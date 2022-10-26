Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

| Source: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

Net Income of $30.1 million, EPS of $0.39

Increases Quarterly Dividend 4%

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.1 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $28.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on third quarter performance, “We experienced another near record quarter of earnings in the third quarter led by our experienced team of bankers who continue to generate solid loan growth while maintaining asset quality."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $181.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $383.1 million from $8.3 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing an increase of $129.4 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $489.6 million from September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio grew $129.4 million in the third quarter compared to growth of $68.8 million in the second quarter.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2022 decreased $42.1 million to $675.7 million from $717.8 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $56.3 million from $732.0 million at September 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 increased $22.2 million to $112.5 million from $90.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $126.6 million from $239.1 million at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 9.1 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $158.9 million to $6.74 billion from $6.89 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased $137.4 million from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2022 increased $280.6 million to $758.8 million from $478.2 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $491.3 million from $267.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.08 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022, and 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.39 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022, and 10.01 percent at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.51 at June 30, 2022 to $10.43 at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.51 at September 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $6.1 million to $78.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $71.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.80 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.56 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.1 million to $6.8 million from $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net, a decrease of $0.3 million in loan fees, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million compared to total net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.4 million was primarily driven by a decrease in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $1.2 million, along with a decrease of $0.2 million on commercial loans. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to a negative 1 basis point for the third quarter of 2022 from 7 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.28 percent at June 30, 2022, and 1.48 percent at September 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.24 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.28 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.1 million to $17.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $20.8 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.25 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.0 million to $18.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $21.3 million at June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $0.1 million to $45.0 million from $44.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, an increase of $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, and an increase of $0.1 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense and a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent and 22.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 25.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 25.0 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is reflective of the recognition of energy tax credits related to financing commercial investments in renewable energy platforms.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.40 percent during the third quarter 2022 from 1.18 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 12.29 percent during the third quarter of 2022 from 10.32 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 14.72 percent for the third quarter of 2022 from 12.39 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2022.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On May 23, 2022, the Company and PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”), the holding company of PCSB Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each stockholder of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB common stock, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted into Company common stock. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/723147970. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 454700). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 941200.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.7 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the Company and PCSB’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; the Company and PCSB’s ability to successfully integrate operations in the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the ability of PCSB to maintain relationships with its key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business generally, changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions (including inflation); changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; changes in loan demand and collectability; and ongoing turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:


Contact:Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
(617) 425-5331
ccarlson@brkl.com
  



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
      
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		September 30,
2021
 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:     
Net interest income$78,026 $71,867 $69,848 $71,461 $70,697 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,835  227  (160) 751  (3,110)
Non-interest income 6,834  6,928  5,529  10,699  5,586 
Non-interest expense 44,959  44,871  42,487  42,909  40,922 
Income before provision for income taxes 37,066  33,697  33,050  38,500  38,471 
Net income 30,149  25,195  24,705  28,545  28,839 
      
Performance Ratios:     
Net interest margin (1) 3.80% 3.56% 3.49% 3.52% 3.53%
Interest-rate spread (1) 3.58% 3.41% 3.31% 3.42% 3.39%
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40% 1.18% 1.16% 1.35% 1.38%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.43% 1.21% 1.18% 1.38% 1.41%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 12.29% 10.32% 9.91% 11.56% 11.79%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 14.72% 12.39% 11.84% 13.84% 14.15%
Efficiency ratio (2) 52.98% 56.95% 56.37% 52.23% 53.64%
      
Per Common Share Data:     
Net income — Basic$0.39 $0.33 $0.32 $0.37 $0.37 
Net income — Diluted 0.39  0.33  0.32  0.37  0.37 
Cash dividends declared 0.135  0.130  0.130  0.125  0.125 
Book value per share (end of period) 12.54  12.63  12.65  12.82  12.61 
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.43  10.51  10.56  10.73  10.51 
Stock price (end of period) 11.65  13.31  15.82  16.19  15.26 
      
