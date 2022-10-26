Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Earns $187,000 in Third Quarter 2022

2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:



Net income increased to $187 thousand, or $0.11 per share, in the third quarter of 2022, with net interest income of $1.48 million.

Total assets remained steady at $186.2 million.

Total loans grew by 0.8% in the third quarter and 12.4% from prior year.

Total deposits decreased 5.0% in the third quarter 2022, and increased 5.3% compared to the prior year.

Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.36%.



POULSBO, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $187 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $26 thousand, or 16%, compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net income increased $35 thousand, or 10%, compared to the same period in 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company generated a return on common shareholders' equity of 6.02% and a return on assets of 0.40%, compared to 5.15% and 0.35%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, return on common shareholders' equity was 4.21%, and return on assets was 0.28%, compared to 3.75% and 0.26%, respectively, in the same period a year earlier.

“We continue to generate positive operating results during the current quarter, reflecting the dedicated effort put forth by all of our employees to meet the needs of our community,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our income increased during the quarter, mainly due to the continued success of our outreach to new and existing customers, while keeping operating expenses in line.”

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.28% for the preceding quarter, and 3.66% for the third quarter of 2021. “Higher yields on earning assets contributed to net interest margin expansion during the quarter,” said Darrow. “The diversified mix of our deposit portfolio is allowing us to maintain a disciplined deposit pricing approach.” For the first nine months of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.20%, compared to 3.60% for the first nine months of 2021. Excluding PPP fees, the net interest margin expanded 50 basis points in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 2.70% in the first nine months of 2021.

Total assets were $186.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $181.6 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $16.3 million increase in loans receivable funded by growth in client deposits and a reduction in short-term investments.

Total deposits increased 5.3% to $156.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $148.5 million a year earlier and decreased 5.0% compared to $164.5 million at June 30, 2022. Total demand deposits decreased $10.4 million, or 17.2%, from September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 32.1%, interest bearing demand represented 24.3%, money market and savings accounts comprised 36.4% and certificates of deposit made up 7.2% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets remained low at $0.67 million, or 0.36% of total assets, corresponding to a single borrower relationship. The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.190 million as of September 30, 2022, and was 0.81% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded a $60 thousand provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $15 thousand provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021. “While credit quality remains strong, the Bank did charge-off one loan related to a borrower, in bankruptcy,” Darrow said.

Total non-interest income was $43 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $100 thousand in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income was due to lower fee income earned on brokered mortgage loans in 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, non-interest income totaled $148 thousand, compared to $236 thousand for the first nine months of 2021.

Total noninterest expense was $1.23 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $226 thousand, or 15.6%, from the prior year's quarter. The Company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2022 improved to 80.4%, compared to 86.9% for the same period one year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $261 thousand, or 27.4%, over the prior year quarter primarily due lower staff count. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $607 thousand, or 14%, to $3.7 million, over the same period in 2021.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. Tangible book value per share was $7.40 at quarter end, compared to $7.64 a year earlier.

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

For further discussion, please contact the following:

Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750

Joel Keller, Chief Financial Officer | 360-394-4752

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

Sept 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

June 31,

2022 Three Month Change Quarter Ended

Sept 30,

2021 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,567 $ 1,508 4 % $ 1,651 -5 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 22 16 36 % 8 168 % Securities 102 90 13 % 65 58 % Total interest income 1,692 1,614 5 % 1,724 -2 % Interest Expense Deposits 105 74 41 % 49 114 % Other Borrowings 104 100 4 % 102 1 % Total interest expense 208 174 20 % 151 38 % Net Interest Income 1,483 1,441 3 % 1,573 -6 % Provision for Loan Losses 60 75 -20 % 15 300 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,423 1,366 4 % 1,558 -9 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 15 11 30 % 11 41 % Other non-interest income 28 25 13 % 89 -68 % Total non-interest income 43 36 19 % 100 -57 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 694 683 2 % 956 -27 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 142 141 0 % 149 -5 % Other operating expenses 391 368 6 % 348 12 % Total non-interest expenses 1,227 1,193 3 % 1,453 -16 % Net Income Before Income Tax 239 209 14 % 204 17 % Provision for Income Tax (52 ) (44 ) 19 % (43 ) 23 % Net Income $ 187 $ 165 13 % $ 161 16 %





STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Year to Date

Sept 30,

2022 Year to Date

Sept 30,

2021 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 4,421 $ 4,860 -9 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 49 20 149 % Securities 283 145 96 % Total interest income 4,753 5,024 -5 % Interest Expense Deposits 239 141 69 % Other Borrowings 304 265 15 % Total interest expense 543 406 34 % Net Interest Income 4,210 4,618 -9 % Provision for Loan Losses 150 85 76 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,060 4,533 -10 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 39 31 26 % Other non-interest income 109 205 -47 % Total non-interest income 148 236 -37 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,139 2,787 -23 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 433 464 -7 % Other operating expenses 1,145 1,071 7 % Total non-interest expenses 3,716 4,323 -14 % Net Income Before Income Tax 497 450 11 % Provision for Income Tax (107 ) (94 ) 13 % Net Income $ 391 $ 355 10 %





BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Sept 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Three Month Change

Sept 30,

2021 One Year Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,982 $ 4,381 -32 % $ 5,541 -46 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 4,470 4,524 -1 % 17,198 -74 % Securities 23,620 24,769 -5 % 24,902 -5 % Loans 147,497 146,375 1 % 131,180 12 % Allowance for loan losses (1,190 ) (1,615 ) -26 % (1,210 ) -2 % Net Loans 146,307 144,759 1 % 129,970 13 % Premises and fixed assets 6,370 5,580 14 % 2,206 189 % Accrued Interest receivable 630 618 2 % 593 6 % Intangible assets 72 78 -8 % 101 -29 % Other assets 1,704 1,316 30 % 1,128 51 % Total Assets $ 186,154 $ 186,026 0 % $ 181,639 2 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 50,162 $ 52,799 -5 % $ 60,569 -17 % Interest Bearing Demand 37,940 38,042 0 % 18,700 103 % Money Market and Savings 56,909 59,974 -5 % 60,256 -6 % Certificates of Deposit 11,302 13,700 -18 % 8,961 26 % Total Deposits 156,313 164,516 -5 % 148,486 5 % Total Borrowing 17,392 8,884 96 % 19,938 -13 % Accrued interest payable 3 72 -96 % 145 -98 % Other liabilities 341 348 -2 % 551 -38 % Total Liabilities 174,048 173,820 0 % 169,121 3 % Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 1,633 1,627 0 % 1,626 0 % Additional paid in capital 13,008 13,004 0 % 12,826 1 % Retained Earnings (1,676 ) (1,863 ) (1,931 ) Other Comprehensive Income (859 ) (562 ) 53 % (3 ) 29056 % Total Shareholders' Equity 12,106 12,206 -1 % 12,518 -3 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 186,154 $ 186,026 0 % $ 181,639 2 %







Sept 30,

2022

June 31,

2022

Sept 30,

2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Financial Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.28 % 0.26 % Return on Average Equity 6.02 % 5.39 % 5.15 % 4.21 % 3.75 % Efficiency Ratio 80.4 % 80.8 % 86.9 % 85.3 % 89.0 % Net Interest Margin 3.35 % 3.28 % 3.66 % 3.20 % 3.60 % Loan to Deposits 93.6 % 89.0 % 88.3 % Earnings per Share 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.24 0.22 Tangible Book Value per Share 7.40 7.45 7.64 Book Value per Share 7.44 7.50 7.68 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-offs (recoveries) $ 485 - - Nonperforming Loans $ 670 1,167 0 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.36 % 0.63 % 0.00 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.81 % 1.10 % 0.92 % Other Real Estate Owned $ - - - CAPITAL (Bank only) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.08 % 8.60 % 9.38 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.46 % 13.00 % 15.09 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.42 % 14.25 % 16.26 %



