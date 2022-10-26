Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2022 results including a 35% increase in diluted EPS, highest quarterly home closing revenue and record SG&A leverage of 8.1%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.





Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Homes closed (units) 3,487 3,112 12 % 9,566 9,275 3 % Home closing revenue $ 1,569,032 $ 1,251,435 25 % $ 4,223,435 $ 3,596,060 17 % Average sales price - closings $ 450 $ 402 12 % $ 442 $ 388 14 % Home orders (units) 2,310 3,441 (33 )% 9,951 10,441 (5 )% Home order value $ 974,314 $ 1,488,951 (35 )% $ 4,551,894 $ 4,337,753 5 % Average sales price - orders $ 422 $ 433 (3 )% $ 457 $ 415 10 % Ending backlog (units) 6,064 5,838 4 % Ending backlog value $ 2,826,759 $ 2,555,405 11 % Average sales price - backlog $ 466 $ 438 6 % Earnings before income taxes $ 329,491 $ 261,709 26 % $ 947,069 $ 643,337 47 % Net earnings $ 262,489 $ 200,752 31 % $ 729,827 $ 499,984 46 % Diluted EPS $ 7.10 $ 5.25 35 % $ 19.65 $ 13.06 50 %



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Despite a rapidly evolving housing market challenged by interest rate hikes, supply chain issues, Hurricane Ian and market uncertainty, in the third quarter of 2022, Meritage achieved its highest quarterly home closing revenue and record quarterly diluted earnings per share,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

“Our closings of 3,487 homes this quarter were 12% greater than prior year,” added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Our third quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.6 billion combined with our home closing gross margin of 28.7%, our lowest SG&A leverage of 8.1% and an energy tax credit catch-up of $13.1 million, led to a 35% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $5.25 to $7.10 this quarter.”

“However, sales orders fell sharply during the quarter. The third quarter 2022 sales orders of 2,310 homes were 33% lower than prior year primarily due to elevated cancellations. The cancellation rate was 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders declined 14% year-over-year, confirming that underlying home demand is stronger than the net numbers convey. Our third quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 2.7 per month, which was down from 5.0 per month in the third quarter of 2021. We expect sales orders will remain weaker until mortgage interest rates stabilize, we complete more move-in ready inventory and close out of our mature backlog. In each market, we are working to find the right combination of price adjustments and incentives to get back to our target absorption pace of 3-4 net sales per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“We believe the continuation of the rapidly increasing mortgage interest rates, expectations of further significant increases to come, inflation and uncertainty in the economy are temporarily outweighing the positive impact of favorable demographics and the low supply of new and resale housing inventory on demand,” said Mr. Lord. "The market deterioration we experienced at the end of the second quarter deepened throughout the third quarter. Our various discounting and incentive initiatives are helping to attract and retain customers, but we are seeing some homebuyers hold off on their purchase decisions due to uncertain market conditions."

“Building materials and labor shortages are still delaying a return to normal cycle times, but we are confident that our pre-started inventory strategy executed by our exceptional team will ensure that we close timely on our current backlog while offering move-in ready homes for our future homebuyers," remarked Mr. Lord. "We remain committed to growing Meritage's market share and maximizing shareholder return in this evolving market.”

“Although Meritage's community count grew 17% year-over-year, the 275 active communities at September 30, 2022 were 9% lower sequentially compared to June 30, 2022. In response to weakening demand, we added only approximately 1,800 new lots under control, while we reassessed our land positions and successfully reduced our lot supply since the beginning of this year. We terminated options on our lowest performing land deals, which totaled roughly 5,200 lots with a corresponding $8.8 million walk-away charge this quarter. We spent $380 million on land acquisition and development this quarter and at September 30, 2022, lot supply totaled approximately 66,000,” said Mr. Lord. “We feel confident we have ample liquidity and a healthy balance sheet to manage through this changing environment. We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was 18.9% at September 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “We continue to monitor and evaluate shifting market conditions. We are projecting 4,300-4,700 home closings for the fourth quarter of 2022, which we anticipate will generate quarterly home closing revenue of $1.85-2.10 billion. Home closing gross margin is projected to be around 25%, reflecting the increased incentives we have been offering the last couple of quarters. With a projected effective tax rate of 23.5%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.50-7.40 for the fourth quarter of 2022.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Total sales orders of 2,310 homes for the third quarter of 2022 were 33% lower than prior year despite a 25% year-over-year increase in average community count. The average absorption pace decreased 46% to 2.7 per month from 5.0 in the prior year primarily due to our elevated cancellation rate of 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders of 3,291 homes declined 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 88% of third quarter 2022 orders, compared to 84% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders decreased 3% year-over-year to $422,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 12% sequentially from $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

The 25% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022 was due to 12% greater home closing volume and 12% higher ASPs on closings compared to prior year.

