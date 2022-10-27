Hemisphere GNSS Introduces GradeMetrix® Loader Kit

MUNICH, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. announces the release of the GradeMetrix® Loader solution. Recognizing the growing global demand and versatility of the loader, Hemisphere has responded with this addition to its GradeMetrix® solutions to continue the rapid growth of its global machine control customer base.

"Driven by requests and feedback from our customers and global machine control partners, we felt that the introduction of a GNSS-based loader solution would truly benefit our target audience. Loaders provide users a substantial level of versatility to complete various construction activities and now with the addition of our GradeMetrix® based solution, we can also improve their ROI," states Miles Ware, VP of Marketing.

"Hemisphere's commitment to globally expanding the access to machine control technology continues to be a key component of our growth strategy," said Randy Noland, VP of Global Sales & Business Development. "By adding the GradeMetrix®Loader solution, we are increasing the adoption of machine control technology to both new and experienced users in the industry."

GradeMetrix® Loader kits will be available for purchase for new customers. Existing customers will have the option to add loader support to their current GradeMetrix® system via a software upgrade and machine activation.

The GradeMetrix® Loader will be on display and featured in the Hemisphere stand (A2.308) at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany (24 Oct. through 30 Oct.).

For more information related to the GradeMetrix Loader, go to www.HGNSS.com or contact your local Hemisphere GNSS dealer today.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures heading and positioning products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L- band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision heading and positioning.

Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading products, services, and technology brands including AthenaTM, Atlas®, Crescent®, EclipseTM, Outback Guidance® and VectorTM for high- precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

