of improvements in just about every other fee generating aspect of our business. Included in that would be our bank trust and wealth group and our non-bank wealth and insurance subsidiaries. Along with that impressive organic growth in loans, deposits and fee business has been continued strength in asset quality and continued recognition of expense efficiencies from the acquisitions we have made. In my opinion the third quarter of 2022 is the best overall quarter we have had in the 54 full quarters since I joined the company in 2009. I am very encouraged by that performance particularly considering the headwinds we are all facing right now economically and geopolitically both home and abroad. While we feel we have much work to do, we do take pride in the organization we have built with your investment. I hope you share our enthusiasm for that success."

With this successful quarter, the Board is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock was declared at its meeting on October 26, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $39.4 million compared to net interest income of $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.92% versus 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2021, a 47 and 66 bp, respectively, increase compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2021. The linked quarter increase was the result of a 55 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding loans and investment securities and the increase in fed fund rates during the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of higher rates being paid on deposits as a result of the fed fund rate increases. The decrease in interest-earning assets was the result of a decrease in federal funds sold, primarily a result of a decrease in deposits partially offset by loan growth and re-deployment of cash into investment securities. The increase compared to the same period of the prior year was the result of a 57 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, a 12 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities and a $699.4 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $498.7 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, primarily obtained through the acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview"). The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding investment securities and the increases in the fed fund rate during 2022. The decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of a lag in the repricing of deposits as rates increased.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $109.3 million, a $30.1 million, or 38.0%, increase compared to net interest income of $79.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, the deployment of fed funds into higher yielding investment securities since September 30, 2021, interest and fees from core loan growth since September 30, 2021 and reduced interest expense due to the lower cost of deposits in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, a 17 bp increase compared to 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $989.4 million increase in interest-earning assets and a 23 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $714.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and the reduction of PPP fees recognized during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $99 thousand of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $6.1 million compared to $6.2 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $3.7 million of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $13.8 million compared to $17.5 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. These PPP fees are recognized as interest income over the term of the respective loan, or sooner if the loans are forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), or the borrower otherwise pays down principal prior to the loan’s stated maturity. As of September 30, 2022, we had $72 thousand of PPP fees remaining.

Total average assets were $4.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $126.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to total average assets of $4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $831.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to total average assets of $3.5 billion third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to the reduction in federal funds sold. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 33.2%, compared to total average assets of $3.4 billion for the same period of 2021. The increase in total average assets for the three and nine months ended from September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 was primarily attributable to the Riverview acquisition, effective November 30, 2021.

Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $108.3 million, or 3.5%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $815.2 million, or 33.7%, compared to total average loans of $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $636.3 million, or 25.2%, compared to total average loans in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth is largely attributable to the Riverview acquisition.

Total average deposits were $3.7 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $110.5 million, or 2.9%, compared to total average deposits in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $855.8 million, or 29.8%, compared to total average deposits of $2.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average deposits during the third quarter was primarily attributable to the maturity of certificates of deposit, which have renewed into lower rates, and migrated to other retail investment products or exited the Bank. We strategically adjusted our average cost of deposits through our targeted deposit run-off. The average cost of deposits was 0.30% for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 9 bp increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a 10 bp decrease from the third quarter of 2021. Total average deposits were $3.9 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 41.5%, compared to total average deposits of $2.7 billion for the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth in average deposits was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition and significant increases in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing, and money market deposits, primarily due to both expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and new deposits established as a result of Mid Penn’s PPP loan funding activities.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan and lease losses was $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $175 thousand compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and an increase of $1.1 million compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $425 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 related primarily to the provisioning on organic loan growth. The provision for loan and lease losses was $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the $2.6 million provision for loan and lease losses for the same period of 2021. The increase in the provision for loan and lease losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was the result of one commercial relationship that was downgraded from substandard accrual to substandard non-accrual during the second quarter of 2022 and the growth in total loans of $218 million since December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses and the related provision for loan and lease losses reflects Mid Penn’s continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. We will adopt the current expected credit loss accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