The 100 bps deterioration in third quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 28.7% from 29.7% a year ago mainly resulted from greater incentives, $8.8 million in write-offs related to the lot option deposits and diligence costs from terminated land deals and higher direct costs. In the third quarter of 2021, the write-offs for terminated land deals totaled $0.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.1% of third quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 120 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year resulting from greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.

The third quarter effective income tax rate was 20.3% in 2022 compared to 23.3% in 2021. The 2022 rate reflected earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022, as the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") enacted in August 2022 retroactively extended the Internal Revenue Code §45L new energy-efficient homes credit. The 2021 rate similarly benefited from the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act passed in December 2019 ("2019 Act").

Net earnings were $262.5 million ($7.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase over $200.8 million ($5.25 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, improved overhead leverage and a catch-up of tax credits, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 35% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders of 9,951 homes for the first nine months of 2022 decreased 5% over prior year despite a 29% year-over-year increase in average community count. The year to date September 2022 average absorption pace declined 26% due to elevated cancellations.

Home closing revenue increased 17% for the first nine months of 2022 to $4.2 billion due to 14% higher ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment and 3% greater home closing volume.

The 270 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first nine months of 2022 to 30.1% from 27.4% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing revenue. The year to date 2022 home closing gross margin included $11.6 million of write-offs from terminated land deals related to lot option deposits and diligence costs, which compared to $2.1 million in the prior year.

SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.3% from 9.4% in the first nine months of 2021, due to greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue and lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.

In the first nine months of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022. There were no such transactions in the first nine months of 2022.

The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 22.9%, compared to 22.3% for the first nine months of 2021. Tax credits earned on qualifying energy-efficient homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022 resulted from the passage of the IRA while those related to the prior year were under the 2019 Act.

Net earnings were $729.8 million ($19.65 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2022, a 46% increase over $500.0 million ($13.06 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first nine months of 2022.



BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 totaled $299.4 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2022.

