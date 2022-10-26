Nicola Wealth Real Estate grows DFW Portfolio with the acquisition of a mid-bay industrial asset in the Turnpike submarket

Dallas, TX, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) has acquired 1473 Terre Colony Court, located 6 miles west of Downtown Dallas. The transaction, acquired through a partnership with CanTex Capital, was brokered by Robert Deptula of Transwestern and Cameron Deptula of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate LLC.

Totalling 78,350 square feet on a 3.43-acre site, 1473 Terre Colony is a mid-bay industrial building featuring functional dock loading, clear heights of 22’ft and a secured truck court. The building offers flexibility being currently improved to accommodate two tenancies with existing office pods, and an in-fill location within the established Turnpike submarket which features concentrated institutional ownership.

“DFW is a high-priority growth market for NWRE,” states Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “We are pleased to acquire such a functional asset in this coveted submarket.”

Schaeffers continues, “1473 Terre Colony offers excellent flexibility for a single tenant, or two tenant lease up with high utility building specs in an in-fill location. It is being acquired for our US income fund and will be held long term.”

NWRE is concentrated on growing in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas / Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com

