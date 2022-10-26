Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $20.8 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $446 thousand, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share for both periods.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1, increased $190.6 million, or 13.5% (annualized), from June 30, 2022, $568.8 million, or 14.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2021 and $680.6 million, or 13.2%, from September 30, 2021 primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $223.9 million, or 16.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2022, primarily due to increases in public funds deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial deposits. Total deposits decreased $268.1 million, or 5.9% (annualized), from December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Total deposits decreased $151.2 million, or 2.5%, from September 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $58.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $6.8 million, or 13.2%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $9.6 million, or 19.6%, from the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and the prior quarter was largely due to significant loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates and the asset sensitivity position of the Corporation's balance sheet.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.67% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately one basis point for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 23 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 27 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. PPP loans had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to one basis point for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 20 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $18.0 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 12.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $2.4 million, or 74.7%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in loan sales and a contraction of margins. BOLI increased $228 thousand, or 24.6%, for the quarter compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to death benefit claims of $446 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Investment advisory commission and fee income decreased $597 thousand, or 12.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced assets under management, which was driven by market performance.

Other income decreased $758 thousand, or 46.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. Gains on the sale of Small Business Administration loans decreased $520 thousand for the quarter due to decreased sale activity. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps decreased $171 thousand for the quarter driven by a decrease in customer demand due to the current interest rate environment.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $605 thousand, or 15.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to incremental revenue attributable to the acquisition of the Paul I. Sheaffer insurance agency in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other service fee income increased $548 thousand, or 21.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. Mortgage servicing fees increased $336 thousand for the quarter driven by reduced amortization as a result of a decrease in prepayment speeds.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $46.7 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 7.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included approximately $1.2 million in expenses related to our digital transformation initiative, a comprehensive digital platform which will blend our core operating systems together and allow Univest to seamlessly sell existing products and services, digitally, across an expanded footprint.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.8 million, or 10.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. This increase reflects the insurance acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, our expansion into Maryland and Western PA, and annual merit increases.

Professional fees increased $347 thousand, or 16.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to $1.0 million in consultant fees attributable to the previously discussed digital transformation initiative, as compared to our $585 thousand investment in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, training initiatives and treasury management product enhancements for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Data processing expenses increased $627 thousand, or 19.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to continued investments in technology including $180 thousand in support of the previously discussed digital transformation initiative for the respective period.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 19.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was favorably impacted by discrete tax benefits and proceeds from BOLI death benefits. Excluding these items, the effective tax rate was 20.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $33.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $34.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $37.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.2 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to net loan and lease recoveries of $75 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $3.0 million and $456 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of provision of $182 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $11.5 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2022 and 1.34% at September 30, 2021.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation repurchased 150,000 shares at an average price of $25.41, for an aggregate cost of $3.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation repurchased 450,000 shares at an average price of $25.29, for an aggregate cost of $11.4 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Corporation has 229,174 shares remaining to repurchase under the program that was approved on May 27, 2015. On October 26, 2022, the Corporation’s Board of Directors approved an increase of 1,000,000 in the shares available for repurchase under the Corporation’s share repurchase program.

Dividend

On October 26, 2022, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.