A total of approximately 66,000 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2022 compared to approximately 70,000 total lots at September 30, 2021.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 23.9% and 18.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. There were no share repurchases during the current quarter. As of September 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,569,032 $ 1,251,435 $ 317,597 25 % Land closing revenue 8,989 8,470 519 6 % Total closing revenue 1,578,021 1,259,905 318,116 25 % Cost of home closings (1,118,394 ) (879,759 ) 238,635 27 % Cost of land closings (8,577 ) (7,706 ) 871 11 % Total cost of closings (1,126,971 ) (887,465 ) 239,506 27 % Home closing gross profit 450,638 371,676 78,962 21 % Land closing gross profit 412 764 (352 ) (46 )% Total closing gross profit 451,050 372,440 78,610 21 % Financial Services: Revenue 6,308 5,208 1,100 21 % Expense (2,804 ) (2,308 ) 496 21 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,338 1,324 14 1 % Financial services profit 4,842 4,224 618 15 % Commissions and other sales costs (77,884 ) (68,952 ) 8,932 13 % General and administrative expenses (48,443 ) (47,192 ) 1,251 3 % Interest expense — (79 ) (79 ) (100 )% Other (expense)/income, net (74 ) 1,268 (1,342 ) (106 )% Earnings before income taxes 329,491 261,709 67,782 26 % Provision for income taxes (67,002 ) (60,957 ) 6,045 10 % Net earnings $ 262,489 $ 200,752 $ 61,737 31 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 7.18 $ 5.33 $ 1.85 35 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,569 37,647 (1,078 ) (3 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 7.10 $ 5.25 $ 1.85 35 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,946 38,229 (1,283 ) (3 )%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 4,223,435 $ 3,596,060 $ 627,375 17 % Land closing revenue 53,901 25,225 28,676 114 % Total closing revenue 4,277,336 3,621,285 656,051 18 % Cost of home closings (2,950,409 ) (2,612,428 ) 337,981 13 % Cost of land closings (42,046 ) (24,246 ) 17,800 73 % Total cost of closings (2,992,455 ) (2,636,674 ) 355,781 13 % Home closing gross profit 1,273,026 983,632 289,394 29 % Land closing gross profit 11,855 979 10,876 1,111 % Total closing gross profit 1,284,881 984,611 300,270 30 % Financial Services: Revenue 16,119 15,624 495 3 % Expense (7,897 ) (6,846 ) 1,051 15 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 4,033 3,821 212 6 % Financial services profit 12,255 12,599 (344 ) (3 )% Commissions and other sales costs (212,807 ) (210,585 ) 2,222 1 % General and administrative expenses (136,370 ) (128,297 ) 8,073 6 % Interest expense (41 ) (246 ) (205 ) (83 )% Other (expense)/ income, net (849 ) 3,443 (4,292 ) (125 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (18,188 ) (18,188 ) n/a Earnings before income taxes 947,069 643,337 303,732 47 % Provision for income taxes (217,242 ) (143,353 ) 73,889 52 % Net earnings $ 729,827 $ 499,984 $ 229,843 46 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 19.87 $ 13.26 $ 6.61 50 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,736 37,703 (967 ) (3 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 19.65 $ 13.06 $ 6.59 50 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,136 38,285 (1,149 ) (3 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,387 $ 618,335 Other receivables 193,307 147,548 Real estate (1) 4,726,262 3,734,408 Real estate not owned — 8,011 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 88,428 90,679 Investments in unconsolidated entities 11,356 5,764 Property and equipment, net 39,437 37,340 Deferred tax asset, net 41,060 40,672 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 171,853 124,776 Total assets $ 5,571,090 $ 4,807,533 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 322,227 $ 216,009 Accrued liabilities 353,512 337,277 Home sale deposits 57,767 42,610 Liabilities related to real estate not owned — 7,210 Loans payable and other borrowings 12,460 17,552 Senior notes, net 1,143,314 1,142,486 Total liabilities 1,889,280 1,763,144 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 366 373 Additional paid-in capital 322,442 414,841 Retained earnings 3,359,002 2,629,175 Total stockholders’ equity 3,681,810 3,044,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,571,090 $ 4,807,533



(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 1,452,691 $ 1,039,822 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 986,862 484,999 Model homes 87,550 81,049 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,199,159 2,128,538 Total real estate $ 4,726,262 $ 3,734,408





Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,822 $ 6,478 $ 17,545 $ 19,892 Non-cash charges $ 8,791 $ 877 $ 11,608 $ 2,092 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 61,459 $ 56,710 $ 56,253 $ 58,940 Interest incurred 15,179 15,212 45,563 47,625 Interest expensed — (79 ) (41 ) (246 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (14,548 ) (14,550 ) (39,685 ) (49,026 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 62,090 $ 57,293 $ 62,090 $ 57,293 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,774 $ 1,160,038 Stockholders' equity 3,681,810 3,044,389 Total capital $ 4,837,584 $ 4,204,427 Debt-to-capital 23.9 % 27.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,774 $ 1,160,038 Less: cash and cash equivalents (299,387 ) (618,335 ) Net debt $ 856,387 $ 541,703 Stockholders’ equity 3,681,810 3,044,389 Total net capital $ 4,538,197 $ 3,586,092 Net debt-to-capital 18.9 % 15.1 %





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 729,827 $ 499,984 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,545 19,892 Stock-based compensation 16,897 14,435 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 18,188 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (3,703 ) (2,878 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,785 3,324 Other 11,154 (3,085 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (990,106 ) (810,731 ) Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract 176 (18,453 ) Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (89,177 ) (51,611 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 118,636 67,301 Increase in home sale deposits 15,157 14,928 Net cash used in operating activities (169,809 ) (248,706 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (5,674 ) (1 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities — — Purchases of property and equipment (19,537 ) (17,910 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 328 404 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 1,032 2,795 Payments to purchase investments and securities (1,032 ) (2,795 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,883 ) (17,507 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (14,953 ) (6,308 ) Repayment of senior notes — (317,690 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 450,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (6,102 ) Repurchase of shares (109,303 ) (37,017 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (124,256 ) 82,883 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (318,948 ) (183,330 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 618,335 745,621 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 299,387 $ 562,291