Total nonperforming assets were $7.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets since December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of the successful workout of two non-accrual home equity loans amongst one relationship totaling $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming assets included acquired impaired loans assumed in the Riverview acquisition totaling $3.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans, including PPP loans, was 0.56% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% at June 30, 2022 and 0.47% at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.0 million, or 1.84%, from $490.1 million as of December 31, 2021 to $499.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized” at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6.0 million, an increase of $733 thousand, or 14.02%, compared to noninterest income of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by increases of $524 thousand in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities and $231 thousand in mortgage banking income.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income increased $454 thousand, or 8.24%, compared to noninterest income of $5.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $1.1 million in other income, $1.1 million in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities, $448 thousand in ATM debit card interchange income, $260 thousand in service charges on deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in mortgage banking income. Other income increased as a result of income in the third quarter of 2022 from a hedging program related to mortgage derivative activities that Mid Penn did not participate in during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in income from fiduciary activities was attributable to favorable growth in trust assets under management and increased sales of retail investments products, as a result of successful business development efforts by Mid Penn’s trust and wealth management team. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. The decrease in mortgage banking income was the result of increasing mortgage interest rates slowing mortgage loan originations and secondary-market loan sales and gains during the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 6.74%, compared to noninterest income of $15.9 million for the first nine months of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $3.2 million in other income, $2.3 million in income from fiduciary activities, $1.4 million in ATM debit card interchange income and $1.1 million in service charges on deposits. The increase in other income was primarily the result of a fair value gain on a swap in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The increases in fiduciary activities was a result of increased activity in the wealth management area and the Riverview acquisition. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. These favorable variances were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased as interest rates increased in response to the increase in the fed funds rate during the first nine months of 2022. As a result of the corresponding mortgage rate increases and an increase in property values driven by supply shortfalls and high liquidity levels among buyers, the mortgage loan refinancing market has slowed, and purchase money mortgage originations have slowed relative to the lending volumes seen in the past several years.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $800 thousand, or 3.35%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to noninterest expense of $23.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $440 thousand increase in Pennsylvania bank shares tax. The higher salaries and benefits were a result of vacant positions that were filled during the quarter, an increase in incentive compensation due to better than anticipated results for the quarter and an increase in medical claims expense. The increase in shares tax compared to the prior quarter was the results of credits received in the second quarter that were not repeated in the third quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.7 million, or 23.5%, from $20.0 million primarily as a result of higher expenses from the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $3.2 million in salaries and benefits and $1.2 million in other expenses. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.1 million in mortgage banking profit-sharing expense, $207 thousand in FDIC assessment, and $198 thousand of post-acquisition restructuring expense in 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $74.4 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 30.4%, compared to noninterest expense of $57.0 million for the same period of 2021 primarily as a result of higher expenses attributable to the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $9.3 million in salaries and benefits and $4.1 million in other expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $3.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million and $2.3 million of income tax provision recorded for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 19.0% compared to 18.4% and 18.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.7 million of income tax provision recorded for the same period of 2021. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 18.7% compared to 19.0% for the same period of 2021.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 53.5% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 57.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and 60.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the result of higher net interest income and noninterest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was the result of higher net interest income, as well as the cost savings realized from the Riverview acquisition.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On November 30, 2021, Mid Penn announced the successful completion of the merger acquisition of Riverview. The acquisition of Riverview impacted periods presented within this release. For more information regarding this transaction, please see Mid Penn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; the length and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; the success and timing of PPP loan repayment and forgiveness; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Riverview transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Mid Penn does business; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Riverview transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn.

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.



SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Ending Balances: Investment securities $ 644,766 $ 618,184 $ 508,658 $ 392,619 $ 158,311 Net loans and leases 3,303,977 3,163,157 3,106,384 3,089,799 2,356,196 Total assets 4,333,903 4,310,163 4,667,174 4,689,425 3,453,187 Total deposits 3,729,596 3,702,587 3,989,037 4,002,016 2,961,881 Shareholders' equity 499,105 495,835 494,161 490,076 349,308 Average Balances: Investment securities 626,447 580,406 462,648 286,134 158,296 Net loans 3,237,587 3,129,334 3,103,469 2,319,544 2,422,378 Total assets 4,339,783 4,465,906 4,696,894 3,579,649 3,508,757 Total deposits 3,726,658 3,837,135 3,999,074 3,007,955 2,870,885 Shareholders' equity 502,082 495,681 494,019 403,010 345,816 Income Statement: Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Net interest income $ 39,409 $ 35,433 $ 34,414 $ 29,372 $ 26,994 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,550 1,725 500 370 425 Noninterest income 5,963 5,230 5,750 5,660 5,509 Noninterest expense 24,715 23,915 25,745 34,072 20,019 Income before provision for income taxes 19,107 15,023 13,919 590 12,059 Provision for income taxes 3,626 2,771 2,565 (17 ) 2,272 Net income available to shareholders 15,481 12,252 11,354 607 9,787 Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1) 15,481 12,252 11,614 10,266 9,943 Per Share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share $ 31.42 $ 31.23 $ 30.96 $ 30.71 $ 30.55 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 23.80 $ 23.57 $ 23.31 $ 22.99 $ 24.75 Asset Quality: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.007 % -0.001 % -0.007 % 0.001 % 0.149 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Non-performing asset to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.20 % ALLL to total loans 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.60 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 242.23 % 211.66 % 190.84 % 146.23 % 209.90 % Profitability: Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.10 % 0.98 % 0.06 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 12.37 % 9.91 % 9.32 % 0.61 % 11.23 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.55 % 13.59 % 12.82 % 1.26 % 14.20 % Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.45 % 3.21 % 3.48 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio (1) 53.46 % 57.57 % 62.12 % 61.34 % 60.33 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) 9.6 % 9.0 % 8.4 % 8.1 % 8.6 % Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.4 % 11.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % 13.2 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.7 % 11.8 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 13.2 % Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 13.8 % 14.1 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 15.8 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 76,018 $ 64,440 $ 54,961 $ 41,100 $ 40,134 Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions 4,520 4,909 3,187 146,031 2,536 Federal funds sold 14,140 167,437 700,283 726,621 712,272 Total cash and cash equivalents 94,678 236,786 758,431 913,752 754,942 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 402,142 399,032 363,145 329,257 152,791 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 242,195 218,698 145,039 62,862 5,015 Equity securities available for sale, at fair value 428 454 474 500 505 Loans held for sale 5,997 9,574 7,474 11,514 23,154 Loans and leases, net of unearned interest 3,322,457 3,180,033 3,121,531 3,104,396 2,370,429 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (18,480 ) (16,876 ) (15,147 ) (14,597 ) (14,233 ) Net loans and leases 3,303,977 3,163,157 3,106,384 3,089,799 2,356,196 Bank premises and equipment, net 33,854 33,732 33,612 33,232 25,562 Bank premises and equipment held for sale 2,262 2,574 3,098 3,907 — Operating lease right of use asset 8,352 8,326 8,751 9,055 9,942 Finance lease right of use asset 2,952 2,997 3,042 3,087 3,132 Cash surrender value of life insurance 50,419 50,169 49,907 49,661 17,406 Restricted investment in bank stocks 4,595 4,234 7,637 9,134 7,906 Accrued interest receivable 15,861 12,902 11,584 11,328 10,008 Deferred income taxes 16,093 13,780 11,974 10,779 4,133 Goodwill 113,871 113,835 113,835 113,835 62,840 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 7,215 7,729 8,250 9,436 3,537 Foreclosed assets held for sale 49 69 125 — 11 Other assets 28,963 32,115 34,412 28,287 16,107 Total Assets $ 4,333,903 $ 4,310,163 $ 4,667,174 $ 4,689,425 $ 3,453,187 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 863,037 $ 850,180 $ 866,965 $ 850,438 $ 661,890 Interest-bearing demand 1,103,000 1,023,027 1,050,923 1,066,852 745,833 Money Market 966,913 999,556 1,159,809 1,076,593 905,742 Savings 344,359 354,677 358,186 381,476 205,842 Time 452,287 475,147 553,154 626,657 442,574 Total Deposits 3,729,596 3,702,587 3,989,037 4,002,016 2,961,881 Long-term debt 4,501 4,592 74,681 81,270 74,858 Subordinated debt 66,357 73,995 74,134 73,645 44,599 Operating lease liability 10,261 10,324 10,923 11,363 10,950 Accrued interest payable 1,841 1,542 2,067 1,791 1,901 Other liabilities 22,242 21,288 22,171 29,264 9,690 Total Liabilities 3,834,798 3,814,328 4,173,013 4,199,349 3,103,879 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized 16,091 16,081 16,059 16,056 11,532 Additional paid-in capital 386,452 386,128 385,765 384,742 246,830 Retained earnings 120,572 108,265 99,206 91,043 92,722 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19,130 ) (9,759 ) (4,946 ) 158 147 Treasury stock (4,880 ) (4,880 ) (1,923 ) (1,923 ) (1,923 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 499,105 495,835 494,161 490,076 349,308 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,333,903 $ 4,310,163 $ 4,667,174 $ 4,689,425 $ 3,453,187



