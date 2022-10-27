AGC Biologics Receives Excellence in Innovation and Leadership by Italy's Leading Business News Channel Le Fonti

Milan, Italy, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it received the Excellence in Innovation and Leadership Award from Italy’s leading business new channel, Le Fonti, at an award ceremony on October 6. The company was honored for the work of its Milan site, which helps produce cell and gene therapy treatments for Biotech companies for clinical and commercial applications.

The ceremony was held at the prestigious location Palazzo Mezzanotte, seat of the Italian Stock Exchange, and saw AGC Biologics awarded the Excellence in Innovation and Leadership prize in the Healthcare sector for the leadership position in the Cell & Gene Therapy sector, its deep technical excellence and the critical work of the R&D department focused in bringing innovative platforms and solutions to the market.

The Le Fonti Awards recognize outstanding organizations and their leaders who demonstrate corporate excellence in business innovation, leadership, technological achievement, and employee engagement. Luca Alberici, General Manager of the AGC Biologics Milan, was presented the award alongside key members of the Milan site leadership team.

“We are honored to accept this award and it is a great privilege to work with such a strong team of scientists and experts at the AGC Biologics Milan site,” said Alberici. “Our teams are dedicated to bringing new innovations to the field of cell and gene therapies, and we are proud to help create lifesaving treatments with our partners that can impact patients around the world.”

AGC Biologics Milan offers end-to-end services for cell therapy and viral vector development and manufacturing. The facility was also the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience. Since joining the AGC Biologics Global network in 2020, AGC Biologics invested in innovations to expand its capabilities and manufacturing capacity. The scientists at AGC Biologics Milan have several decades of experience guiding advanced therapy products through key product stages, including developing three commercial products.

To learn more about the AGC Biologics Milan facility and its cell therapy and viral vector services, visit www.agcbio.com/facilities/milan.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.