Maisons du Monde: THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2022 ACTIVITY

THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2022 ACTIVITY

Q3 2022 activity in line with expectations in a persistently challenging environment

Full-year guidance unchanged

Group GMV: 9M at €948m (-2.5% yoy, +16.3% vs 9M 2019)

Q3 at €304.3m (-3.1% yoy, +12% vs Q3 2019)

Strong marketplace GMV momentum in Q3: €30.2m, +124.2% yoy

Group sales: 9M at €882.4m (-5.9% yoy, +8% vs 9M 2019)

Q3 at €278.5m (-8.2% yoy, +2.5% vs Q3 2019) Good performance of back-to-school commercial initiatives Improved inventory levels

Cost and cash savings action plan announced in May fully on track, further initiatives launched to support 2023 performance

FY22 guidance unchanged

NANTES – 27 October 2022, 07:00 CEST – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541), the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living, published the Group’s sales for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. Conference call to be held today at 09:00 CEST (see details on page 7).

Julie Walbaum, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our third-quarter 2022 performance is in line with our expectations in a global environment that remains very challenging. The commercial initiatives we implemented since the end of May as well as our sustained efforts in inventory replenishment have been bearing fruit and should continue to support our activity through the end of the year. As a result, notwithstanding the high inflation and soft discretionary spending, we are still expecting sales improvement in Q4, benefiting from higher inventory levels, sustained promotional activity and a more favorable base effect online. The cost and cash savings action plan that we started in Q2 is also delivering its effects as planned.

Consequently, we keep our full year 2022 objectives unchanged. We remain fully confident in the fundamental strengths of Maisons du Monde that combines a love brand, a broad range of desirable and increasingly sustainable home & living products, with a unique omnichannel business model.”





Q3 key commercial developments

During the period, Maisons du Monde continued to strengthen its direct-to-consumer love brand through creativity, inspiration and engagement, as well as to further deploy its unique omnichannel model.

Brand and customers

Total active customers reached 2.1 million at 30 September 2022, of which 687,000 new customers (32% of the active customer base). Omnichannel customers grew by +8% over the quarter. Maisons du Monde’s Instagram community grew by +5% yoy, reaching 5.4 million followers across Europe.

Collections

Maisons du Monde released over the summer its Autumn-Winter collections, inviting consumers to open up to the world, through an inspiring exploration of 6 world spotlights. The collections cover over 2,300 products, from the natural fabrics and handcrafted designs of the Ussel theme to the colored ceramics and joyful textiles of the Montevideo range which includes the charming extravagance of the British Bloomsbury collection. These collections speak to what our target consumers are presently seeking: cocooning and optimism. MdM’s collections have been endorsed by industry experts across Europe, as demonstrated by the yoy 61% increase in press mentions.

Furthermore, fulfilling its mission to be the most desirable and sustainable home & living brand in Europe, Maisons du Monde teamed up with pioneer designer and key opinion leader in sustainable fashion Sakina M’Sa to create a limited-edition collection of 25 inspirational and sustainable decoration products (ceramics made in Europe and organic cotton for textiles).

Commercial and operational initiatives

During Q3, Maisons du Monde implemented various initiatives to facilitate the shopping experience and enhance customer satisfaction:

Launch of the marketplace in a third country: already featuring 157 partner brands and 31,000 items, the marketplace was launched in Italy in September and the first weeks have been very promising

Launch of a new innovative financing payment solution in France: in a context of constrained purchasing power, Maisons du Monde developed, in partnership with the Alma fintech, a very consumer-friendly and free-of-charge split payment solution. Take rate has been high from the start and consumer feedback is excellent

Large contract won by our B2B teams for the Stade de France, involving revamping of several spaces including VIP bars, and the temporary transformation of a gallery into a hotel room for summer events

Organization of our 4th annual “Rendez-vous Déco”, a digital event attended by more than 2,000 architects and designers this year, where Maisons du Monde provides its views on home and living trends.

Maisons du Monde has also focused on two major 2022 operational priorities:

Active management of its store network. At 30 September 2022, Maisons du Monde had 352 stores, compared to 350 at the end of June, opening three new stores in France, Italy and Spain while closing one in Italy

Significant progress in inventory replenishment, notably on furniture with an immediate availability ratio of 72% end of September vs 58% at the end of June 2022.

ESG commitment

Maisons du Monde’s ESG objectives are embedded in its corporate project. Teams made good progress on MdM’s trajectory with major achievements:

Development of its sustainable product offering with 31% of Autumn/Winter collections integrated into the ‘Good is Beautiful’ selection

Creation of 6 ‘Good is Beautiful’ living spaces for people in need, in partnership with local non-profit organizations (for example, La Fondation des Femmes in Paris)

Complete deployment of ‘Good is Beautiful’ ambassadors in 100% of stores

Roll-out from October 2022 in the store network of the energy sobriety plan to save on store heating and lighting, as well as in the logistics warehouses and at the Group’s headquarters.

