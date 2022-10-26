Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

– Total and Core Revenue Each Increased 38% and 39% over the Prior Year, Respectively –

– Total Written Premium Increased 42% to $616 million –

– Net Income of $3.0 million, decreased $2.3 million from a Year Ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million was up 67% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased over 320 Basis Points to 19% in the Third Quarter –

– Operating Franchises Increased 23% and Corporate Agent headcount decreased 18% –

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total Revenues grew organically 38% over the prior-year period to $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2022

Third quarter Core Revenues* of $51.9 million increased 39% over the prior-year period

Third quarter net income of $3.0 million decreased 43%, EPS of $0.09 per share decreased 55% and adjusted EPS* of $0.24 per share declined 8%, over the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA* grew 67% over the prior-year period to $11.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased 3 points over the prior-year period to 19%.

Total written premiums placed for the third quarter increased 42% over the prior-year period to $616 million

Policies in force grew 31% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,238,000

Corporate sales headcount of 411 was down 18% year-over-year

Total franchises increased 17% compared to the prior-year period to 2,287; operating franchises grew 23% compared to the prior-year period to 1,403



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We delivered excellent growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter, further validating the strength and consistency of our platform in an increasingly challenging macro-economic environment,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “In the third quarter premiums grew 42% with some increasing benefit from auto and home rates that could continue through this year and into 2023 given industry loss trends. Total revenues increased 38%, core revenues grew 39% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 67% with EBITDA margin up over 320 basis points. We are already beginning to see the emerging benefits from optimizing our resources to emphasize growth of our Franchise distribution and drive improvement in productivity of Corporate distribution. Franchise launches were up 57% in the quarter while the quality of our Franchises and pipeline continues to improve. We are ramping up our efforts to help an increasing number of franchises scale operations through producer additions and we are creating more opportunity for our highest quality corporate agents to become franchisees. We expect these efforts to result in continued strong growth of our approximately 2,500 total sales agents across both Corporate and Franchise distribution as we continue our march towards industry leadership in US Personal Lines.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

For the third quarter of 2022, revenues were $57.7 million, an increase of 38% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $51.9 million, a 39% increase from $37.2 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in operating franchises, rising premium rates, and strong client retention of 88%. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 42% in the third quarter.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, for the third quarter of 2022 were $46.7 million, up 33% from $35.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in franchise recruiters, service agents, and information systems. Equity-based compensation increased to $5.4 million for the period, compared to $1.9 million a year ago. The change in this non-cash item relates to the Black-Scholes valuation of newly issued options, which takes into account stock price on the grant date and historical volatility, among other inputs. Bad debt expense of $2.3 million increased from $0.7 million a year ago due to increased terminations of signed franchises that have yet to launch. General and Administrative expenses are also higher versus a year ago due to increased real estate costs related to 2021 office openings, software expenses, and increased travel, meals, and entertainment costs.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million, with the decrease due to higher non-cash stock compensation expense and lower income tax benefit. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2022, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.24 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% was up 3 points in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.1 million. We had an unused line of credit of $24.8 million as of September 30, 2022. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $95.6 million as of September 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2022 are expected to be between $2.176 billion and $2.215 billion, representing organic growth of 40% on the low end of the range to 42% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2022 are expected to be between $194 million and $205 million, representing organic growth of 28% on the low end of the range to 35% on the high end of the range, driven by high levels of Core Revenue growth partly offset by lower than historical average contingent commissions of $7-10 million for the full year 2022 as our carriers continue to struggle with their underwriting profitability.

After a year of historical investments in people, technology, and real estate, Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2022.



Conference Call Information

Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 27,402 $ 22,420 $ 73,676 $ 61,007 Franchise revenues 29,922 18,960 77,299 49,234 Interest income 363 301 1,012 841 Total revenues 57,687 41,681 151,987 111,082 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 36,328 26,078 99,471 69,862 General and administrative expenses 13,456 10,141 39,358 29,549 Bad debts 2,306 732 4,762 1,825 Depreciation and amortization 1,809 1,188 5,043 3,320 Total operating expenses 53,899 38,139 148,634 104,556 Income from operations 3,788 3,542 3,353 6,526 Other Income (Expense): Other income — 7 — 146 Interest expense (1,414 ) (756 ) (3,411 ) (1,903 ) Income (loss) before taxes 2,374 2,793 (58 ) 4,769 Tax expense (benefit) (666 ) (2,575 ) (104 ) (2,646 ) Net income 3,040 5,368 46 7,415 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,061 1,332 (18 ) 2,288 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 1,979 $ 4,036 $ 64 $ 5,127 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ — $ 0.25 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 20,892 19,559 20,531 18,903 Diluted 21,569 21,206 21,430 20,570

