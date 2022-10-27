Sharps Containers Market Predicted to Reach USD 632.8 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sharps containers market generated $430.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $632.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report provides detailed information to assist market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in determining strategies to continue growth and attain competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $430.8 million Market Size in 2031 $632.8 million CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 258 Segments covered Type, Container Size, Usage, and Region. Drivers Increase in diagnostic and clinical tests Rise in strict government regulations for disposal of medical waste Opportunities Rise in number of surgeries worldwide Easy and simple structure of sharps containers, leaf proof properties, and availability of various sizes of containers Restrains Lack of awareness about disposal of medical waste and inadequate training to hospital staff about disposal

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on the global sharps containers market. The demand for sharps containers increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic as patient room containers and multipurpose containers help in disposal of waste generated during the treatment.

Vaccination programs surged considerably as vaccines against Covid-19 were launched by different companies in different countries. Vaccination programs generate the high amount of sharps waste. This, in turn, increased the need for sharps containers.





The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global sharps containers market based on type, container size, usage, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segments for identifying the largest revenue generating and fastest-growing segments for market players, investors, and stakeholders. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segments are provided in the report to help market players determine the steps to be taken for achieving the growth.

Based on type, the multipurpose containers segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including patient room containers and phlebotomy containers.

Based on container size, the 2-4 gallons segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global sharps containers market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 4-8 gallons segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the 1-2 gallons segment.

Based on usage, the reusable containers segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also discusses the single-use containers segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sharps containers market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The research provides detailed analysis of leading players of the global sharps containers market. Key players analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bondtech Corporation, Bemis Health Care, EnviroTain, Cardinal Health, Harloff, GPC Medical Ltd., Stericycle, Henery Schiens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The report analyzes these key players and highlights various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, expansion, and others to raise their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis that outlines product portfolio, operating segments, business performance, and key developments of each market player.

