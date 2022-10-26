Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2022 results including a 35% increase in diluted EPS, highest quarterly home closing revenue and record SG&A leverage of 8.1%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022  2021 % Chg  2022  2021 % Chg
Homes closed (units)  3,487  3,112 12 %  9,566  9,275 3 %
Home closing revenue $1,569,032 $1,251,435 25 % $4,223,435 $3,596,060 17 %
Average sales price - closings $450 $402 12 % $442 $388 14 %
Home orders (units)  2,310  3,441 (33)%  9,951  10,441 (5)%
Home order value $974,314 $1,488,951 (35)% $4,551,894 $4,337,753 5 %
Average sales price - orders $422 $433 (3)% $457 $415 10 %
Ending backlog (units)        6,064  5,838 4 %
Ending backlog value       $2,826,759 $2,555,405 11 %
Average sales price - backlog       $466 $438 6 %
Earnings before income taxes $329,491 $261,709 26 % $947,069 $643,337 47 %
Net earnings $262,489 $200,752 31 % $729,827 $499,984 46 %
Diluted EPS $7.10 $5.25 35 % $19.65 $13.06 50 %


MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Despite a rapidly evolving housing market challenged by interest rate hikes, supply chain issues, Hurricane Ian and market uncertainty, in the third quarter of 2022, Meritage achieved its highest quarterly home closing revenue and record quarterly diluted earnings per share,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

“Our closings of 3,487 homes this quarter were 12% greater than prior year,” added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Our third quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.6 billion combined with our home closing gross margin of 28.7%, our lowest SG&A leverage of 8.1% and an energy tax credit catch-up of $13.1 million, led to a 35% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $5.25 to $7.10 this quarter.”

“However, sales orders fell sharply during the quarter. The third quarter 2022 sales orders of 2,310 homes were 33% lower than prior year primarily due to elevated cancellations. The cancellation rate was 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders declined 14% year-over-year, confirming that underlying home demand is stronger than the net numbers convey. Our third quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 2.7 per month, which was down from 5.0 per month in the third quarter of 2021. We expect sales orders will remain weaker until mortgage interest rates stabilize, we complete more move-in ready inventory and close out of our mature backlog. In each market, we are working to find the right combination of price adjustments and incentives to get back to our target absorption pace of 3-4 net sales per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“We believe the continuation of the rapidly increasing mortgage interest rates, expectations of further significant increases to come, inflation and uncertainty in the economy are temporarily outweighing the positive impact of favorable demographics and the low supply of new and resale housing inventory on demand,” said Mr. Lord. "The market deterioration we experienced at the end of the second quarter deepened throughout the third quarter. Our various discounting and incentive initiatives are helping to attract and retain customers, but we are seeing some homebuyers hold off on their purchase decisions due to uncertain market conditions."

“Building materials and labor shortages are still delaying a return to normal cycle times, but we are confident that our pre-started inventory strategy executed by our exceptional team will ensure that we close timely on our current backlog while offering move-in ready homes for our future homebuyers," remarked Mr. Lord. "We remain committed to growing Meritage's market share and maximizing shareholder return in this evolving market.”