Conference Call

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures is included within this document.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,859 $ 59,590 $ 57,307 $ 49,202 $ 67,517 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 47,451 35,187 716,474 840,948 834,840 Cash and cash equivalents 113,310 94,777 773,781 890,150 902,357 Investment securities held-to-maturity 159,170 159,808 166,339 176,983 112,643 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 347,479 351,382 349,994 317,007 277,773 Investments in equity securities 2,994 2,934 2,569 2,999 2,961 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 29,475 29,116 26,330 28,186 28,679 Loans held for sale 9,087 8,352 14,521 21,600 29,093 Loans and leases held for investment 5,849,259 5,661,777 5,400,786 5,310,017 5,252,045 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (74,929 ) (72,011 ) (68,286 ) (71,924 ) (70,146 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 5,774,330 5,589,766 5,332,500 5,238,093 5,181,899 Premises and equipment, net 50,533 50,080 50,429 56,882 55,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,654 30,929 30,498 30,407 31,570 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 172,559 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 11,650 11,728 11,784 11,848 9,359 Bank owned life insurance 120,035 120,103 119,398 118,699 117,981 Accrued interest and other assets 83,170 76,328 54,087 54,057 57,624 Total assets $ 6,907,397 $ 6,700,813 $ 7,107,740 $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,968,422 $ 2,062,538 $ 2,136,467 $ 2,065,423 $ 1,861,007 Interest-bearing deposits: 3,818,554 3,500,510 3,911,465 3,989,701 4,077,147 Total deposits 5,786,976 5,563,048 6,047,932 6,055,124 5,938,154 Short-term borrowings 80,711 97,606 18,976 20,106 14,101 Long-term debt 95,000 95,000 95,000 95,000 95,000 Subordinated notes 99,107 99,030 98,952 98,874 98,797 Operating lease liabilities 33,718 33,951 33,566 33,453 34,641 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,698 48,253 39,459 46,070 43,136 Total liabilities 6,153,210 5,936,888 6,333,885 6,348,627 6,223,829 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,791 298,800 297,945 299,181 298,033 Retained earnings 410,942 396,295 389,332 375,124 363,607 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (64,985 ) (42,781 ) (31,909 ) (16,353 ) (20,073 ) Treasury stock, at cost (49,345 ) (46,173 ) (39,297 ) (41,942 ) (43,328 ) Total shareholders’ equity 754,187 763,925 773,855 773,794 756,023 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,907,397 $ 6,700,813 $ 7,107,740 $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21 Assets $ 6,797,466 $ 6,962,401 $ 7,047,980 $ 7,088,289 $ 6,698,177 $ 6,935,031 $ 6,509,576 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 517,335 515,741 522,128 469,588 395,280 518,383 385,192 Loans and leases, gross 5,752,119 5,520,580 5,344,698 5,255,279 5,320,411 5,540,624 5,345,119 Deposits 5,645,291 5,903,173 5,984,815 6,041,798 5,666,725 5,843,182 5,439,345 Shareholders' equity 773,099 771,410 774,358 762,334 746,185 772,951 725,061





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,052,733 $ 1,028,354 $ 932,485 $ 956,396 $ 927,015 Paycheck Protection Program 2,207 5,358 10,298 31,748 85,601 Real estate-commercial 2,936,204 2,870,286 2,816,737 2,718,535 2,669,898 Real estate-construction 329,915 319,449 285,083 283,918 260,874 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 443,837 419,652 412,486 409,900 412,001 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 685,771 629,144 568,735 540,566 535,705 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 175,843 168,536 160,134 158,909 159,029 Loans to individuals 26,679 27,061 26,249 25,504 26,458 Lease financings 196,070 193,937 188,579 184,541 175,464 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 5,849,259 5,661,777 5,400,786 5,310,017 5,252,045 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (74,929 ) (72,011 ) (68,286 ) (71,924 ) (70,146 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 5,774,330 $ 5,589,766 $ 5,332,500 $ 5,238,093 $ 5,181,899 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 13,620 $ 13,355 $ 30,876 $ 33,210 $ 34,528 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 416 2,784 274 498 2,204 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 50 50 51 51 51 Total nonperforming loans and leases 14,086 16,189 31,201 33,759 36,783 Other real estate owned 18,960 18,604 279 279 279 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,046 $ 34,793 $ 31,480 $ 34,038 $ 37,062 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.66 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 74,929 $ 72,011 $ 68,286 $ 71,924 $ 70,146 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.36 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 550.14 % 539.21 % 221.16 % 216.57 % 203.16 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 531.94 % 444.81 % 218.86 % 213.05 % 190.70 % For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,196 $ 1,715 $ 76 $ (243 ) $ (75 ) $ 2,987 $ 456 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.01 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) 0.07 % 0.01 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included at the end of this document.





