Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2022

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including net income of $13.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, no change from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $16.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, increases of $1.8 million and $0.08, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

” Our third quarter results attest to the potential of a team working in concert over time,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “We continue to exhibit strong loan growth across our footprint while benefiting from historically positive asset quality. In addition to improved core operational profitability, we successfully added depth to our equity base, strengthening our balance sheet positioning as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities the next few quarters may hold.”

On October 26, 2022, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Strong Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022, were $4.4 billion, an increase of $316.2 million compared to June 30, 2022, or 7.69% for the quarter. Based on unpaid principal balances, 48.4% of loan growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was attributable to our Dallas market, 23.3% to the Northern Louisiana market, 12.2% to the Baton Rouge market, and 11.5% to the Houston market. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 34% of Business First’s loan portfolio resides in Texas based on unpaid principal balances.
  • Expansion of Net Interest Margin. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $49.6 million, 3.98% and 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.77% and 3.59% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin rose due to continued increase in interest rates and loan growth, as well as $650,000 associated with a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter, while the spread declined due to the increased cost of funding associated with the short-term yield curve.
  • Solid Return on Assets and Equity. Return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.02% and 12.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-GAAP return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.15% and 14.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.08% and 12.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Overall Credit Quality Remains Stable. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.42% and 0.33%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, to 0.25% and 0.21% at September 30, 2022. The reduction was largely due to a single nonfarm nonresidential commercial loan with an outstanding balance of $6.3 million being repaid in full during July 2022.
  • Preferred Stock Issuance. Business First completed a private placement of $72.0 million of 7.50% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock on September 1, 2022.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2022, Compared to June 30, 2022

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $316.2 million or 7.69%, 30.74% annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.42% as of June 30, 2022, to 0.25% as of September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.33% as of June 30, 2022, to 0.21% as of September 30, 2022. The decreases were largely attributable to a single nonfarm nonresidential commercial loan with an outstanding balance of $6.3 million being paid in full in July 2022.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.29 at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.73 at June 30, 2022. The decrease was largely attributable to the $21.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses on Business First’s available for sale investment portfolio.

On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $14.73 at September 30, 2022, compared to $15.13 at June 30, 2022.

September 30, 2022, Compared to September 30, 2021

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.4 billion, or 44.47%, compared to September 30, 2021. Excluding loans acquired from Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, loans increased $1.0 billion, or 33.08%.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.45% as of September 30, 2021, to 0.25% as of September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.37% as of September 30, 2021, to 0.21% as of September 30, 2022. Both ratio decreases were largely attributable to the increase in total loans and assets, as well as a $2.8 million decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.29 at September 30, 2022, compared to $21.11 at September 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $14.73 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.53 at September 30, 2021. The decreases were largely attributable to the $90.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the available for sale portfolio, which was driven by the change in the broader interest rate and economic environment.