Balance Sheet:     
Total assets$8,695,708 $8,514,230 $8,633,736 $8,602,622 $8,312,649 
Total loans and leases 7,421,304  7,291,912  7,223,130  7,154,457  6,931,694 
Total deposits 6,735,605  6,894,457  7,094,378  7,049,906  6,873,010 
Total stockholders’ equity 963,618  968,496  981,935  995,342  978,452 
      
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming assets$18,312 $21,259 $26,506 $33,177 $36,461 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21% 0.25% 0.31% 0.39% 0.44%
Allowance for loan and lease losses$94,169 $93,188 $95,463 $99,084 $102,515 
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.27% 1.28% 1.32% 1.38% 1.48%
Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs$(179)$1,242 $1,947 $2,124 $1,255 
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01)% 0.07% 0.11% 0.12% 0.07%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.08% 11.38% 11.37% 11.57% 11.77%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.39% 9.65% 9.67% 9.87% 10.01%
      
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.     
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.     
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		September 30,
2021
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$65,638 $50,429 $89,032 $66,265 $28,865 
Short-term investments 46,873  39,900  204,239  261,472  210,279 
Total cash and cash equivalents 112,511  90,329  293,271  327,737  239,144 
Investment securities available-for-sale 675,692  717,818  730,562  720,866  732,020 
Total investment securities 675,692  717,818  730,562  720,866  732,020 
Loans and leases:     
Commercial real estate loans 4,269,512  4,225,754  4,235,325  4,103,040  3,909,011 
Commercial loans and leases 1,933,645  1,860,182  1,800,383  1,887,136  1,869,686 
Consumer loans 1,218,147  1,205,976  1,187,422  1,164,281  1,152,997 
Total loans and leases 7,421,304  7,291,912  7,223,130  7,154,457  6,931,694 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (94,169) (93,188) (95,463) (99,084) (102,515)
Net loans and leases 7,327,135  7,198,724  7,127,667  7,055,373  6,829,179 
Restricted equity securities 44,760  35,406  29,066  28,981  28,098 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 69,912  69,557  69,365  70,359  70,811 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 18,614  18,226  19,571  20,508  21,879 
Deferred tax asset 56,894  50,736  46,886  38,987  39,643 
Goodwill 160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,902  2,022  2,142  2,276  2,484 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 591  507  990  718  601 
Other assets 227,270  170,478  153,789  176,390  188,363 
Total assets$8,695,708 $8,514,230 $8,633,736 $8,602,622 $8,312,649 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Demand checking accounts$1,848,562 $1,845,365 $1,903,331 $1,888,462 $1,816,116 
NOW accounts 597,870  628,791  627,904  604,097  513,032 
Savings accounts 824,789  894,926  967,183  915,804  823,095 
Money market accounts 2,405,680  2,402,992  2,432,377  2,358,306  2,393,362 
Certificate of deposit accounts 924,771  1,006,786  1,048,036  1,117,695  1,141,861 
Brokered deposit accounts 133,933  115,597  115,547  165,542  185,544 
Total deposits 6,735,605  6,894,457  7,094,378  7,049,906  6,873,010 
Borrowed funds:     
Advances from the FHLBB 557,895  307,967  201,236  147,907  113,977 
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,008  83,970  83,934  83,897  83,859 
Other borrowed funds 116,865  86,263  107,727  125,517  69,703 
Total borrowed funds 758,768  478,200  392,897  357,321  267,539 
Operating lease liabilities 18,614  18,226  19,571  20,508  21,879 
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 5,785  5,771  5,780  6,296  6,455 
Reserve for unfunded credits 19,555  17,511  16,305  14,794  12,736 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 193,763  131,569  122,870  158,455  152,578 
Total liabilities 7,732,090  7,545,734  7,651,801  7,607,280  7,334,197 
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852  852  852  852  852 
Additional paid-in capital 735,119  738,544  737,658  736,826  735,990 
Retained earnings, partially restricted 392,779  372,677  357,576  342,639  323,862 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (70,227) (44,977) (29,322) (110) 2,615 
Treasury stock, at cost;     
7,730,945, 7,995,888, 7,037,464, 7,037,464, and 7,034,754 shares, respectively (94,866) (98,525) (84,718) (84,718) (84,684)
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;     
4,833, 11,442, 18,051, 24,660, and 31,278 shares, respectively (39) (75) (111) (147) (183)
Total stockholders' equity 963,618  968,496  981,935  995,342  978,452 
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,695,708 $8,514,230 $8,633,736 $8,602,622 $8,312,649 
                