Q3 financial results





Summary of sales

(in €million) Q3 22 Q3 21 %

Change 9M 22 9M 21 %

Change Group GMV 304.3 313.9 -3.1% 948.0 972.4 -2.5% Sales 278.5 303.4 -8.2% 882.4 937.8 -5.9% % like-for-like change1 -9.6% -4.0% -7.8% +19.1% Sales by distribution channel Stores 198.9 217.9 -8.7% 606.0 591.4 +2.5% % of sales 71.4% 71.8% 68.7% 63.1% Online 79.6 85.5 -6.9% 276.4 346.3 -20.2% % of sales 28.6% 28.2% 31.3% 36.9% Sales by geography France 146.8 164.1 -10.6% 459.4 496.3 -7.4% % of sales 52.7% 54.1% 52.1% 52.9% International 131.7 139.3 -5.5% 423.0 441.5 -4.2% % of sales 47.3% 45.9% 47.9% 47.1% Sales by product category Decoration 164.2 178.6 -8.1% 491.6 510.5 -3.7% % of sales 58.9% 58.9% 55.7% 54.4% Furniture 114.3 124.8 -8.4% 390.8 427.2 -8.5% % of sales 41.1% 41.1% 44.3% 45.6%

GMV of €304.3 million (-3.1% yoy); Sales of €278.5 million (-8.2% yoy)

After a second quarter that declined 8.3% yoy, impacted by a sudden material slowdown beginning mid-May, the third quarter sales performance was broadly similar but with a different monthly sequence. The sales trend in July was in line with what we saw in May/June, down in low double digits, while August was stable yoy boosted by a higher inventory level compared to 2021. September activity, while still negative yoy, was substantially better than the previous months thanks to improving traffic trends in stores and higher promotional activity yoy to support sales conversion and manage the excess inventory risk.

GMV and Sales by channel

MdM’s omnichannel strategy, of which the marketplace is an integral component, continues to demonstrate its relevance and to support its completive edge.

Q3 online GMV was €103.4 million, an increase of 7.7% thanks to a combination of robust marketplace GMV growth in France (+80%) as well as a strong contribution from the Q2 2022 launch of the marketplace in Spain. Consequently, the marketplace accounted for a material share of total online GMV in Q3:

The French marketplace GMV was 42% of total French online GMV

The Spanish marketplace totaled 39% of total Spanish online GMV

Overall the marketplace accounted for 29% of total online GMV in Q3.

Sales

Q3 online sales were €79.6 million (-6.9% yoy), representing 29% of Group sales over the quarter. Traffic was up close to +15%, recovering from -13% in the first half. Compared to the same period in 2019, traffic was up more than two-thirds.

Q3 store sales amounted €198.9 million. After a positive H1 2022 performance, partly driven by the H1 2021 base effect during which stores were partially closed, Q3 was down 8.7% with a 9% yoy decline in traffic.

Sales by category

Q3 Decoration sales amounted to €164.2 million, down 8.1% yoy, and accounted for 59% of total 3rd quarter sales and 61% of sales in France, the vast majority of which (83%) occurred in stores. Frames, lighting and tableware performed particularly well.

Q3 Furniture sales totaled €114.3 million, down 8.4% yoy. 45% of furniture sales occurred online thanks to a dynamic international activity. Best-sellers included armchairs, sofas, tables and outdoor furniture.

Sales by geography

Q3 sales in France reached €146.8 million, down -10.6%. Online sales in France were down -5.4% yoy and increased +12% compared to Q3 2019. Stores sales accounted for 73% of the total sales in France.

Q3 international sales totaled €131.7 million, down -5.5% yoy and up +9.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Combined sales in Spain and Italy (58% of total international sales) were unchanged yoy and increased +4.4% and +1.7%, respectively, compared to Q3 2019. Combined sales in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland (34% of total international sales) decreased -12.6% yoy and were up +8.7% vs Q3 2019.

9M financial summary

As a result of the above, 9M GMV was at €948 million (-2.5% yoy) and sales were at €882.4 million

(-5.9% yoy). Compared to 9M 2019, 9M 2022 GMV increased by +16.3% while 9M 2022 sales were +8.3% higher.

Looking at channels, 9M online GMV was €337 million, that is down 11.5% yoy but up 54% vs 9M 2019. Over the period, online represented 36% of total Group’s GMV, compared to 27% of Group’s GMV in 2019. Part of this success lies in the outstanding performance of the marketplace, which accounted for €76 million for the 9M 2022 period, that is 22% of total online GMV. In terms of sales, 9M online sales were €276.4 million (-20.2% yoy; +26.5% vs 2019, while 9M store sales stood at €606 million (+2.5% yoy; +1.6% vs 2019).