“Although Meritage's community count grew 17% year-over-year, the 275 active communities at September 30, 2022 were 9% lower sequentially compared to June 30, 2022. In response to weakening demand, we added only approximately 1,800 new lots under control, while we reassessed our land positions and successfully reduced our lot supply since the beginning of this year. We terminated options on our lowest performing land deals, which totaled roughly 5,200 lots with a corresponding $8.8 million walk-away charge this quarter. We spent $380 million on land acquisition and development this quarter and at September 30, 2022, lot supply totaled approximately 66,000,” said Mr. Lord. “We feel confident we have ample liquidity and a healthy balance sheet to manage through this changing environment. We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was 18.9% at September 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “We continue to monitor and evaluate shifting market conditions. We are projecting 4,300-4,700 home closings for the fourth quarter of 2022, which we anticipate will generate quarterly home closing revenue of $1.85-2.10 billion. Home closing gross margin is projected to be around 25%, reflecting the increased incentives we have been offering the last couple of quarters. With a projected effective tax rate of 23.5%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.50-7.40 for the fourth quarter of 2022.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 2,310 homes for the third quarter of 2022 were 33% lower than prior year despite a 25% year-over-year increase in average community count. The average absorption pace decreased 46% to 2.7 per month from 5.0 in the prior year primarily due to our elevated cancellation rate of 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders of 3,291 homes declined 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 88% of third quarter 2022 orders, compared to 84% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders decreased 3% year-over-year to $422,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 12% sequentially from $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The 25% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022 was due to 12% greater home closing volume and 12% higher ASPs on closings compared to prior year.
  • The 100 bps deterioration in third quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 28.7% from 29.7% a year ago mainly resulted from greater incentives, $8.8 million in write-offs related to the lot option deposits and diligence costs from terminated land deals and higher direct costs. In the third quarter of 2021, the write-offs for terminated land deals totaled $0.9 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.1% of third quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 120 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year resulting from greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.
  • The third quarter effective income tax rate was 20.3% in 2022 compared to 23.3% in 2021. The 2022 rate reflected earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022, as the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") enacted in August 2022 retroactively extended the Internal Revenue Code §45L new energy-efficient homes credit. The 2021 rate similarly benefited from the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act passed in December 2019 ("2019 Act").
  • Net earnings were $262.5 million ($7.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase over $200.8 million ($5.25 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, improved overhead leverage and a catch-up of tax credits, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 35% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 9,951 homes for the first nine months of 2022 decreased 5% over prior year despite a 29% year-over-year increase in average community count. The year to date September 2022 average absorption pace declined 26% due to elevated cancellations.
  • Home closing revenue increased 17% for the first nine months of 2022 to $4.2 billion due to 14% higher ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment and 3% greater home closing volume.
  • The 270 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first nine months of 2022 to 30.1% from 27.4% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing revenue. The year to date 2022 home closing gross margin included $11.6 million of write-offs from terminated land deals related to lot option deposits and diligence costs, which compared to $2.1 million in the prior year.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.3% from 9.4% in the first nine months of 2021, due to greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue and lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.
  • In the first nine months of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022. There were no such transactions in the first nine months of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 22.9%, compared to 22.3% for the first nine months of 2021. Tax credits earned on qualifying energy-efficient homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022 resulted from the passage of the IRA while those related to the prior year were under the 2019 Act.
  • Net earnings were $729.8 million ($19.65 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2022, a 46% increase over $500.0 million ($13.06 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first nine months of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 totaled $299.4 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • A total of approximately 66,000 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2022 compared to approximately 70,000 total lots at September 30, 2021.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 23.9% and 18.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. There were no share repurchases during the current quarter. As of September 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on October 27, 2022 and extending through November 10, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021  Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$1,569,032  $1,251,435  $317,597  25 %
 Land closing revenue 8,989   8,470   519  6 %
 Total closing revenue 1,578,021   1,259,905   318,116  25 %
 Cost of home closings (1,118,394)  (879,759)  238,635  27 %
 Cost of land closings (8,577)  (7,706)  871  11 %
 Total cost of closings (1,126,971)  (887,465)  239,506  27 %
 Home closing gross profit 450,638   371,676   78,962  21 %
 Land closing gross profit 412   764   (352) (46)%
 Total closing gross profit 451,050   372,440   78,610  21 %
Financial Services:       
 Revenue 6,308   5,208   1,100  21 %
 Expense (2,804)  (2,308)  496  21 %
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,338   1,324   14  1 %
 Financial services profit 4,842   4,224   618  15 %
Commissions and other sales costs (77,884)  (68,952)  8,932  13 %
General and administrative expenses (48,443)  (47,192)  1,251  3 %
Interest expense    (79)  (79) (100)%
Other (expense)/income, net (74)  1,268   (1,342) (106)%
Earnings before income taxes 329,491   261,709   67,782  26 %
Provision for income taxes (67,002)  (60,957)  6,045  10 %
Net earnings$262,489  $200,752  $61,737  31 %
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or
shares		 Change %
 Earnings per common share$7.18  $5.33  $1.85  35 %
 Weighted average shares outstanding 36,569   37,647   (1,078) (3)%
 Diluted       
 Earnings per common share$7.10  $5.25  $1.85  35 %
 Weighted average shares outstanding 36,946   38,229   (1,283) (3)%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021  Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$4,223,435  $3,596,060  $627,375  17 %
 Land closing revenue 53,901   25,225   28,676  114 %
 Total closing revenue 4,277,336   3,621,285   656,051  18 %
 Cost of home closings (2,950,409)  (2,612,428)  337,981  13 %
 Cost of land closings (42,046)  (24,246)  17,800  73 %
 Total cost of closings (2,992,455)  (2,636,674)  355,781  13 %
 Home closing gross profit 1,273,026   983,632   289,394  29 %
 Land closing gross profit 11,855   979   10,876  1,111 %
 Total closing gross profit 1,284,881   984,611   300,270  30 %
Financial Services:       
 Revenue 16,119   15,624   495  3 %
 Expense (7,897)  (6,846)  1,051  15 %
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 4,033   3,821   212  6 %
 Financial services profit 12,255   12,599   (344) (3)%
Commissions and other sales costs (212,807)  (210,585)  2,222  1 %
General and administrative expenses (136,370)  (128,297)  8,073  6 %
Interest expense (41)  (246)  (205) (83)%
Other (expense)/ income, net (849)  3,443   (4,292) (125)%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    (18,188)  (18,188) n/a 
Earnings before income taxes 947,069   643,337   303,732  47 %
Provision for income taxes (217,242)  (143,353)  73,889  52 %
Net earnings$729,827  $499,984  $229,843  46 %
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or
shares		 Change %
 Earnings per common share$19.87  $13.26  $6.61  50 %
 Weighted average shares outstanding 36,736   37,703   (967) (3)%
 Diluted       
 Earnings per common share$19.65  $13.06  $6.59  50 %
 Weighted average shares outstanding 37,136   38,285   (1,149) (3)%