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Net interest income increased by $3.9 million due to loan growth and interest rate increases, but was offset by $4.5 million in increased noninterest expense, largely attributable to increases of $2.6 million of merger and conversation-related expenses, $498,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $441,000 in advertising and promotions during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $16.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $14.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included $265,000 attributable to insurance reimbursements of storm expenses in other income and $3.5 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to $708,000 of acquisition-related expenses and $270,000 of expenses attributable to storm repairs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $49.6 million, 3.98% and 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) was 5.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2022, included additional loan discount accretion of $876,000, while the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included additional interest income of approximately $650,000 associated with a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.77% and 3.59% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The additional interest income of approximately $650,000 associated with the nonaccrual loan that was paid off during the quarter accounted for approximately 5 bps of net interest margin.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 41 basis points, from 0.36% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due to continued rate increases and growth in borrowings.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, other income increased by $1.1 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a $520,000 increase in equity investment income and a $265,000 reimbursement for storm expenditures from insurance, which occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, other expense increased by $4.5 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in merger and conversion-related expenses, $498,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, and $441,000 increase in advertising and promotions, related to increased media spend and production costs, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.3 million, compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The reserves for both quarters ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were driven primarily by new loan growth.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.02% and 12.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $13.8 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income increased by $16.2 million (attributed to the larger balance sheet resulting from the Texas Citizens acquisition, as well as strong organic growth and recent increase in interest rates during the past six months), partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in provision for loan loss due to loan growth, $5.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits (largely attributable to the acquisition of Texas Citizens and additional staffing, mostly loan production), and $3.1 million in merger and conversion-related expenses attributable to the Texas Citizens acquisition, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $16.4 million or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $10.9 million or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included $265,000 attributable to insurance reimbursements of storm expenses in other income and $3.5 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to $211,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to storm damages (primarily related to Ida, 2021), $145,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $392,000 in losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $37.3 million, 3.71% and 3.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.56% and 3.36% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 33 basis points, from 0.44% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in cost of funds was primarily attributable to an overall increase in interest rates on deposit offerings and higher average subordinated debt balances and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the increase in other income of $2.0 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was largely attributable to the $558,000 loss on other real estate owned (OREO) recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, increase on service charges of $353,000 due to the acquisition of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, and organic deposit growth, and increase of $285,000 in fees and brokerage commission due to the increase in assets under management.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the increase in other expense of $11.6 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was largely attributable to the $5.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with the acquisition of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, and additional loan production staffing which occurred over the past year, and $3.1 million in merger and conversion-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Texas Citizens.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 0.95% and 9.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)202220222021
    
Balance Sheet Ratios   
    
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 96.59% 88.31% 81.37%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 8.75% 8.05% 9.77%
    
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)   
    
Commercial (1)$1,012,778 $949,631 $723,077 
Real Estate:   
Construction and Land 636,869  642,260  464,808 
Farmland 190,829  174,723  85,898 
1-4 Family Residential 545,880  521,747  464,462 
Multi-Family Residential 102,056  97,901  107,551 
Nonfarm Nonresidential 1,823,408  1,605,691  1,111,771 
Total Real Estate 3,299,042  3,042,322  2,234,490 
Consumer and Other 118,080  121,773  108,669 
Total Loans (Held for Investment)$4,429,900 $4,113,726 $3,066,236 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses   
    
Balance, Beginning of Period$32,317 $29,245 $26,702 
Charge-offs – Quarterly (667) (99) (81)
Recoveries – Quarterly 278  226  378 
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 3,273  2,945  1,147 
Balance, End of Period$35,201 $32,317 $28,146 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.79% 0.79% 0.92%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.01% 0.00% -0.01%
    
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount$36,089 $37,903 $29,390 
    
Nonperforming Assets   
    
Nonperforming Loans:   
Nonaccrual Loans (2)$9,843 $16,777 $12,622 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2) 1,121  324  1,030 
Total Nonperforming Loans 10,964  17,101  13,652 
Other Nonperforming Assets:   
Other Real Estate Owned 840  990  2,152 
Other Nonperforming Assets 180  84  675 
Total Other Nonperforming Assets 1,020  1,074  2,827 
Total Nonperforming Assets$11,984 $18,175 $16,479 
    
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.25% 0.42% 0.45%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.21% 0.33% 0.37%
    
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $3.0 million of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2022.
SBA PPP loans accounted for $3.2 million of the commercial portfolio as of June 30, 2022. 
SBA PPP loans accounted for $9.7 million of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2021.
    
