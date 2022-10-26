Casino Group: Study of a potential sale of part of Casino’s stake in Assaí

English French

Study of a potential sale of part of Casino’s stake in Assaí

Paris, 26 October 2022,

In order to accelerate its deleveraging, Casino Group announces that it has initiated study of a potential sale of part of its stake in Assaí for an amount of approximately US$500 million, which could be increased as the case may be depending on market conditions.

No final decision has been made on this potential transaction, which would take the form of a secondary public offering and could be completed by the end of November depending on market conditions.

In this context, Casino Group has instructed a banking syndicate and has asked Assaí’s teams to carry out the preliminary work for a possible transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Brazil, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