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $299,387 $618,335
Other receivables  193,307  147,548
Real estate (1)  4,726,262  3,734,408
Real estate not owned    8,011
Deposits on real estate under option or contract  88,428  90,679
Investments in unconsolidated entities  11,356  5,764
Property and equipment, net  39,437  37,340
Deferred tax asset, net  41,060  40,672
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill  171,853  124,776
Total assets $5,571,090 $4,807,533
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $322,227 $216,009
Accrued liabilities  353,512  337,277
Home sale deposits  57,767  42,610
Liabilities related to real estate not owned    7,210
Loans payable and other borrowings  12,460  17,552
Senior notes, net  1,143,314  1,142,486
Total liabilities  1,889,280  1,763,144
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock    
Common stock  366  373
Additional paid-in capital  322,442  414,841
Retained earnings  3,359,002  2,629,175
Total stockholders’ equity  3,681,810  3,044,389
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,571,090 $4,807,533


(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:		    
Homes under contract under construction $1,452,691 $1,039,822
Unsold homes, completed and under construction  986,862  484,999
Model homes  87,550  81,049
Finished home sites and home sites under development  2,199,159  2,128,538
Total real estate $4,726,262 $3,734,408


Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Depreciation and amortization$5,822  $6,478  $17,545  $19,892 
Non-cash charges$8,791  $877  $11,608  $2,092 
        
Summary of Capitalized Interest:       
Capitalized interest, beginning of period$61,459  $56,710  $56,253  $58,940 
Interest incurred 15,179   15,212   45,563   47,625 
Interest expensed    (79)  (41)  (246)
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (14,548)  (14,550)  (39,685)  (49,026)
Capitalized interest, end of period$62,090  $57,293  $62,090  $57,293 
        
 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		    
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings$1,155,774  $1,160,038     
Stockholders' equity 3,681,810   3,044,389     
Total capital$4,837,584  $4,204,427     
Debt-to-capital 23.9%  27.6%    
        
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings$1,155,774  $1,160,038     
Less: cash and cash equivalents (299,387)  (618,335)    
Net debt$856,387  $541,703     
Stockholders’ equity 3,681,810   3,044,389     
Total net capital$4,538,197  $3,586,092     
Net debt-to-capital 18.9%  15.1%    


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings $729,827  $499,984 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  17,545   19,892 
Stock-based compensation  16,897   14,435 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt     18,188 
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities  (3,703)  (2,878)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities  3,785   3,324 
Other  11,154   (3,085)
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Increase in real estate  (990,106)  (810,731)
Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract  176   (18,453)
Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets  (89,177)  (51,611)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities  118,636   67,301 
Increase in home sale deposits  15,157   14,928 
Net cash used in operating activities  (169,809)  (248,706)
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Investments in unconsolidated entities  (5,674)  (1)
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (19,537)  (17,910)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment  328   404 
Maturities/sales of investments and securities  1,032   2,795 
Payments to purchase investments and securities  (1,032)  (2,795)
Net cash used in investing activities  (24,883)  (17,507)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings  (14,953)  (6,308)
Repayment of senior notes     (317,690)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes     450,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs     (6,102)
Repurchase of shares  (109,303)  (37,017)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities  (124,256)  82,883 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (318,948)  (183,330)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents  618,335   745,621 
Ending cash and cash equivalents  $299,387  $562,291 


