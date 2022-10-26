Argentum 47, Inc. Appoints new CEO and Enters Into Joint Venture Agreement

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Argentum 47, Inc. (“Argentum” or the “Company”) (www.argq.io) (OTC PINK: ARGQ), a provider of comprehensive artificial intelligence-enhanced digital marketing services such as branding, advertising, and lead generation, announced today the return of Robert Stephenson as CEO. Mr. Stephenson's return marks a new milestone for the Company, since the Company has made great progress as a result of Mr. Stephenson’s recent involvement. Among these developments is the formation of a joint venture with a prominent global media company, OPOP Media, a digital marketing agency based in Manchester, United Kingdom, that specializes in web development, web design, social media marketing, and mobile app development.

Mr. Stephenson was voted back in by the Board of Directors and Shareholders in order to maintain the Company's growth, something that was lacking under the previous leadership. With Mr. Stephenson's return to the helm, he has been able to build upon the Company's foundation to create additional growth opportunities, the most recent of which was the joint venture with OPOP Media.

“We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with the very talented team at OPOP Media. The ability of a company to forge strategic partnerships can be key to unlocking new markets and is ultimately critical to that company’s overall success,” stated Robert Stephenson, the new CEO of Argentum 47. “We believe this joint venture allows Argentum to offer a more robust suite of products and services supporting both our ongoing business operations and our plans for domestic and international expansion. This is especially true in today's business environment, where the UK government has set ambitious targets for a variety of industries, including in the Energy sector, and companies that can form partnerships with businesses in these industries will be well-positioned to capitalize on resulting growth.”

Argentum believes the OPOP Media agreement enables us to have access to more expertise when executing complex digital campaigns, while simultaneously providing our clients with world-class digital marketing services. As a result of having access to a larger talent pool experienced in the development of high quality, online platforms, Argentum’s management expects it has increased its speed-to market, supporting the Company’s ability to quickly turn over campaigns at a faster pace.

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company’s principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journey.

OPOP Media is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in Manchester, combining global talent in branding, software development, and lead generation to elevate any business. They specialize in next-generation website/app design and development, as well as in-depth marketing intelligence, in order to consistently generate high-volume leads at a cost per lead that is more than 90 percent less than any other agency in the financial services industry.