Looking at categories, 9M decoration sales declined only 3.7% yoy to €492 million despite a high H1 2021 comparable base and the decrease in store traffic from May to September 2022.

9M furniture sales decreased -8.5% yoy to €391 million, impacted by supply chain disruptions that led to limited availability, combined with increasingly constrained consumer purchasing power.

Looking at geographies, 9M sales in France reached €459 million (52% of total sales), down 7.4% vs 9M 2021, and stable vs 9M 2019. 9M international sales totaled €423 million, down 4.2% vs 9M 2021 but up +19% vs 9M 2019. Nine-month sales in the two largest countries, Italy and Spain, were up +6% and stable yoy, respectively, vs 9M 2021.

Q4 priorities

Commercial activity

For the remainder of the year, the Group continues to execute its commercial plan to support traffic and sales both in stores and online, striking a balance between driving revenues and preserving margins.

Several initiatives will be implemented by the end of the year:

Roll-out of tactical promotional activity

Test of a new digital solution in French stores to facilitate sales conversion and boost CRM capabilities

Roll-out of the in-store marketplace in Italy

Launch of the Rhinov interior designer service in Italy and Spain.

Update on H2 2022 cost and cash savings plan

The current inflationary environment has led to a reallocation of discretionary consumer spending away from the home and living sector, a much higher promotional competitive environment and increased input costs. In the face of this new reality, the Group implemented in May 2022 an action plan to contain cost and protect cash, targeting an extra €5 million gross margin and €20 million cost adjustments to reduce the impact of rising inflation. As of 30 September 2022, the execution of the plan is on track and MdM teams are fully focused on preparing and optimizing the 2023 equation.

2022 capex, originally planned at around €90 million, has been revised downward and now is expected to be in the €70 million-€75 million range for the year. Regarding working capital requirement, the Group has made good progress in:

adjusting its H2 2022 shipping plans to mitigate excess inventory risk while rebuilding inventories in select product families to support Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 sales

and simultaneously negotiating with suppliers to reorganize manufacturing and purchasing planning, as well as to optimize payment terms.

Outlook

The current economic environment remains challenging with still rising inflation across Europe and short-term consumption trends impacted by the current energy crisis.

However, Q4 2022 sales are expected to improve over Q3 2022, thanks to improved furniture inventory levels, sustained promotional activity and a favorable base effect.

Thanks to all actions engaged since end of Q2 2022 on sales, costs and cash, Maisons du Monde leaves its full-year 2022 objectives unchanged:

Top line decrease in the mid-single digit range

An EBIT margin of 5% or above

FCF of €10 million to 30 million

Reduction of the Group’s carbon intensity: CO2 neutrality for scopes 1 and 2

Dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40%

Update on share buyback program

On 29 July 2022, the Group launched a second share repurchase program with an objective to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding shares at market price over a period of several months. At 30 September 2022, the Group had purchased 1,151,846 of its own shares, i.e. 25% of the program, at an average price per share of €9.74. The shares acquired by December under this new buyback program are intended to be cancelled before year end, thereby reducing Maisons du Monde’s share capital.

***

Store Network



(In units) Number of stores at end of: Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 France 228 227 227 228 228 223 222 220 219 219 215 214 215 Italy 48 48 48 49 49 49 49 48 50 50 49 49 49 Spain 27 27 27 27 27 26 28 28 30 30 30 31 32 Belgium 23 23 23 24 24 25 26 26 27 27 25 25 25 Germany 11 10 10 11 11 11 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Switzerland 9 9 9 9 9 10 10 11 12 12 12 12 12 Luxembourg 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Portugal 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 3 3 3 Austria - - - - - 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Number of stores 350 348 348 352 352 349 352 350 357 357 350 350 352 Net openings -6 -2 0 +4 -4 -3 +3 -2 +7 +5 -7 0 +2 Sales area (K sqm) 415.7 413.6 414.2 420.2 420.2 419.0 424.4 424.5 432.9 432.9 427.8 428.9 433.0 Change (K sqm) -1.5 -2.1 +0.6 +6.0 +3.0 -1.2 +5.3 +0.6 +8.0 +12.7 -5.1 +1.1 +4.1

***

***

***

***

1 Represents the percentage change in sales from the Group’s retail stores, websites and B2B activities, net of product returns between one financial period (N) and the comparable preceding financial period (N-1), excluding changes in sales attributable to stores that opened or were closed during either of the comparable periods. Sales attributable to stores that closed temporarily for refurbishment during any of the periods are included.