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2022
2022
2021
 2022
2021
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share$0.61 $0.61 $0.51  $1.65 $1.95 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.61  0.61  0.50   1.64  1.94 
Dividends per Common Share 0.12  0.12  0.12   0.36  0.34 
Book Value per Common Share 22.47  19.73  21.11   22.47  21.11 
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding 22,468,939  22,459,603  20,384,879   21,990,273  20,570,506 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 22,650,640  22,656,174  20,513,838   22,163,952  20,692,344 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 22,605,136  22,579,451  20,383,504   22,605,136  20,383,504 
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return on Average Assets 0.97% 1.02% 0.95%  0.91% 1.23%
Return on Average Common Equity 12.47% 12.22% 9.47%  10.84% 12.60%
Net Interest Margin 4.05% 3.98% 3.71%  3.86% 3.93%
Net Interest Spread 3.67% 3.79% 3.51%  3.61% 3.75%
Efficiency Ratio (1) 66.47% 64.32% 67.56%  67.48% 60.50%
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$5,702,312 $5,371,639 $4,353,885  $5,331,352 $4,343,407 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity 442,778  450,431  435,400   446,403  423,977 
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits$21,906 $21,408 $16,791  $63,017 $48,470 
Occupancy and Bank Premises 2,485  2,422  1,629   6,959  5,716 
Depreciation and Amortization 1,850  1,734  1,483   5,153  4,316 
Data Processing 2,155  1,886  1,994   6,157  6,105 
FDIC Assessment Fees 839  661  581   2,243  1,526 
Legal and Other Professional Fees 619  735  553   1,897  2,199 
Advertising and Promotions 1,144  703  612   2,378  1,713 
Utilities and Communications 833  822  678   2,434  1,889 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax 813  812  675   2,438  2,050 
Directors' Fees 288  212  201   702  583 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 133  35  103   182  660 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 3,244  615  145   4,670  249 
Other 4,637  4,352  3,885   12,833  11,487 
Total Other Expenses$40,946 $36,397 $29,330  $111,063 $86,963 
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$2,116 $2,086 $1,763  $6,007 $5,013 
Losses on Sales of Securities (7) (8) (11)  (46) (66)
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 1,667  1,657  1,532   4,825  4,645 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 561  475  356   1,405  1,029 
Gain on Sales of Loans 264  186  93   515  10,114 
Mortgage Origination Income 57  161  227   427  697 
Fees and Brokerage Commission 1,620  1,749  1,335   5,204  3,294 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 12  10  (558)  30  (1,087)
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets 1  -  14   (716) 122 
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments 572  52  398   739  2,053 
Other 1,252  653  962   2,642  2,310 
Total Other Income$8,115 $7,021 $6,111  $21,032 $28,124 
       
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)2022
2022
2021
    
Assets   
    
Cash and Due From Banks$152,671 $154,694 $81,361 
Federal Funds Sold 11,137  10,817  4,646 
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 884,960  934,676  1,034,491 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 545  170  1,498 
Loans and Lease Receivable 4,429,900  4,113,726  3,066,236 
Allowance for Loan Losses (35,201) (32,317) (28,146)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable 4,394,699  4,081,409  3,038,090 
Premises and Equipment, Net 63,765  64,307  56,611 
Accrued Interest Receivable 22,454  22,142  19,025 
Other Equity Securities 39,390  30,302  15,259 
Other Real Estate Owned 840  990  2,152 
Cash Value of Life Insurance 88,743  88,370  59,085 
Deferred Taxes, Net 36,691  29,576  5,618 
Goodwill 88,543  88,842  60,062 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 14,567  15,093  12,835 
Other Assets 7,686  8,995  14,484 
    
Total Assets$5,806,691 $5,530,383 $4,405,217 
    
    
Liabilities   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-Bearing$1,613,310 $1,698,114 $1,201,791 
Interest-Bearing 2,972,795  2,960,049  2,566,330 
Total Deposits 4,586,105  4,658,163  3,768,121 
    
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 22,072  18,477  27,195 
Fed Funds Purchased -  -  16,087 
Short-Term Borrowings 5,009  5,020  20 
Subordinated Debt 110,902  111,055  81,427 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  5,000  5,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 534,059  254,011  48,002 
Accrued Interest Payable 1,023  708  1,835 
Other Liabilities 34,519  32,490  27,309 
    
Total Liabilities 5,298,689  5,084,924  3,974,996 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
    
Preferred Stock 72,010  -  - 
Common Stock 22,605  22,579  20,384 
Additional Paid-In Capital 347,721  346,382  291,847 
Retained Earnings 150,336  139,232  112,243 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (84,670) (62,734) 5,747 
    