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		September 30,
2021
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$84,375 $74,287 $71,721 $73,560 $74,332 
Debt securities 3,337  3,249  2,996  2,972  2,967 
Marketable and restricted equity securities 467  337  328  325  313 
Short-term investments 464  156  66  88  83 
Total interest and dividend income 88,643  78,029  75,111  76,945  77,695 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 7,354  4,282  3,771  4,055  4,571 
Borrowed funds 3,263  1,880  1,492  1,429  2,427 
Total interest expense 10,617  6,162  5,263  5,484  6,998 
Net interest income 78,026  71,867  69,848  71,461  70,697 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,835  227  (160) 751  (3,110)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 75,191  71,640  70,008  70,710  73,807 
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 2,759  2,744  2,500  2,653  2,629 
Loan fees 349  666  747  448  487 
Loan level derivative income, net 1,275  1,615  686  3,981  218 
Loss on investment securities, net       (32)  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 889  291  344  1,933  557 
Other 1,562  1,612  1,252  1,716  1,695 
Total non-interest income 6,834  6,928  5,529  10,699  5,586 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 28,306  28,772  26,884  28,598  27,206 
Occupancy 3,906  3,807  4,284  3,558  3,567 
Equipment and data processing 5,066  4,931  5,078  4,576  4,556 
Professional services 1,069  1,219  1,226  1,151  1,072 
FDIC insurance 709  739  728  617  662 
Advertising and marketing 1,337  1,319  1,272  880  1,077 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 120  120  134  208  208 
Merger and acquisition expense 1,073  535       
Other 3,373  3,429  2,881  3,321  2,574 
Total non-interest expense 44,959  44,871  42,487  42,909  40,922 
Income before provision for income taxes 37,066  33,697  33,050  38,500  38,471 
Provision for income taxes 6,917  8,502  8,345  9,955  9,632 
Net income$30,149 $25,195 $24,705 $28,545 $28,839 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.39 $0.33 $0.32 $0.37 $0.37 
Diluted$0.39 $0.33 $0.32 $0.37 $0.37 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 76,779,038  77,091,013  77,617,227  77,610,608  78,000,261 
Diluted 77,007,971  77,419,288  77,926,822  77,864,097  78,240,633 
Dividends paid per common share$0.130 $0.130 $0.125 $0.125 $0.120 
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022  2021 
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:  
Loans and leases$230,383 $224,367 
Debt securities 9,582  9,206 
Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,132  847 
Short-term investments 686  164 
Total interest and dividend income 241,783  234,584 
Interest expense:  
Deposits 15,407  16,658 
Borrowed funds 6,635  7,014 
Total interest expense 22,042  23,672 
Net interest income 219,741  210,912 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,902  (8,588)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 216,839  219,500 
Non-interest income:  
Deposit Fees 8,003  7,925 
Loan Fees 1,762  1,647 
Loan level derivative income, net 3,576  699 
Loss on investment securities, net   (6)
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,524  1,804 
Other 4,426  4,221 
Total non-interest income 19,291  16,290 
Non-interest expense:  
Compensation and employee benefits 83,962  78,188 
Occupancy 11,997  11,403 
Equipment and data processing 15,075  13,746 
Professional services 3,514  3,543 
FDIC insurance 2,176  2,363 
Advertising and marketing 3,928  3,287 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 374  668 
Merger and acquisition expense 1,608   
Other 9,683  6,501 
Total non-interest expense 132,317  119,699 
Income before provision for income taxes 103,813  116,091 
Provision for income taxes 23,764  29,196 
Net income$80,049 $86,895 
Earnings per common share:  
Basic$1.04 $1.11 
Diluted$1.04 $1.11 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: 
Basic 77,159,356  78,097,600 
Diluted 77,448,290  78,371,190 
Dividends paid per common share$0.385 $0.355 
   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		September 30,
2021
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:     
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:     
Commercial real estate mortgage$3,136 $6,470 $8,313 $10,848 $10,963 
Total commercial real estate loans 3,136  6,470  8,313  10,848  10,963 
      
