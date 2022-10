English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the third installment of the quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2022 at 7:45 am EEST

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, that a dividend of EUR 0.063 per share (EUR 2,839,581.80 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 31 October 2022. The dividend will be paid on 7 November 2022.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 24 March 2022, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.186 per share.

Following distribution of dividends resolved upon 27 October 2022, the Company does not have any valid authorizations for distribution of funds.

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

During 2022, Verkkokauppa.com has paid dividends, including this distribution, to its shareholders in the total amount of EUR 11.2 million, i.e. EUR 0.246 per share.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell

CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