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 599 $ 254,530 532 $ 193,847 California 321 236,872 295 177,623 Colorado 166 98,625 144 80,149 West Region 1,086 590,027 971 451,619 Texas 1,218 499,713 1,012 383,206 Central Region 1,218 499,713 1,012 383,206 Florida 426 166,138 386 139,642 Georgia 117 53,108 139 52,004 North Carolina 340 148,111 371 145,268 South Carolina 147 48,777 92 31,686 Tennessee 153 63,158 141 48,010 East Region 1,183 479,292 1,129 416,610 Total 3,487 $ 1,569,032 3,112 $ 1,251,435 Homes Ordered: Arizona 232 $ 97,462 550 $ 233,828 California 187 122,994 319 213,859 Colorado 37 20,642 207 123,242 West Region 456 241,098 1,076 570,929 Texas 635 253,321 1,070 427,689 Central Region 635 253,321 1,070 427,689 Florida 531 214,004 534 192,479 Georgia 175 71,731 176 74,766 North Carolina 251 98,147 347 140,135 South Carolina 137 42,728 100 31,535 Tennessee 125 53,285 138 51,418 East Region 1,219 479,895 1,295 490,333 Total 2,310 $ 974,314 3,441 $ 1,488,951





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 1,599 $ 687,527 1,423 $ 497,105 California 852 597,913 890 547,754 Colorado 424 254,089 464 239,399 West Region 2,875 1,539,529 2,777 1,284,258 Texas 3,139 1,269,868 3,129 1,105,429 Central Region 3,139 1,269,868 3,129 1,105,429 Florida 1,301 503,820 1,246 440,847 Georgia 423 190,769 456 169,620 North Carolina 996 415,975 1,000 372,119 South Carolina 400 132,855 258 87,741 Tennessee 432 170,619 409 136,046 East Region 3,552 1,414,038 3,369 1,206,373 Total 9,566 $ 4,223,435 9,275 $ 3,596,060 Homes Ordered: Arizona 1,342 $ 594,631 1,776 $ 713,067 California 888 642,938 949 604,478 Colorado 406 249,105 557 317,155 West Region 2,636 1,486,674 3,282 1,634,700 Texas 3,027 1,293,282 3,286 1,248,032 Central Region 3,027 1,293,282 3,286 1,248,032 Florida 1,788 724,209 1,481 547,706 Georgia 620 280,010 533 213,632 North Carolina 1,015 439,618 1,156 450,854 South Carolina 435 146,100 264 90,532 Tennessee 430 182,001 439 152,297 East Region 4,288 1,771,938 3,873 1,455,021 Total 9,951 $ 4,551,894 10,441 $ 4,337,753 Order Backlog: Arizona 888 $ 397,695 1,346 $ 560,090 California 429 314,622 503 331,454 Colorado 310 192,763 301 182,536 West Region 1,627 905,080 2,150 1,074,080 Texas 1,766 790,227 1,787 715,226 Central Region 1,766 790,227 1,787 715,226 Florida 1,355 571,001 785 321,831 Georgia 400 180,059 233 101,996 North Carolina 584 247,405 610 242,192 South Carolina 168 57,664 126 44,028 Tennessee 164 75,323 147 56,052 East Region 2,671 1,131,452 1,901 766,099 Total 6,064 $ 2,826,759 5,838 $ 2,555,405





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 52 54.0 38 38.0 California 32 32.0 18 19.0 Colorado 18 18.5 16 16.5 West Region 102 104.5 72 73.5 Texas 74 77.0 68 66.0 Central Region 74 77.0 68 66.0 Florida 30 35.5 38 36.0 Georgia 18 16.0 12 11.0 North Carolina 27 29.5 26 26.0 South Carolina 12 14.5 11 9.0 Tennessee 12 12.0 9 9.5 East Region 99 107.5 96 91.5 Total 275 289.0 236 231.0





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 52 46.8 38 35.5 California 32 27.3 18 18.3 Colorado 18 18.0 16 14.0 West Region 102 92.1 72 67.8 Texas 74 75.6 68 63.6 Central Region 74 75.6 68 63.6 Florida 30 38.4 38 33.3 Georgia 18 15.5 12 10.3 North Carolina 27 28.6 26 24.3 South Carolina 12 14.0 11 7.5 Tennessee 12 12.5 9 8.5 East Region 99 109.0 96 83.9 Total 275 276.7 236 215.3

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; expectations about our future results; and projected fourth quarter 2022 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share.



Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates, the availability and pricing of residential mortgages and the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com.