Commercial 618  892  1,366  2,318  2,539 
Equipment financing 10,544  10,183  11,685  15,014  17,655 
Condominium association 64  71  77  84  91 
Total commercial loans and leases 11,226  11,146  13,128  17,416  20,285 
      
Residential mortgage 2,741  2,412  3,394  3,909  4,150 
Home equity 616  721  680  285  461 
Other consumer 2  3  1  1  1 
Total consumer loans 3,359  3,136  4,075  4,195  4,612 
      
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 17,721  20,752  25,516  32,459  35,860 
      
Other repossessed assets 591  507  990  718  601 
Total nonperforming assets$18,312 $21,259 $26,506 $33,177 $36,461 
      
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$9,583 $266 $4 $1 $838 
      
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 9,728  11,524  10,858  12,580  13,526 
Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 4,449  5,097  5,189  6,709  6,655 
Total troubled debt restructurings$14,177 $16,621 $16,047 $19,289 $20,181 
      
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.24% 0.28% 0.35% 0.45% 0.52%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21% 0.25% 0.31% 0.39% 0.44%
      
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:   
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$93,188 $95,463 $99,084 $102,515 $106,474 
Charge-offs (598) (1,533) (2,344) (2,562) (1,600)
Recoveries 777  291  397  438  345 
Net recoveries (charge-offs) 179  (1,242) (1,947) (2,124) (1,255)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 802  (1,033) (1,674) (1,307) (2,704)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$94,169 $93,188 $95,463 $99,084 $102,515 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.27% 1.28% 1.32% 1.38% 1.48%
      
NET (RECOVERIES) CHARGE-OFFS:     
Commercial real estate loans$(6)$(6)$31 $ $(1)
Commercial loans and leases (179) 1,254  1,948  2,143  1,276 
Consumer loans 6  (6) (32) (19) (20)
Total net (recoveries) charge-offs$(179)$1,242 $1,947 $2,124 $1,255 
      
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01)% 0.07% 0.11% 0.12% 0.07%
      
