TOMORROW & FRIDAY: CA FWD CEO Micah Weinberg and California State Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa Media Availability at the 2022 California Economic Summit

Bakersfield, CA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Forward (CA FWD) CEO Micah Weinberg and California State Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa will each have media availability at this week’s California Economic Summit.

Mr. Weinberg is available at the following times:

Thursday, October 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 28 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mr. Villaraigosa is available at the following time:

Thursday, October 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Interviews can be conducted in-person or virtually; details are as follows:

In person: Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Virtually: Phone

NOTE: Interviews are open to credentialed media; reporters may coordinate virtual or in-person interviews with Sarah Walsh at sarah@cafwd.org.

###

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network, an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index. To view our work product from last year’s Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year’s Summit, see the 2022 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT

Produced by CA FWD, in partnership with its California Stewardship Network, the California Economic Summit influences CA FWD’s ongoing movement to make the government and economy work for everyone. The event features keynote speakers, state policy leaders, regional business and civic leaders, working sessions on critical issues facing California and more. The goal of the California Economic Summit is to create a shared economic agenda that sets the stage for collective action. Throughout its decade-long history, the collective work done at the Summit has set the framework for tangible achievements for Californians, including over $6.5 billion in broadband expansion, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience, $500 million for the California Dream for All homeownership program and more.