fifty-five Expands European Presence with New Milan Office, Alessandra Bosco to Lead Consultancy

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifty-five, a global MarTech consultancy that empowers brands to unite and fully optimize siloed data across all channels to drive business results, today announces the opening of its tenth office in Milan and its appointment of Alessandra Bosco as head of the new office. This move builds on the fast-growing data marketing consultancy firm’s continued international expansion and strengthens its ambitions in the strategic Southern European market.



As Italy’s economic capital with more than 800,000 companies , Milan is at the heart of numerous strategic partnerships within the luxury and consumer goods industries – and was previously ranked 5th in Statista’s list of European countries with the most experts in Artificial Intelligence. The opening of fifty-five’s new office will not only empower the data company to build on its existing partnerships in the region, but also forge new relationships with key local and international brands looking to better manage their data in today’s fast-moving digital world.

"We identified Southern Europe as a strategic development axis very early on, and we’re excited to expand our European presence with our new office in Milan” said Sébastien Moaligou, Managing Director at fifty-five. “Milan is at the heart of innovation and is home to many major global brands within the consumer products and luxury industries. We’re looking forward to furthering our support of our existing clients in Southern Europe with our strategic and operational consulting expertise, as well as expanding our client portfolio with global brands in this region with our data-driven approach to marketing – and Alessandra Bosco is the perfect person to drive those initiatives.”

With over 12 years of experience in marketing and digital, having successfully held management positions at renowned companies such as Rocket Internet, Here and Hubject, Alessandra Bosco is a genuine international expert. From CRM strategies to media and programmatic, Alessandra Bosco masters the most cutting-edge marketing technologies, consolidated in her experiences in Berlin, London, Paris, Milan, Shanghai, Singapore and Lisbon.

"I am convinced that our unique positioning meets a strong need of our clients: a combination of marketing and tech expertise to cover all their challenges. We aim to build a team of more than 20 experts by 2025 to support this ambition," says Alessandra Bosco, Director of the Milan office at fifty-five.

About fifty-five

As a part of The Brandtech Group, fifty-five is a data company that helps brands collect, analyze and activate their data across paid, earned and owned channels to increase their marketing ROI and improve customer acquisition and retention. Headquartered in Paris with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, Geneva, Shenzhen and Taipei, the data company was named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech firms in Europe, owing to its unique approach that blends consulting, operational and technology expertise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Aqilah Allaudeen, Tier One Partners

aallaudeen@tieronepr.com



