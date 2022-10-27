Knowing What is Needed in a Home Loan is Key Says Liberty

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the first things borrowers look at when comparing home loans is the interest rate — but be sure to consider the other factors at play, says Liberty.

While mortgage interest rates are important, there are other attributes that can make a big difference over the life of a home loan — and can deliver significant savings.

According to Liberty's Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, taking the time to assess and understand what's available in the market is a smart first step. "When starting your home loan journey, it's important to consider price, budget, and the various home loan features that could help manage the structure of your loan."

Armstrong says even a simple feature, such as having flexible repayments, could deliver borrowers significant benefit over the life of the loan. "The capacity to choose how often you make repayments on your home loan can help give you greater control of your finances."

With a variety of home loans available, Liberty can provide tailored solutions designed to help borrowers achieve their homeownership goals. "At Liberty, we work to ensure each borrower receives a solution to fit their needs and offer a range of solutions tailored to each customer's unique circumstances."

Having the right facilities could save borrowers big in the long run, so it's worth understanding what's on offer and the benefits of different home loans and features.

With access to a range of home loan solutions, a mortgage broker such as a Liberty Adviser can guide borrowers through the application process. And with a comprehensive understanding of home loans and lenders, a Liberty Adviser can support borrowers to explore their options and help them find the loan to suit them.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial. Liberty Advisers represent Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd ABN 65 151 158 628 Australian Credit Licence 408042, part of the Liberty group.

Contact Information:

Heidi Armstrong

Head of Communications, Liberty Financial

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

+61 3 8635 8888



Related Images











Image 1: Home Loans





Home Loans









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment