Diagnostic Ultrasound Market to hit USD 10 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The global diagnostic ultrasound market value is set to exceed USD 10 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing birth rates across certain nations such as Russia, Germany, China, and India will increase the deployment of novel diagnostic and treatment alternatives in healthcare. Diagnostic ultrasound devices are used in detecting fetal abnormalities during pregnancy. Since these devices can generate scans that allow medical professionals to provide the appropriate treatment, hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting diagnostic ultrasound products.

Diagnostic ultrasound market from the 2D technology segment was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2021. 2D ultrasound scans provide black and white internal images and are commonly used during pregnancy check-ups, to detect cysts, tumors, or polyps in organs and diagnose fetus health. The images made using 2D ultrasound technology are radiation-free and provide a real-time, live view of the pelvis using high-frequency sound waves. With such favorable clinical applications, the use of this diagnostic ultrasound technology will increase significantly over the forthcoming years.

General imaging segment was valued at more than USD 2.5 billion in 2021. Diagnostic ultrasound is increasingly used for examining kidneys, abdomen, gall bladder, liver, pancreas, and spleen. Pathbreaking technological advancements in the development of ultrasound systems will also bolster the usage of this technology across a variety of clinical applications, states the report.

Hospital segment accounted for over 49.5% share of the diagnostic ultrasound market in 2021. Hospitals are adopting novel diagnostic technologies such as ultrasound imaging to provide an effective diagnosis for complex diseases. These establishments also serve emergency patients who require urgent scanning to determine a diagnosis. Anesthesiologists use ultrasounds during surgeries to visualize targeted structures such as blood vessels, the heart, lungs, and other organs.

Latin America diagnostic ultrasound market is expected to depict 3% CAGR between 2022-2030. This is due to the growing awareness about early diagnosis in healthcare organizations such as hospitals. The general population is showing an increasing propensity for routine diagnosis which enables them to avoid future treatment complications. This in turn, will augment the demand for advanced diagnostic systems such as ultrasounds for early diagnosis applications across the Latin American region.

Some of the key companies operating in the diagnostic ultrasound market include Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG. Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their business footprint.