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Sep. 30,

2022 Sep. 30,

2021 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 38,484 $ 34,264 $ 35,016 $ 31,021 $ 29,590 $ 107,764 $ 87,755 Interest and dividends on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,873 2,329 1,536 715 285 6,738 688 State and political subdivision obligations, tax-exempt 392 379 336 288 279 1,107 834 Other securities 509 504 417 329 277 1,430 870 Total Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities 3,774 3,212 2,289 1,332 841 9,275 2,392 Interest on other interest-bearing balances 12 8 13 8 1 33 5 Interest on federal funds sold 736 736 314 324 308 1,786 485 Total Interest Income 43,006 38,220 37,632 32,685 30,740 118,858 90,637 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,836 2,019 2,294 2,536 2,909 7,149 8,791 Interest on short-term borrowings — — — — 133 — 539 Interest on long-term and subordinated debt 761 768 924 777 704 2,453 2,111 Total Interest Expense 3,597 2,787 3,218 3,313 3,746 9,602 11,441 Net Interest Income 39,409 35,433 34,414 29,372 26,994 109,256 79,196 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 1,550 1,725 500 370 425 3,775 2,575 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 37,859 33,708 33,914 29,002 26,569 105,481 76,621 NONINTEREST INCOME Income from fiduciary and wealth management activities 1,729 1,205 1,052 778 618 3,986 1,716 ATM debit card interchange income 1,078 1,128 1,057 834 630 3,263 1,854 Service charges on deposits 483 450 684 439 223 1,617 552 Mortgage banking income 536 305 529 1,932 3,162 1,370 8,382 Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans 152 119 (9 ) 409 105 262 560 Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance 250 262 246 135 74 758 223 Net gain on sales of investment securities — — — — 79 — 79 Other income 1,735 1,761 2,191 1,133 618 5,687 2,507 Total Noninterest Income 5,963 5,230 5,750 5,660 5,509 16,943 15,873 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 13,583 12,340 13,244 11,838 10,342 39,167 29,873 Software licensing and utilization 1,804 1,821 2,106 1,839 1,551 5,731 4,493 Occupancy expense, net 1,634 1,655 1,799 1,412 1,318 5,088 4,115 Equipment expense 1,121 1,112 1,011 864 745 3,244 2,237 Shares tax 920 480 920 (222 ) 498 2,626 1,022 Legal and professional fees 528 694 639 388 610 1,861 1,591 ATM/card processing 518 571 517 357 249 1,605 696 Intangible amortization 514 521 481 357 266 1,516 823 FDIC Assessment 254 506 591 524 461 1,351 1,364 Charitable contributions qualifying for State tax credits — 125 65 797 — 190 635 Mortgage banking profit-sharing expense — 33 145 566 1,140 178 2,005 (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net (57 ) (15 ) (16 ) 1 (7 ) (88 ) (26 ) Merger and acquisition expense — — — 2,347 198 — 720 Post-acquisition restructuring expense — — 329 9,880 — 329 — Other expenses 3,896 4,072 3,914 3,124 2,648 11,577 7,485 Total Noninterest Expense 24,715 23,915 25,745 34,072 20,019 74,375 57,033 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 19,107 15,023 13,919 590 12,059 48,049 35,461 Provision for income taxes 3,626 2,771 2,565 (17 ) 2,272 8,962 6,749 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 $ 607 $ 9,787 $ 39,087 $ 28,712 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 $ 2.45 $ 2.85 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 $ 2.45 $ 2.85 Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.59



CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 5,583 $ 12 0.85 % $ 5,920 $ 8 0.54 % $ 2,491 $ 1 0.16 % Investment Securities: Taxable 546,439 3,369 2.45 501,631 2,740 2.19 102,259 504 1.96 Tax-Exempt 80,008 496 2.46 78,775 480 2.44 56,037 353 2.50 Total Securities 626,447 3,865 2.45 580,406 3,220 2.23 158,296 857 2.15 Federal Funds Sold 131,089 736 2.23 415,405 736 0.71 715,365 308 0.17 Loans and Leases, Net 3,237,587 38,573 4.73 3,129,334 34,354 4.40 2,422,378 29,660 4.86 Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 4,322 13 1.19 4,854 94 7.77 7,148 58 3.22 Total Earning Assets 4,005,028 43,199 4.28 4,135,919 38,412 3.73 3,305,678 30,884 3.71 Cash and Due from Banks 69,751 59,822 39,852 Other Assets 265,004 270,165 163,227 Total Assets $ 4,339,783 $ 4,465,906 $ 3,508,757 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,072,496 $ 873 0.32 % $ 1,030,237 $ 462 0.18 % $ 681,171 $ 625 0.36 % Money Market 994,446 1,097 0.44 1,079,900 584 0.22 854,065 864 0.40 Savings 352,024 43 0.05 357,433 43 0.05 208,163 60 0.11 Time 464,273 823 0.70 516,346 930 0.72 446,256 1,360 1.21 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 2,883,239 2,836 0.39 2,983,916 2,019 0.27 2,189,655 2,909 0.53 Short Term Borrowings — — 0.00 — — — 149,505 133 0.35 Long-term Debt 4,537 150 13.12 9,238 107 4.65 74,888 205 1.09 Subordinated Debt 69,523 611 3.49 74,062 661 3.58 44,596 499 4.44 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 2,957,299 3,597 0.48 3,067,217 2,787 0.36 2,458,644 3,746 0.60 Noninterest-bearing Demand 843,419 853,219 681,230 Other Liabilities 36,983 49,790 23,067 Shareholders' Equity 502,082 495,681 345,816 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,339,783 $ 4,465,906 $ 3,508,757 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 39,602 $ 35,625 $ 27,138 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (193 ) (192 ) (144 ) Net Interest Income $ 39,409 $ 35,433 $ 26,994 Total Yield on Earning Assets 4.28 % 3.73 % 3.71 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 0.48 0.36 0.60 Average Interest Spread 3.80 3.36 3.10 Net Interest Margin 3.92 3.45 3.26

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.



Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 34,034 $ 33 0.13 % $ 1,729 $ 5 0.39 % Investment Securities: Taxable 479,611 7,930 2.21 91,379 1,319 1.93 Tax-Exempt 77,489 1,401 2.42 55,599 1,056 2.54 Total Securities 557,100 9,331 2.24 146,978 2,375 2.16 Federal Funds Sold 415,528 1,786 0.57 503,652 485 0.13 Loans and Leases, Net 3,157,288 108,050 4.58 2,520,965 87,974 4.67 Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 5,826 238 5.46 7,022 239 4.55 Total Interest-earning Assets 4,169,776 119,438 3.83 3,180,346 91,078 3.83 Cash and Due from Banks 62,369 36,213 Other Assets 267,309 162,189 Total Assets $ 4,499,454 $ 3,378,748 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,049,569 $ 1,796 0.23 % $ 632,830 $ 1,782 0.38 % Money Market 1,066,001 2,281 0.29 796,922 2,461 0.41 Savings 361,733 144 0.05 203,206 182 0.12 Time 524,013 2,928 0.75 431,009 4,366 1.35 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 3,001,316 7,149 0.32 2,063,967 8,791 0.57 Short-term Borrowings — — — 205,697 539 0.35 Long-term Debt 29,715 541 2.43 74,975 613 1.09 Subordinated Debt 72,574 1,912 3.52 44,589 1,498 4.49 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 3,103,605 9,602 0.41 2,389,228 11,441 0.64 Noninterest-bearing Demand 851,975 659,554 Other Liabilities 46,960 24,037 Shareholders' Equity 496,914 305,929 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,499,454 $ 3,378,748 Net Interest Income (taxable-equivalent basis) $ 109,836 $ 79,637 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (580 ) (441 ) Net Interest Income $ 109,256 $ 79,196 Total Yield on Earning Assets 3.83 % 3.83 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 0.41 0.64 Average Interest Spread 3.42 3.19 Net Interest Margin 3.52 3.35