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

         
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 599 $254,530 532 $193,847
California 321  236,872 295  177,623
Colorado 166  98,625 144  80,149
West Region 1,086  590,027 971  451,619
Texas 1,218  499,713 1,012  383,206
Central Region 1,218  499,713 1,012  383,206
Florida 426  166,138 386  139,642
Georgia 117  53,108 139  52,004
North Carolina 340  148,111 371  145,268
South Carolina 147  48,777 92  31,686
Tennessee 153  63,158 141  48,010
East Region 1,183  479,292 1,129  416,610
Total 3,487 $1,569,032 3,112 $1,251,435
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 232 $97,462 550 $233,828
California 187  122,994 319  213,859
Colorado 37  20,642 207  123,242
West Region 456  241,098 1,076  570,929
Texas 635  253,321 1,070  427,689
Central Region 635  253,321 1,070  427,689
Florida 531  214,004 534  192,479
Georgia 175  71,731 176  74,766
North Carolina 251  98,147 347  140,135
South Carolina 137  42,728 100  31,535
Tennessee 125  53,285 138  51,418
East Region 1,219  479,895 1,295  490,333
Total 2,310 $974,314 3,441 $1,488,951


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 1,599 $687,527 1,423 $497,105
California 852  597,913 890  547,754
Colorado 424  254,089 464  239,399
West Region 2,875  1,539,529 2,777  1,284,258
Texas 3,139  1,269,868 3,129  1,105,429
Central Region 3,139  1,269,868 3,129  1,105,429
Florida 1,301  503,820 1,246  440,847
Georgia 423  190,769 456  169,620
North Carolina 996  415,975 1,000  372,119
South Carolina 400  132,855 258  87,741
Tennessee 432  170,619 409  136,046
East Region 3,552  1,414,038 3,369  1,206,373
Total 9,566 $4,223,435 9,275 $3,596,060
         
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 1,342 $594,631 1,776 $713,067
California 888  642,938 949  604,478
Colorado 406  249,105 557  317,155
West Region 2,636  1,486,674 3,282  1,634,700
Texas 3,027  1,293,282 3,286  1,248,032
Central Region 3,027  1,293,282 3,286  1,248,032
Florida 1,788  724,209 1,481  547,706
Georgia 620  280,010 533  213,632
North Carolina 1,015  439,618 1,156  450,854
South Carolina 435  146,100 264  90,532
Tennessee 430  182,001 439  152,297
East Region 4,288  1,771,938 3,873  1,455,021
Total 9,951 $4,551,894 10,441 $4,337,753
         
Order Backlog:        
Arizona 888 $397,695 1,346 $560,090
California 429  314,622 503  331,454
Colorado 310  192,763 301  182,536
West Region 1,627  905,080 2,150  1,074,080
Texas 1,766  790,227 1,787  715,226
Central Region 1,766  790,227 1,787  715,226
Florida 1,355  571,001 785  321,831
Georgia 400  180,059 233  101,996
North Carolina 584  247,405 610  242,192
South Carolina 168  57,664 126  44,028
Tennessee 164  75,323 147  56,052
East Region 2,671  1,131,452 1,901  766,099
Total 6,064 $2,826,759 5,838 $2,555,405


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Unaudited)

         
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 52 54.0 38 38.0
California 32 32.0 18 19.0
Colorado 18 18.5 16 16.5
West Region 102 104.5 72 73.5
Texas 74 77.0 68 66.0
Central Region 74 77.0 68 66.0
Florida 30 35.5 38 36.0
Georgia 18 16.0 12 11.0
North Carolina 27 29.5 26 26.0
South Carolina 12 14.5 11 9.0
Tennessee 12 12.0 9 9.5
East Region 99 107.5 96 91.5
Total 275 289.0 236 231.0


         
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 52 46.8 38 35.5
California 32 27.3 18 18.3
Colorado 18 18.0 16 14.0
West Region 102 92.1 72 67.8
Texas 74 75.6 68 63.6
Central Region 74 75.6 68 63.6
Florida 30 38.4 38 33.3
Georgia 18 15.5 12 10.3
North Carolina 27 28.6 26 24.3
South Carolina 12 14.0 11 7.5
Tennessee 12 12.5 9 8.5
East Region 99 109.0 96 83.9
Total 275 276.7 236 215.3

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; expectations about our future results; and projected fourth quarter 2022 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates, the availability and pricing of residential mortgages and the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com.

    
  Contacts:
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG
   (480) 515-8979 (office)
   investors@meritagehomes.com

