Relievant Medsystems Receives Most Promising New Product Award for the Intracept Procedure at the 27th Annual Phoenix Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a company focused on transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announced that its Intracept® Procedure has received the Most Promising New Product designation from the Phoenix 2022 Awards, presented at the 27th Annual Phoenix Conference in Half Moon Bay, California.



“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the medical device leaders and innovators at the highly-respected Phoenix Conference,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “Across level 1 randomized clinical trials and meta-analyses, the Intracept Procedure has demonstrated significant improvements in pain and function for patients with chronic vertebrogenic low back pain. More patients are able to find relief from this painful and often debilitating condition as the adoption of Intracept by physicians continues to rapidly increase.”

Relievant Medsystems’ minimally invasive Intracept Procedure is the only FDA-cleared treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain. The technology uses targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the basivertebral nerve from transmitting pain signals to the brain. The procedure is typically performed in an outpatient surgery center and takes approximately one hour. Based on existing data, patients typically experience minimal post-procedure pain and generally quick recovery times. Patients often feel pain relief within two weeks of being treated with the Intracept Procedure.

The 27th Annual Phoenix Conference was recently held in Half Moon Bay, California, bringing together executives from large healthcare companies and small, venture-backed firms to discuss critical issues of interest to the medical device industry today.

About Vertebrogenic Pain

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which worsens when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard MRI that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a commercial-stage medical device company transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a form of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for millions of indicated patients. For more information about Relievant Medsystems and the Intracept Procedure, visit www.relievant.com.