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, For the period: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21 Interest income $ 66,877 $ 56,717 $ 51,198 $ 52,262 $ 53,571 $ 174,792 $ 157,469 Interest expense 8,627 5,246 4,538 4,737 4,884 18,411 16,611 Net interest income 58,250 51,471 46,660 47,525 48,687 156,381 140,858 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 3,558 6,674 (3,450 ) 1,392 (182 ) 6,782 (11,524 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,692 44,797 50,110 46,133 48,869 149,599 152,382 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,835 1,998 2,102 2,086 2,126 5,935 6,317 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,522 1,574 1,504 1,486 1,422 4,600 4,018 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,199 4,812 5,152 4,885 4,796 14,163 14,051 Insurance commission and fee income 4,442 4,629 5,570 3,726 3,837 14,641 12,631 Other service fee income 3,124 3,309 2,756 2,759 2,576 9,189 7,516 Bank owned life insurance income 1,153 705 699 719 925 2,557 3,262 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - 30 5 21 30 140 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 817 1,230 1,929 2,518 3,224 3,976 12,623 Other income 867 741 728 1,008 1,625 2,336 3,474 Total noninterest income 17,959 18,998 20,470 19,192 20,552 57,427 64,032 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 29,400 29,133 28,245 27,374 26,641 86,778 76,817 Net occupancy 2,504 2,422 2,716 2,477 2,525 7,642 7,920 Equipment 968 977 982 985 1,000 2,927 2,914 Data processing 3,901 3,708 3,567 3,355 3,274 11,176 9,388 Professional fees 2,521 2,844 2,138 1,750 2,174 7,503 5,937 Marketing and advertising 605 693 425 683 539 1,723 1,380 Deposit insurance premiums 662 812 893 698 765 2,367 2,014 Intangible expenses 309 342 341 267 214 992 712 Other expense 5,795 6,440 6,105 5,746 6,116 18,340 16,992 Total noninterest expense 46,665 47,371 45,412 43,335 43,248 139,448 124,074 Income before taxes 25,986 16,424 25,168 21,990 26,173 67,578 92,340 Income tax expense 5,185 3,258 4,851 4,578 5,262 13,294 17,951 Net income $ 20,801 $ 13,166 $ 20,317 $ 17,412 $ 20,911 $ 54,284 $ 74,389 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.45 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 1.85 $ 2.53 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 1.84 $ 2.52 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,290,829 29,490,154 29,542,467 29,471,304 29,420,256 29,440,228 29,379,774 Period end shares outstanding 29,242,451 29,365,775 29,636,425 29,500,542 29,438,402 29,242,451 29,438,402





