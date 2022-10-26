Myriad Genetics to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results on Nov. 1, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day prior to the market opening.



During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and chief executive officer, R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, and Nicole Lambert, chief operating officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-954-0689. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2937. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22021060. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-954-0689 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