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) 16,485 10,969 41,233 29,036 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 21,574 13,206 54,446 33,622 New Business Commissions(1) 6,215 6,013 18,312 16,573 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,866 4,003 13,979 10,840 Agency Fees(1) 2,740 3,050 8,491 8,579 Total Core Revenue 51,880 37,241 136,461 98,650 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,056 1,680 7,943 4,570 Interest Income 363 301 1,012 841 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,419 1,981 8,955 5,411 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,962 2,388 5,640 6,819 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 426 71 931 202 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,388 2,459 6,571 7,021 Total Revenues 57,687 41,681 151,987 111,082 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensatoin 30,933 24,227 83,115 64,218 General and administrative expenses 13,456 10,141 39,358 29,549 Bad debts 2,306 732 4,762 1,825 Total 46,695 35,100 127,235 95,592 Adjusted EBITDA 10,992 6,581 24,752 15,490 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19 % 16 % 16 % 14 % Interest expense (1,414 ) (756 ) (3,411 ) (1,903 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,809 ) (1,188 ) (5,043 ) (3,320 ) Tax (expense) benefit 666 2,575 104 2,646 Equity-based compensation (5,395 ) (1,851 ) (16,356 ) (5,644 ) Other Income — 7 — 146 Net Income 3,040 5,368 46 7,415

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,107 $ 28,526 Restricted cash 2,263 1,953 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 11,271 12,056 Receivable from franchisees, net 2,929 2,986 Prepaid expenses 5,573 4,785 Total current assets 68,143 50,306 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 28,126 29,180 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 35,219 24,933 Right-of-use asset 42,528 32,656 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,334 2,798 Deferred income taxes, net 140,244 125,676 Other assets 5,394 4,742 Total assets $ 323,988 $ 270,291 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,500 $ 12,995 Premiums payable 2,263 1,953 Lease liability 6,776 4,893 Contract liabilities 6,224 6,054 Note payable 6,250 4,375 Total current liabilities 35,013 30,270 Lease liability, net of current portion 64,181 47,335 Note payable, net of current portion 113,530 118,361 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 44,535 42,554 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 112,394 100,959 Total liabilities 369,653 339,479 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 21,202 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, 20,198 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 210 200 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 16,201 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, 16,909 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 163 170 Additional paid in capital 67,238 46,281 Accumulated deficit (61,282 ) (60,671 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 6,329 (14,020 ) Non-controlling interests (51,994 ) (55,168 ) Total equity (45,665 ) (69,188 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 323,988 $ 270,291



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 57,687 $ 41,681 $ 151,987 $ 111,082 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 16,485 $ 10,969 $ 41,233 $ 29,036 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 21,574 13,206 54,446 33,622 New Business Commissions(1) 6,215 6,013 18,312 16,573 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,866 4,003 13,979 10,840 Agency Fees(1) 2,740 3,050 8,491 8,579 Total Core Revenue 51,880 37,241 136,461 98,650 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,056 1,680 7,943 4,570 Interest Income 363 301 1,012 841 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,419 1,981 8,955 5,411 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,962 2,388 5,640 6,819 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 426 71 931 202 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,388 2,459 6,571 7,021 Total Revenues $ 57,687 $ 41,681 $ 151,987 $ 111,082

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.





The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,040 $ 5,368 $ 46 $ 7,415 Interest expense 1,414 756 3,411 1,903 Depreciation and amortization 1,809 1,188 5,043 3,320 Tax expense (benefit) (666 ) (2,575 ) (104 ) (2,646 ) Equity-based compensation 5,395 1,851 16,356 5,644 Other income — (7 ) — (146 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,992 $ 6,581 $ 24,752 $ 15,490 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 19 % 16 % 16 % 14 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($10,992/$57,687), and ($6,581/$41,681) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($24,752/$151,987), and ($15,490/$111,082) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.27 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.14 0.05 0.44 0.15 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 0.42

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$5.4 million/(20.9 million + 16.4 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and [$1.9 million/ (19.6 million + 17.3 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$16.4 million/(20.5 million + 16.7 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and [$5.6 million/ (18.9 million + 17.9 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators