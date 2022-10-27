Go Beyond the Frame with Fujifilm’s New INSTAX SQUARE LINK Smartphone Printer

Valhalla, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, today announced the launch of its FUJIFILM INSTAX SQUARE LINK Smartphone Printer (Square Link). The latest addition to the popular Link series of Smartphone printers, Square Link creates INSTAX SQUARE format instant prints at 1.5 times[1] the size of its INSTAX MINI counterparts.

Square Link features a variety of new, unique features designed to encourage creativity, including AR (Augmented Reality) Print and INSTAX CONNECT, both of which allow users to individualize and share their images in new, creative ways. Like all products in the INSTAX LINK Smartphone Printer lineup, Square Link includes a variety of frame templates, decorative digital stickers, and print mode options that allow the image maker to boost creativity with the free, downloadable INSTAX SQUARE LINK App.

“As the leader in the instant photography and Smartphone printing space, we are excited about the introduction of Square Link. It combines everything our users love about our INSTAX MINI LINK and INSTAX LINK WIDE products, with the popular INSTAX SQUARE image format,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Plus, with the growing global interest in Augmented Reality and other expanding technologies, the new App features of Square Link like AR Print and INSTAX CONNECT present even more options for users to connect, customize, and share images.”

Key features of Square Link available through the INSTAX SQUARE LINK App include:

AR (Augmented Reality) Print:

Square Link offers the ability to add Augmented Reality features to images the user can view on their Smartphone, including special effects, text, images, background colors, doodles, and animations. A QR code printed on the INSTAX photo unlocks the augmented reality content that users can then view on and around their print by simply scanning the code with their Smartphone to see the effects in action.

INSTAX Connect:

Using the Square Link App, the INSTAX Connect feature allows users to share INSTAX images digitally by selecting a Smartphone image, adding text content and/or effects, and sending it to any connected device (i.e. another Smartphone, tablet, etc.). Users can add text to their images and get text responses sent back directly on the image. Recipients who are also Square Link users can even print a copy of the image with or without the text included.

Ability to customize your INSTAX prints with Image Modes, Design Frames, and Digital Stickers

Like all products in the INSTAX LINK Smartphone printer lineup, Square Link includes a variety of frame templates, digital stickers, and print mode options that allow the image maker to creatively enhance the Smartphone image. Users can choose between two print mode options – INSTAX-Rich Mode for deep, enhanced colors and INSTAX-Natural Mode for a more classic look. Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation of the image. Users of Square Link also can combine up to nine Smartphone images on a single INSTAX print via the collage feature of the App.

Lightweight Portability and Speed

Compact, lightweight, and finished with a striped texture, Square Link transfers an image from the user’s Smartphone and commences printing in about 12 seconds, supports continuous printing, and is capable of printing about 100 INSTAX prints per charge seamlessly via Bluetooth. All images develop in roughly 90 seconds.

Square Link will be offered in Ash White and Midnight Green and is expected to be available for purchase on or about November 16, 2022 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $139.95 USD and $179.99 CAD.

For more information about the INSTAX SQUARE LINK, visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/consumer/instax/printers/squarelink.

For demonstrations of the AR Print and INSTAX CONNECT App features, visit https://vimeo.com/764198085.

[1] The outside border of INSTAX MINI instant prints is 3.39" x 2.13", and INSTAX SQUARE instant prints measure 3.39" x 2.83"