Total Shareholders' Equity 508,002  445,459  430,221 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$5,806,691 $5,530,383 $4,405,217 
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)202220222021 20222021
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans$58,846 $49,639 $37,900  $148,668 $118,454 
Interest and Dividends on Securities 4,200  4,143  3,598   12,187  9,616 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 427  232  36   754  77 
Total Interest Income 63,473  54,014  41,534   161,609  128,147 
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits 6,286  2,557  3,060   11,106  9,538 
Interest on Borrowings 3,707  1,895  1,180   6,986  3,069 
Total Interest Expense 9,993  4,452  4,240   18,092  12,607 
       
Net Interest Income 53,480  49,562  37,294   143,517  115,540 
       
Provision for Loan Losses: 3,273  2,945  1,147   7,835  6,747 
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 50,207  46,617  36,147   135,682  108,793 
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,116  2,086  1,763   6,007  5,013 
(Loss) on Sales of Securities (7) (8) (11)  (46) (66)
Gain on Sales of Loans 264  186  93   515  10,114 
Other Income 5,742  4,757  4,266   14,556  13,063 
Total Other Income 8,115  7,021  6,111   21,032  28,124 
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits 21,906  21,408  16,791   63,017  48,470 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 5,122  4,914  3,912   14,449  11,893 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 3,244  615  145   4,670  249 
Other Expenses 10,674  9,460  8,482   28,927  26,351 
Total Other Expenses 40,946  36,397  29,330   111,063  86,963 
       
Income Before Income Taxes: 17,376  17,241  12,928   45,651  49,954 
       
Provision for Income Taxes: 3,576  3,484  2,617   9,363  9,886 
       
Net Income:$13,800 $13,757 $10,311  $36,288 $40,068 
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average
Yield / Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average
Yield / Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average
Yield / Rate
            
Assets           
            
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP)$4,278,184 $58,839 5.50% $3,890,470 $49,628 5.10% $2,948,491 $37,666 5.11%
SBA PPP Loans 2,953  7 1.00%  4,429  11 1.00%  10,150  234 9.24%
Securities 951,479  4,200 1.77%  966,960  4,143 1.71%  946,950  3,598 1.52%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 54,730  427 3.12%  122,175  232 0.76%  110,472  36 0.13%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 5,287,346  63,473 4.80%  4,984,034  54,014 4.33%  4,016,063  41,534 4.14%
Allowance for Loan Losses (33,215)    (29,945)    (27,409)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 448,181     417,550     365,231   
Total Assets$5,702,312 $63,473   $5,371,639 $54,014   $4,353,885 $41,534  
            
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits$3,009,565 $6,286 0.84% $2,981,613 $2,557 0.34% $2,566,766 $3,060 0.48%
Subordinated Debt 110,953  1,332 4.80%  111,107  1,300 4.68%  81,427  1,026 5.04%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  68 5.44%  5,000  52 4.16%  5,000  42 3.36%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 396,267  2,194 2.21%  171,224  506 1.18%  36,015  106 1.18%
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit 5,000  70 5.60%  3,333  21 2.52%  -  - 0.00%
Other Borrowings 22,381  43 0.77%  24,927  16 0.26%  26,350  6 0.09%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,549,166  9,993 1.13%  3,297,204  4,452 0.54%  2,715,558  4,240 0.62%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,626,055    $1,596,174    $1,172,752   
Other Liabilities 60,310     27,830     30,175   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,686,365     1,624,004     1,202,927   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 442,778     450,431     435,400   
Preferred Equity 24,003     -     -   
Total Shareholder's Equity 466,781     450,431     435,400   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$5,702,312    $5,371,639    $4,353,885   
            
Net Interest Spread  3.67%   3.79%   3.51%
Net Interest Income $53,480    $49,562    $37,294  
Net Interest Margin  4.05%   3.98%   3.71%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  0.77%  0.36%   0.44%
            
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.    
            


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate
                
Assets               
                
Interest-Earning Assets:               
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP)$3,850,321 $148,640 5.15% $2,802,246 $110,320 5.25%
SBA PPP Loans 3,702  28 1.00%  209,041  8,134 5.19%
Securities 974,566  12,187 1.67%  813,231  9,616 1.58%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 132,685  754 0.76%  91,466  77 0.11%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 4,961,274  161,609 4.34%  3,915,984  128,147 4.36%
Allowance for Loan Losses (30,806)      (25,383)    
Noninterest-Earning Assets 400,884       452,806     
Total Assets$5,331,352 $161,609   $4,343,407 $128,147  
                
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
                
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:               
Interest-Bearing Deposits$2,958,005 $11,106 0.50% $2,588,756 $9,538 0.49%
Subordinated Debt 104,471  3,746 4.78%  63,768  2,499 5.23%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  163 4.35%  5,000  127 3.39%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 215,955  2,923 1.80%  35,309  325 1.23%
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit 2,778  91 4.37%  -  - 0.00%
Other Borrowings 22,325  63 0.38%  27,651  118 0.57%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,308,534  18,092 0.73%  2,720,484  12,607 0.62%
                
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:               
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,530,748       1,170,534     
Other Liabilities 37,666       28,412     
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,568,414       1,198,946     
Shareholders' Equity:               
Common Shareholders' Equity 446,403       423,977     
Preferred Equity 8,001       -     
Total Shareholder's Equity 454,404       423,977     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$5,331,352      $4,343,407     
                
Net Interest Spread      3.61%       3.75%
Net Interest Income   $143,517      $115,540  
Net Interest Margin      3.86%       3.93%
                
Overall Cost of Funds      0.50%       0.43%
                
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
                


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)202220222021 20222021
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$63,473 $54,014 $41,534  $161,609 $128,147 
Core interest income 63,473  54,014  41,534   161,609  128,147 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 9,993  4,452  4,240   18,092  12,607 
Core interest expense 9,993  4,452  4,240   18,092  12,607 
Provision for Loan Losses:(b)      
Provision for loan losses 3,273  2,945  1,147   7,835  6,747 
Core provision expense 3,273  2,945  1,147   7,835  6,747 
Other Income:      
Other income 8,115  7,021  6,111   21,032  28,124 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  392   717  932 
Losses on sale of securities 7  8  11   46  66 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures (265) -  -   (265) - 
Core other income 7,857  7,029  6,514   21,530  29,122 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 40,946  36,397  29,330   111,063  86,963 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (3,521) (708) (145)  (5,040) (249)
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  (270) (211)  (501) (1,499)
Core other expense 37,425  35,419  28,974   105,522  85,215 
Pre-Tax Income:(a)      
Pre-tax income 17,376  17,241  12,928   45,651  49,954 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  392   717  932 
Losses on sale of securities 7  8  11   46  66 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 3,521  708  145   5,040  249 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  270  211   501  1,499 
Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures (265) -  -   (265) - 
Core pre-tax income 20,639  18,227  13,687   51,690  52,700 
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)      
Provision for income taxes 3,576  3,484  2,617   9,363  9,886 
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  82   151  195 
Tax on losses on sale of securities 1  2  2   10  14 
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 739  126  24   913  46 
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  57  44   106  314 
Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures (55) -  -   (55) - 
Core provision for income taxes 4,261  3,669  2,769   10,488  10,455 
Net Income:      
Net income 13,800  13,757  10,311   36,288  40,068 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  310   566  737 
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 6  6  9   36  52 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 2,782  582  121   4,127  203 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax -  213  167   395  1,185 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax (210) -  -   (210) - 
Core net income$16,378 $14,558 $10,918  $41,202 $42,245 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b)$20,649 $20,186 $14,075  $53,486 $56,701 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  392   717  932 
Losses on sale of securities 7  8  11   46  66 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 3,521  708  145   5,040  249 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  270  211   501  1,499 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures (265) -  -   (265) - 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$23,912 $21,172 $14,834  $59,525 $59,447 
       
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 22,650,640  22,656,174  20,513,838   22,163,952  20,692,344 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Share:      
Diluted earnings per share$0.61 $0.61 $0.50  $1.64 $1.94 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  0.01   0.02  0.04 
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.12  0.02  0.01   0.19  0.01 
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax -  0.01  0.01   0.02  0.06 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax (0.01) -  -   (0.01) - 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.72 $0.64 $0.53  $1.86 $2.05 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share$0.91 $0.89 $0.69  $2.41 $2.74 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  0.01   0.03  0.05 
Losses on sale of securities 0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.16  0.03  0.01   0.23  0.01 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  0.01  0.01   0.03  0.07 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures (0.01) -  -   (0.01) - 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share$1.06 $0.93 $0.72  $2.69 $2.87 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2022 and 2021. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.    
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)202220222021 20222021
       
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$5,702,312 $5,371,639 $4,353,885  $5,331,352 $4,343,407 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$442,778 $450,431 $435,400  $446,403 $423,977 
       
Net Income:      
Net income$13,800 $13,757 $10,311  $36,288 $40,068 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  310   566  737 
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 6  6  9   36  52 
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 2,782  582  121   4,127  203 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax -  213  167   395  1,185 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax (210) -  -   (210) - 
Core net income$16,378 $14,558 $10,918  $41,202 $42,245 
       
Return on average assets 0.97% 1.02% 0.95%  0.91% 1.23%
Core return on average assets 1.15% 1.08% 1.00%  1.03% 1.30%
Return on common equity 12.47% 12.22% 9.47%  10.84% 12.60%
Core return on average common equity 14.80% 12.93% 10.03%  12.31% 13.29%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$63,473 $54,014 $41,534  $161,609 $128,147 
Core interest income 63,473  54,014  41,534   161,609  128,147 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 9,993  4,452  4,240   18,092  12,607 
Core interest expense 9,993  4,452  4,240   18,092  12,607 
Other Income:      
Other income 8,115  7,021  6,111   21,032  28,124 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment -  -  392   717  932 
Losses on sale of securities 7  8  11   46  66 
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures (265) -  -   (265) 
Core other income 7,857  7,029  6,514   21,530  29,122 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 40,946  36,397  29,330   111,063  86,963 
Acquisition-related expenses (3,521) (708) (145)  (5,040) (249)
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair -  (270) (211)  (501) (1,499)
Core other expense$37,425 $35,419 $28,974  $105,522 $85,215 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$40,946 $36,397 $29,330  $111,063 $86,963 
Core other expense (c)$37,425 $35,419 $28,974  $105,522 $85,215 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$61,602 $56,591 $43,416  $164,595 $143,730 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$61,337 $56,591 $43,808  $165,047 $144,662 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 66.47% 64.32% 67.56%  67.48% 60.50%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 61.02% 62.59% 66.14%  63.93% 58.91%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$5,287,346 $4,984,034 $4,016,063  $4,961,274 $3,915,984 
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income$53,480 $49,562 $37,294  $143,517 $115,540 
Loan discount accretion (1,712) (2,588) (1,511)  (5,220) (6,191)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$51,768 $46,974 $35,783  $138,297 $109,349 
       
Net interest margin (2) 4.05% 3.98% 3.71%  3.86% 3.93%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.92% 3.77% 3.56%  3.72% 3.72%
Net interest spread 3.67% 3.79% 3.51%  3.61% 3.75%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion 3.54% 3.59% 3.36%  3.47% 3.53%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.      
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.      
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2022
2022
2021
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$508,002 $445,459 $430,221 
Preferred stock (72,010) -  - 
Total common shareholders' equity 435,992  445,459  430,221 
Goodwill (88,543) (88,842) (60,062)
Core deposit and customer intangible (14,567) (15,093) (12,835)
Total tangible common equity$332,882 $341,524 $357,324 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$5,806,691 $5,530,383 $4,405,217 
Goodwill (88,543) (88,842) (60,062)
Core deposit and customer intangible (14,567) (15,093) (12,835)
Total tangible assets$5,703,581 $5,426,448 $4,332,320 
    
Common shares outstanding 22,605,136  22,579,451  20,383,504 
    
Book value per common share$19.29 $19.73 $21.11 
Tangible book value per common share$14.73 $15.13 $17.53 
Common equity to total assets 7.51% 8.05% 9.77%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.84% 6.29% 8.25%

 