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21 Return on average assets 1.21 % 0.76 % 1.17 % 0.97 % 1.24 % 1.05 % 1.53 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.67 % 6.85 % 10.64 % 9.06 % 11.12 % 9.39 % 13.72 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 14.06 % 9.10 % 14.04 % 11.93 % 14.63 % 12.40 % 18.21 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.67 % 3.19 % 2.89 % 2.86 % 3.11 % 3.25 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.6 % 66.6 % 67.0 % 64.3 % 61.8 % 64.6 % 59.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 29.7 % 47.1 % 29.1 % 33.9 % 28.1 % 33.7 % 23.7 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.92 % 11.40 % 10.89 % 10.86 % 10.83 % 10.92 % 10.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.55 % 8.97 % 8.58 % 8.56 % 8.55 % 8.55 % 8.55 % Common equity book value per share $ 25.79 $ 26.01 $ 26.11 $ 26.23 $ 25.68 $ 25.79 $ 25.68 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 19.67 $ 19.91 $ 20.06 $ 20.14 $ 19.75 $ 19.67 $ 19.75 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 % 9.45 % 9.35 % 9.13 % 9.53 % 9.87 % 9.53 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.51 % 10.62 % 11.07 % 11.08 % 11.15 % 10.51 % 11.15 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.51 % 10.62 % 11.07 % 11.08 % 11.15 % 10.51 % 11.15 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 13.23 % 13.73 % 13.77 % 13.87 % 13.10 % 13.87 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 49,476 $ 252 2.02 % $ 474,260 $ 824 0.70 % U.S. government obligations 565 3 2.11 2,000 11 2.21 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,308 18 3.09 2,302 17 2.96 Other debt and equity securities 514,462 3,010 2.32 511,439 2,727 2.14 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,368 435 6.08 26,221 344 5.26 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 595,179 3,718 2.48 1,016,222 3,923 1.55 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 977,549 11,996 4.87 937,846 9,037 3.86 Paycheck Protection Program loans 3,754 40 4.23 7,644 155 8.13 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,105,821 34,100 4.36 3,004,509 28,527 3.81 Real estate—residential loans 1,256,509 12,492 3.94 1,166,201 10,758 3.70 Loans to individuals 27,197 381 5.56 26,782 305 4.57 Municipal loans and leases * 235,433 2,432 4.10 235,922 2,404 4.09 Lease financings 145,856 2,195 5.97 141,676 2,105 5.96 Gross loans and leases 5,752,119 63,636 4.39 5,520,580 53,291 3.87 Total interest-earning assets 6,347,298 67,354 4.21 6,536,802 57,214 3.51 Cash and due from banks 62,930 55,634 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (72,355 ) (68,426 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,476 50,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,740 30,222 Other assets 378,377 357,903 Total assets $ 6,797,466 $ 6,962,401 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 881,395 $ 1,251 0.56 % $ 851,324 $ 570 0.27 % Money market savings 1,246,795 3,709 1.18 1,405,536 1,552 0.44 Regular savings 1,086,191 302 0.11 1,070,480 237 0.09 Time deposits 416,539 1,189 1.13 452,989 1,227 1.09 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,630,920 6,451 0.70 3,780,329 3,586 0.38 Short-term borrowings 104,453 524 1.99 17,253 11 0.26 Long-term debt 95,000 324 1.35 95,000 321 1.36 Subordinated notes 99,065 1,328 5.32 98,988 1,328 5.38 Total borrowings 298,518 2,176 2.89 211,241 1,660 3.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,929,438 8,627 0.87 3,991,570 5,246 0.53 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,014,371 2,122,844 Operating lease liabilities 33,786 33,300 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,772 43,277 Total liabilities 6,024,367 6,190,991 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,135 298,241 Retained earnings and other equity 316,180 315,385 Total shareholders' equity 773,099 771,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,797,466 $ 6,962,401 Net interest income $ 58,727 $ 51,968 Net interest spread 3.34 2.98 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.33 0.21 Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.19 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 161.53 % 163.77 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs of $(498) thousand and $(618) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2022 2021 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 49,476 $ 252 2.02 % $ 530,191 $ 189 0.14 % U.S. government obligations 565 3 2.11 6,999 36 2.04 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,308 18 3.09 2,992 24 3.18 Other debt and equity securities 514,462 3,010 2.32 385,289 1,516 1.56 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,368 435 6.08 26,713 334 4.96 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 595,179 3,718 2.48 952,184 2,099 0.87 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 977,549 11,996 4.87 880,986 7,412 3.34 Paycheck Protection Program loans 3,754 40 4.23 162,611 4,162 10.15 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,105,821 34,100 4.36 2,784,398 25,634 3.65 Real estate—residential loans 1,256,509 12,492 3.94 1,100,799 10,171 3.67 Loans to individuals 27,197 381 5.56 26,048 253 3.85 Municipal loans and leases* 235,433 2,432 4.10 247,603 2,504 4.01 Lease financings 145,856 2,195 5.97 117,966 1,856 6.24 Gross loans and leases 5,752,119 63,636 4.39 5,320,411 51,992 3.88 Total interest-earning assets 6,347,298 67,354 4.21 6,272,595 54,091 3.42 Cash and due from banks 62,930 59,642 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (72,355 ) (72,606 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,476 55,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,740 31,998 Other assets 378,377 350,863 Total assets $ 6,797,466 $ 6,698,177 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 881,395 $ 1,251 0.56 % $ 857,098 $ 537 0.25 % Money market savings 1,246,795 3,709 1.18 1,382,832 922 0.26 Regular savings 1,086,191 302 0.11 998,568 281 0.11 Time deposits 416,539 1,189 1.13 496,702 1,490 1.19 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,630,920 6,451 0.70 3,735,200 3,230 0.34 Short-term borrowings 104,453 524 1.99 15,116 2 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 324 1.35 95,000 324 1.35 Subordinated notes 99,065 1,328 5.32 98,754 1,328 5.34 Total borrowings 298,518 2,176 2.89 208,870 1,654 3.