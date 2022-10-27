Nykredit Realkredit A/S upgrades full-year guidance - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

Nykredit Realkredit A/S upgrades full-year guidance

Financial mutual Nykredit raises its forecast for 2022 and now expects profit before tax for the year of DKK 9.5-10.0 billion. Previous guidance for profit before tax was DKK 8.5-9.5 billion.

The upgrade is driven by good momentum across all business areas. 2022 has been characterised by lending growth in Totalkredit and Nykredit Bank and increased income from the underlying business due to high mortgage activity and interest rate increases.

Results were also impacted by our strong credit quality, which has resulted in low loan impairment charges as well as a favourable development in derivatives.

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, says:

- I am very pleased with this full-year guidance upgrade. Nykredit is well placed to maintain our nationwide presence and support development and growth all over Denmark at all times.

- In the first nine months of 2022 both Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit have recorded business and customer growth. We are proud to get the opportunity to demonstrate to new customers all across the country the benefits of our unique ownership structure, allowing us to share our success with customers. However, we do not necessarily expect the same high activity level and results next year due to the macroeconomic outlook and mounting uncertainty.

Nykredit Bank maintains its guidance for profit before tax of DKK 2.8-3.3 billion.

Totalkredit maintains its guidance for profit before tax of about DKK 2.5-3.0 billion.

As scheduled, the Nykredit Group will publish its Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2022 on 3 November 2022. At this time, Nykredit's Management will be available for further comments.

DKK million Nykredit Group Q1-Q3/ Q1-Q3/ 2022 2021 Change Net interest income 7,817 7,444 373 Net fee income 2,212 1,737 475 Wealth management income 1,737 1,695 42 Net interest from capitalisation (475) (362) 113 Net income relating to customer benefits programmes (324) (294) 30 Trading, investment portfolio and other income 127 1,711 1,584 Income 11,094 11,930 837 Costs 4,645 4,555 -90 Business profit before impairment charges 6,449 7,376 927 Impairment charges for loans and advances (225) (68) 157 Business profit 6,674 7,444 770 Legacy derivatives 890 353 537 Profit before tax for the period 7,564 7,797 233 Tax 1,363 1,352 -11 Profit for the period 6,200 6,444 244

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