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses: Beginning balance $ 16,876 $ 15,147 $ 14,597 $ 14,233 $ 14,716 Loans Charged off Commercial and industrial (1 ) — — (7 ) — Commercial real estate — — — (1 ) (1,043 ) Commercial real estate - construction — — — — — Residential mortgage (2 ) — — — (3 ) Home equity (1 ) — — — — Consumer (11 ) (9 ) (57 ) (19 ) (11 ) Total loans charged off (15 ) (9 ) (57 ) (27 ) (1,057 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off Commercial and industrial — — 13 10 1 Commercial real estate 63 — 65 1 140 Commercial real estate - construction — — 24 7 — Residential mortgage — 2 — — 2 Home equity — 1 1 — — Consumer 6 10 4 3 6 Total recoveries 69 13 107 21 149 Balance before provision 16,930 15,151 14,647 14,227 13,808 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,550 1,725 500 370 425 Balance, end of quarter $ 18,480 $ 16,876 $ 15,147 $ 14,597 $ 14,233 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 7,233 $ 7,551 $ 7,507 $ 9,547 $ 6,339 Accruing trouble debt restructured loans 396 422 430 435 442 Total nonperforming loans 7,629 7,973 7,937 9,982 6,781 Foreclosed real estate 49 69 125 — 11 Total nonperforming assets 7,678 8,042 8,062 9,982 6,792 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — — 133 515 — Total risk elements $ 7,678 $ 8,042 $ 8,195 $ 10,497 $ 6,792



PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 PPP loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,800 $ 4,966 $ 34,124 $ 111,286 $ 229,679 PPP Fees recognized $ 99 $ 652 $ 2,989 $ 4,426 $ 6,238



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.



Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Shareholders' Equity $ 499,105 $ 495,835 $ 494,161 $ 490,076 $ 349,308 Less: Goodwill 113,871 113,835 113,835 113,835 62,840 Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles 7,215 7,729 8,250 9,436 3,537 Tangible Equity $ 378,019 $ 374,271 $ 372,076 $ 366,805 $ 282,931 Common Shares Outstanding 15,882,853 15,878,193 15,960,916 15,957,830 11,433,554 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 23.80 $ 23.57 $ 23.31 $ 22.99 $ 24.75



Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Loans and leases, net of unearned interest $ 3,322,457 $ 3,180,033 $ 3,121,531 $ 3,104,396 $ 2,370,429 Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees 2,800 4,966 34,124 111,286 229,679 Non-PPP core banking loans $ 3,319,657 $ 3,175,067 $ 3,087,407 $ 2,993,110 $ 2,140,750



Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 $ 607 $ 9,787 Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses — — 329 12,227 198 Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses — — 69 2,568 42 Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,614 $ 10,266 $ 9,943 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,877,592 15,934,083 15,957,864 13,005,895 11,423,487 Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.73 $ 0.79 $ 0.87



Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 $ 607 $ 9,787 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 406 412 380 282 210 $ 15,887 $ 12,664 $ 11,734 $ 889 $ 9,997 Average shareholder's equity $ 502,082 $ 495,681 $ 494,019 $ 403,010 $ 345,816 Less: Average goodwill 113,835 113,835 113,835 113,835 62,840 Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles 7,465 7,983 8,950 9,436 3,666 Average tangible shareholder's equity $ 380,782 $ 373,863 $ 371,234 $ 279,739 $ 279,310 Return on average tangible common equity 16.55 % 13.59 % 12.82 % 1.26 % 14.20 %



Efficiency Ratio

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Noninterest expense $ 24,715 $ 23,915 $ 25,745 $ 34,072 $ 20,019 Less: Merger and acquisition expenses — — 329 12,227 198 Less: Intangible amortization 514 521 481 357 266 Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net (57 ) (15 ) (16 ) 1 (7 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 24,258 $ 23,409 $ 24,951 $ 21,487 $ 19,562 Net interest income 39,409 35,433 34,414 29,372 26,994 Noninterest income 5,963 5,230 5,750 5,660 5,509 Less: Net gain on sales of investment securities — — — — 79 Efficiency ratio denominator $ 45,372 $ 40,663 $ 40,164 $ 35,032 $ 32,424 Efficiency ratio 53.46 % 57.57 % 62.12 % 61.34 % 60.33 %