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $2.0 million, $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $2.1 million and $(0.4) million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.     
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2022June 30, 2022September 30, 2021
 Average
Balance		Interest
(1)		Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest
(1)		Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest
(1)		Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Investments:         
Debt securities (2)$714,226 $3,337 1.87%$726,374 $3,249 1.79%$713,593 $2,967 1.66%
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 36,525  467 5.12% 30,461  337 4.42% 28,877  313 4.33%
Short-term investments 66,257  464 2.80% 99,905  156 0.62% 220,110  83 0.15%
Total investments 817,008  4,268 2.09% 856,740  3,742 1.75% 962,580  3,363 1.40%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,239,155  44,729 4.13% 4,220,257  38,967 3.65% 3,851,677  35,124 3.57%
Commercial loans (3) 731,095  8,492 4.55% 695,365  7,074 4.03% 901,862  11,715 5.09%
Equipment financing (3) 1,157,829  19,042 6.58% 1,129,606  17,897 6.34% 1,079,059  17,725 6.57%
Residential mortgage loans (3) 826,969  7,560 3.66% 818,826  7,123 3.48% 788,874  6,989 3.54%
Other consumer loans (3) 379,999  4,605 4.80% 376,225  3,274 3.48% 364,914  2,830 3.07%
Total loans and leases 7,335,047  84,428 4.60% 7,240,279  74,335 4.11% 6,986,386  74,383 4.26%
Total interest-earning assets 8,152,055  88,696 4.35% 8,097,019  78,077 3.86% 7,948,966  77,746 3.91%
Non-interest-earning assets 434,365    418,311    411,669   
Total assets$8,586,420   $8,515,330   $8,360,635   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$607,210  579 0.38%$612,439  216 0.14%$502,093  116 0.09%
Savings accounts 881,988  664 0.30% 930,957  211 0.09% 785,657  248 0.12%
Money market accounts 2,423,920  4,038 0.66% 2,429,043  2,073 0.34% 2,387,080  1,616 0.27%
Certificates of deposit 964,112  1,803 0.74% 1,018,471  1,694 0.67% 1,160,113  2,430 0.83%
Brokered deposit accounts 117,058  270 0.92% 115,535  88 0.30% 216,112  161 0.30%
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,994,288  7,354 0.58% 5,106,445  4,282 0.34% 5,051,055  4,571 0.36%
Borrowings         
Advances from the FHLBB 331,840  1,700 2.00% 183,047  489 1.06% 119,043  1,152 3.79%
Subordinated debentures and notes 83,989  1,295 6.17% 83,952  1,262 6.02% 83,840  1,242 5.92%
Other borrowed funds 89,019  268 1.20% 106,363  129 0.48% 76,380  33 0.17%
Total borrowings 504,848  3,263 2.53% 373,362  1,880 1.99% 279,263  2,427 3.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,499,136  10,617 0.77% 5,479,807  6,162 0.45% 5,330,318  6,998 0.52%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand checking accounts 1,908,459    1,886,284    1,827,501   
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 197,446    173,072    224,445   
Total liabilities 7,605,041    7,539,163    7,382,264   
Stockholders’ equity 981,379    976,167    978,371   
Total liabilities and equity$8,586,420   $8,515,330   $8,360,635   
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  78,079 3.58%  71,915 3.41%  70,748 3.39%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  53    48    51  
Net interest income $78,026   $71,867   $70,697  
Net interest margin (5)  3.80%  3.56%  3.53%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
          


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2022September 30, 2021
 Average
Balance		Interest
(1)		Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest
(1)		Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:      
Interest-earning assets:      
Investments:      
Debt securities (2)$720,266 $9,582 1.77%$729,623 $9,206 1.68%
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 31,663  1,132 4.77% 36,451  847 3.10%
Short-term investments 119,083  686 0.77% 215,496  164 0.10%
Total investments 871,012  11,400 1.75% 981,570  10,217 1.39%
Loans and Leases:      
Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,204,260  119,723 3.76% 3,806,405  103,689 3.59%
Commercial loans (3) 727,333  23,564 4.28% 1,087,924  37,501 4.55%
Equipment financing (3) 1,131,069  54,951 6.48% 1,077,522  53,731 6.65%
Residential mortgage loans (3) 816,992  21,675 3.54% 786,015  21,148 3.59%
Other consumer loans (3) 374,302  10,629 3.79% 369,744  8,458 3.05%
Total loans and leases 7,253,956  230,542 4.24% 7,127,610  224,527 4.20%
Total interest-earning assets 8,124,968  241,942 3.97% 8,109,180  234,744 3.86%
Non-interest-earning assets 419,501    427,880   
Total assets$8,544,469   $8,537,060   
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
NOW accounts$603,243  898 0.20%$493,378  392 0.11%
Savings accounts 915,185  1,073 0.16% 757,864  731 0.13%
Money market accounts 2,423,207  7,681 0.42% 2,240,968  4,599 0.27%
Certificates of deposit 1,024,303  5,345 0.70% 1,237,682  9,686 1.05%
Brokered deposit accounts 121,724  410 0.45% 413,588  1,250 0.40%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,087,662  15,407 0.40% 5,143,480  16,658 0.43%
Borrowings      
Advances from the FHLBB 207,090  2,376 1.51% 284,540  3,185 1.48%
Subordinated debentures and notes 83,952  3,801 6.04% 83,802  3,726 5.93%
Other borrowed funds 108,337  458 0.57% 80,960  103 0.17%
Total borrowings 399,379  6,635 2.19% 449,302  7,014 2.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,487,041  22,042 0.54% 5,592,782  23,672 0.57%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand checking accounts 1,891,698    1,752,640   
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 180,842    230,834   
Total liabilities 7,559,581    7,576,256   
Stockholders’ equity 984,888    960,804   
Total liabilities and equity$8,544,469   $8,537,060   
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  219,900 3.43%  211,072 3.29%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  159    160  
Net interest income $219,741   $210,912  
Net interest margin (5)  3.62%  3.48%
       
