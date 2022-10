NNIT A/S: Major shareholder announcement

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”) hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S regarding its indirect holdings of voting rights in NNIT A/S.

Danske Bank A/S has reported that Danske Bank A/S indirectly holds an aggregate of 12,885,570 voting rights, corresponding to 5.15% of the total voting rights in NNIT A/S. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

