Tremblay-en-France, 27 October 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Calendar of financial publications and events

for the year 2023

2022 Annual results

Publication on 16 February 2023, before markets opening, at 7:30 am

Analysts meeting on 16 February 2023 at 10:00 am (CET)

Quiet period from 18 January to 16 february 2023

2023 First quarter revenue

Publication on 26 April 2023, after markets closing, at 5:45 pm

Conference call at 6:00 pm (CET)

Quiet period from 11 April to 26 April 2023

Annual general meeting of shareholders : 16 may 2023

2023 Half-year results

Publication on 27 July 2023, after markets closing, at 5:45 pm

Analysts meeting on 27 July 2023 at 6:00 pm

Quiet period from 29 June to 27 July 2023

2023 9-Months revenue

Publication on 25 October 2023, after markets closing, at 5:45 pm

Conference call at 6:00 pm (CET)

Quiet period from 10 October to 25 October 2023

Monthly traffic figures :

December 2022 traffic figures: 16 January 2023

January 2023 traffic figures: 15 February 2023

February 2023 traffic figures: 15 March 2023

March 2023 traffic figures: 17 April 2023

April 2023 traffic figures: 17 May 2023

May 2023 traffic figures: 19 June 2023

June 2023 traffic figures: 17 July 2023

July 2023 traffic figures: 16 August 2023

August 2023 traffic figures: 18 September 2023

September 2023 traffic figures: 16 October 2023

October 2023 traffic figures: 15 November 2023

November 2023 traffic figures: 18 December 2023

Attachment