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,929,438 8,627 0.87 3,944,070 4,884 0.49 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,014,371 1,931,525 Operating lease liabilities 33,786 35,094 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,772 41,303 Total liabilities 6,024,367 5,951,992 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,135 297,482 Retained earnings and other equity 316,180 290,919 Total shareholders' equity 773,099 746,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,797,466 $ 6,698,177 Net interest income $ 58,727 $ 49,207 Net interest spread 3.34 2.93 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.33 0.18 Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.11 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 161.53 % 159.04 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred (costs) fees of $(498) thousand and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2022 2021 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 416,466 $ 1,433 0.46 % $ 328,768 $ 291 0.12 % U.S. government obligations 2,578 40 2.07 6,999 107 2.04 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,314 54 3.12 6,838 187 3.66 Other debt and equity securities 513,491 8,076 2.10 371,355 4,147 1.49 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 27,239 1,134 5.57 26,319 1,042 5.29 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 962,088 10,737 1.49 740,279 5,774 1.04 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 939,261 28,604 4.07 830,248 21,120 3.40 Paycheck Protection Program loans 9,880 786 10.64 358,231 13,464 5.03 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,005,714 88,447 3.93 2,703,100 75,023 3.71 Real estate—residential loans 1,180,202 33,132 3.75 1,067,855 29,880 3.74 Loans to individuals 26,598 924 4.64 25,925 769 3.97 Municipal loans and leases* 237,928 7,270 4.09 248,191 7,632 4.11 Lease financings 141,041 6,375 6.04 111,569 5,412 6.49 Gross loans and leases 5,540,624 165,538 3.99 5,345,119 153,300 3.83 Total interest-earning assets 6,502,712 176,275 3.62 6,085,398 159,074 3.49 Cash and due from banks 57,455 55,983 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (70,950 ) (76,265 ) Premises and equipment, net 51,551 55,803 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,453 33,334 Other assets 363,810 355,323 Total assets $ 6,935,031 $ 6,509,576 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 871,393 $ 2,264 0.35 % $ 820,800 $ 1,514 0.25 % Money market savings 1,397,220 6,165 0.59 1,282,470 2,606 0.27 Regular savings 1,059,644 777 0.10 979,013 861 0.12 Time deposits 447,497 3,722 1.11 502,414 4,808 1.28 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,775,754 12,928 0.46 3,584,697 9,789 0.37 Short-term borrowings 46,765 537 1.54 17,363 7 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 962 1.35 97,088 993 1.37 Subordinated notes 98,989 3,984 5.38 151,060 5,822 5.15 Total borrowings 240,754 5,483 3.04 265,511 6,822 3.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,016,508 18,411 0.61 3,850,208 16,611 0.58 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,067,428 1,854,648 Operating lease liabilities 33,514 36,636 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,630 43,023 Total liabilities 6,162,080 5,784,515 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,784 296,744 Retained earnings and other equity 316,383 270,533 Total shareholders' equity 772,951 725,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,935,031 $ 6,509,576 Net interest income $ 157,864 $ 142,463 Net interest spread 3.01 2.91 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.24 0.22 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.13 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 161.90 % 158.05 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred (costs) fees of $(1.3) million and $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance

(excl PPP) % of Commercial Loan

Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 378,087 7.9 % Animal Production 332,130 7.0 CRE - Multi-family 263,698 5.5 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 249,149 5.2 CRE - Office 201,659 4.2 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 185,952 3.9 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 170,627 3.6 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 168,576 3.5 Education 155,122 3.3 Specialty Trade Contractors 147,227 3.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 133,902 2.8 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 113,639 2.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 108,825 2.3 CRE - Medical Office 105,744 2.2 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 105,702 2.2 Crop Production 91,597 1.9 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 85,172 1.8 Food Manufacturing 84,131 1.8 Wood Product Manufacturing 75,768 1.6 Rental and Leasing Services 74,514 1.6 Administrative and Support Services 73,558 1.5 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 73,091 1.5 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 70,679 1.5 Food Services and Drinking Places 70,498 1.5 Personal and Laundry Services 60,651 1.3 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 56,640 1.2 Repair and Maintenance 56,623 1.2 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 56,279 1.2 Truck Transportation 50,969 1.1 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 3,800,209 79.8 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 962,480 20.2 % Total Commercial Loans $ 4,762,689 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 685,771 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 175,843 Loans to Individuals 26,679 Lease Financings 196,070 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,084,363 Total $ 5,847,052