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
       


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  At and for the
Three Months Ended
September 30,		At and for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2022  2021  2022  2021 
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information  (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
     
Net income$30,149 $28,839 $80,049 $86,895 
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax)       (4)
Add:     
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) 872    1,240   
Operating earnings $31,021 $28,839 $81,289 $86,899 
      
Operating earnings per common share:     
Basic $0.40 $0.37 $1.05 $1.11 
Diluted  0.40  0.37  1.05  1.11 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic  76,779,038  78,000,261  77,159,356  78,097,600 
Diluted  77,007,971  78,240,633  77,448,290  78,371,190 
      
      
Return on average assets * 1.40% 1.38% 1.25% 1.36%
Add:     
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.04% % 0.02% %
Operating return on average assets * 1.44% 1.38% 1.27% 1.36%
      
      
Return on average tangible assets * 1.43% 1.41% 1.27% 1.38%
Add:     
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.04% % 0.02% %
Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.47% 1.41% 1.29% 1.38%
      
      
Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.29% 11.79% 10.84% 12.06%
Add:     
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.36% % 0.17% %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 12.65% 11.79% 11.01% 12.06%
      
      
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 14.72% 14.15% 12.98% 14.53%
Add:     
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.43% % 0.20% %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.15% 14.15% 13.18% 14.53%
      
* Ratios at and for the three and nine months ended are annualized.    
      
      
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		September 30,
2021
 (Dollars in Thousands)
      
Net income, as reported$30,149 $25,195 $24,705 $28,545 $28,839 
      
Average total assets$8,586,420 $8,515,330 $8,531,043 $8,462,231 $8,360,635 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,387  162,507  162,632  162,804  163,011 
Average tangible assets$8,424,033 $8,352,823 $8,368,411 $8,299,427 $8,197,624 
      
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 %
      
Average total stockholders’ equity$981,379 $976,167 $997,293 $987,522 $978,371 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,387  162,507  162,632  162,804  163,011 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$818,992 $813,660 $834,661 $824,718 $815,360 
      
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 %
      
Total stockholders’ equity$963,618 $968,496 $981,935 $995,342 $978,452 
Less:     
Goodwill 160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net 1,902  2,022  2,142  2,276  2,484 
Tangible stockholders' equity$801,289 $806,047 $819,366 $832,639 $815,541 
      
Total assets$8,695,708 $8,514,230 $8,633,736 $8,602,622 $8,312,649 
Less:     
Goodwill 160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427  160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net 1,902  2,022  2,142  2,276  2,484 
Tangible assets$8,533,379 $8,351,781 $8,471,167 $8,439,919 $8,149,738 
      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 %
      
Tangible stockholders' equity$801,289 $806,047 $819,366 $832,639 $815,541 
      
Number of common shares issued 85,177,172  85,177,172  85,177,172  85,177,172  85,177,172 
Less:     
Treasury shares 7,730,945  7,995,888  7,037,464  7,037,464  7,034,754 
Unallocated ESOP shares 4,833  11,442  18,051  24,660  31,278 
Unvested restricted shares 601,995  497,297  500,098  500,098  502,808 
Number of common shares outstanding 76,839,399  76,672,545  77,621,559  77,614,950  77,608,332 
      
Tangible book value per common share$ 10.43 $ 10.51 $ 10.56 $ 10.73 $ 10.51 
      

 


A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/031ad902-91b3-4942-a0b8-d7d843d566b8

 


Attachments

BRKL 2022 Q3 Earnings Presentation Final.pdf