The Worldwide Data Catalog Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

The "Data Catalog Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.
Based on component, the service segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Services play an integral part in the data catalog market. The increasing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of data management solutions are the key factors expected to drive the services segment. The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs.
These services also enhance customer experience. The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily due to the increasing number of data sources. In such cases, adopting data analysis tools has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access. Services form an integral part of data management solutions.
Based on services, the managed services segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage their data management infrastructure. Managed services are specifically related to client experience; enterprises cannot bargain on this variable, as it helps them maintain their market position.
Every technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The services being offered must fit perfectly into the client's environment. Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors, regardless of the geographical location of the client. Managed service providers take care of all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.
Based on deployment, cloud segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud-based data catalog solutions are gaining high traction over on-premises solutions due to the multiple benefits of the cloud deployment mode. These benefits include reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.
Cloud-based solutions offer a robust set of transformation processes to meet business objectives. Moreover, they offer additional flexibility for business operations and real-time deployment ease to companies implementing real-time analysis. The major vendors offering cloud data catalog solutions are IBM, AWS, and TIBCO Software.
Based on data consumer, Mobile and web application is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Mobile and web application development is a fast-paced ecosystem. Most mobile and web applications need to access large volumes of business data, enabling the interoperability between mobile and web-based applications with enterprise systems. Mobile and web applications use standard protocols, mobile-first libraries, and infrastructure to provide a new layer of abstraction that defines and exposes various data sources that run on different mobile and web-based platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Data Catalog Market
4.2 Market, by Top Three Verticals
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 North America: Market, by Component and Service
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Proliferation of Data
5.2.1.2 Rising Need to Gather Insights for Business Strategies
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions
5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Self-Service Analytics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Data
5.2.2.2 Misconceptions About Risks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Data Catalog to Improve Employee Productivity
5.2.3.2 Rising Automation and AI-Enabled Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills in the Workforce
5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Data Upkeeping
5.3 Evolution: Data Catalog
5.4 Essential Features of Data Catalog
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Market: Impact of COVID-19
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients of Data Catalogs
5.10 Technological Analysis
5.10.1 Artificial Intelligence and Automation
5.10.2 Machine Learning
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Information Services
5.11.1.1 Case Study 1: Creditsafe Uses Waterline Smart Data Catalog to Improve Its Common Processes to Manage Data
5.11.2 Bfsi
5.11.2.1 Case Study 2: Nordea Automates Its Data Management Processes Using Waterline Smart Data Catalog
5.11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.11.3.1 Case Study 3: Southeastern Med Strengthens Its Bi-Reporting Capabilities Through Datawatch Managed Analytics Platform
5.11.4 Retail and Ecommerce
5.11.4.1 Case Study 4: eBay Gains Centralized Access to Data Using Alation's Data Catalog Solution
5.11.5 Government and Defense
5.11.5.1 Case Study 5: with Collibra, George Washington University Automates Its Governance Processes
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.12.1 Methodology
5.12.2 Document Type
5.12.3 Innovation and Patent Applications
5.12.3.1 Top Applicants
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.14 Regulatory Implication
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16 Pricing Analysis
5.17 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6 Data Catalog Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Growing Digitization and Use of Cloud Computing
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Growing Need to Manage Complex Operations
6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance Services
6.3.1.2.1 Need for Solving Complex Product Issues
6.3.1.3 Consulting Services
6.3.1.3.1 Data Catalog Services Help Organizations Formulate Strategies
6.3.1.4 Deployment and Integration Services
6.3.1.4.1 Need for Cost Optimization
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.2.1 Rising Need for Innovation, Good Customer Experience, and Efficiency
7 Data Catalog Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cost-based Solutions Provide Robust Processes to Meet Objectives
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 Security Concerns Over Sensitive Data
8 Data Catalog Market, by Data Consumer
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Data Consumer: Market Drivers
8.2 Business Intelligence Tools
8.2.1 Data Integration and ETL
8.2.1.1 Data Catalog Solutions to Facilitate Efficient Data Management and Derive Valuable Insights
8.2.2 Reporting and Visualization
8.2.2.1 Data Solutions Help Turn Insights into Actions
8.2.3 Query and Analysis
8.2.3.1 Need for Efficient Governance and Better Compliance
8.3 Enterprise Applications
8.3.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)
8.3.1.1 Growth in Automation of Business Processes to Drive Data Catalog Services
8.3.2 Supply Chain Management System
8.3.2.1 Analysis of Data Essential to Predict Demand
8.4 Mobile and Web Applications
8.4.1 Heat Map Analytics
8.4.1.1 Data Analysis Leads to Improved Site Designs
8.4.2 Web Behavioral Analysis
8.4.2.1 Data Analytics Help Understand Human Behavior
8.4.3 Marketing Automation
8.4.3.1 Data Consolidation to Drive Mobile App Development
9 Data Catalog Market, by Metadata Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Metadata Type: Market Drivers
9.2 Business Metadata
9.2.1 Helps Users Navigate Through Centrally Managed Data
9.3 Technical Metadata
9.3.1 Builds and Maintains Enterprise Data Environment
10 Data Catalog Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing and Growing Use of Smartphones
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Productivity to Drive Demand for Data Catalog Solutions Among SMEs
11 Data Catalog Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Vertical: Catalog Management Systems Market Drivers
11.2 Manufacturing
11.2.1 Data Catalog Solutions Help Manufacturers Gain Better Business Insights
11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.3.1 Data Solutions Give Doctors Real-Time Access to Medical Data
11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (bfsi)
11.4.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Banking Solutions
11.5 Transportation and Logistics
11.5.1 Need to Improve Core Transportation and Logistics Operations
11.6 Media and Entertainment
11.6.1 Need for Data Solutions to Extract Valuable Information to Gain Insights
11.7 Retail and Ecommerce
11.7.1 Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive Growth
11.8 Government and Defense
11.8.1 Accessibility Issues Tackled in Government Sector Using Data Catalog Solutions
11.9 Telecom
11.9.1 Need for Robust System to Manage Mobile Data Traffic
11.10 Ites
11.10.1 Need to Standardize Data Quality, Governance, and Data Preparation Processes
11.11 Other Verticals
12 Data Catalog Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strategies of Key Players
13.3 Revenue Analysis
13.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis
13.4 Market Share Analysis
13.5 Market Evaluation Framework
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Stars
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive Players
13.6.4 Participants
13.7 Competitive Benchmarking
13.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
13.8.1 Progressive Companies
13.8.2 Responsive Companies
13.8.3 Dynamic Companies
13.8.4 Starting Blocks
13.9 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs
13.10 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
13.10.1 Product Launches
13.10.2 Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Major Players
14.2.1 IBM
14.2.2 Microsoft
14.2.3 Tibco Software
14.2.4 Collibra
14.2.5 Oracle
14.2.6 Informatica
14.2.7 Alation
14.2.8 Google
14.2.9 Cloudera
14.2.10 Alteryx
14.2.11 Talend
14.2.12 Ataccama
14.2.13 Zaloni
14.3 SMEs/Startups
14.3.1 Denodo
14.3.2 Tableau
14.3.3 Aws
14.3.4 Cambridge Semantics
14.3.5 Erwin by Quest
14.3.6 Tamr
14.3.7 Data.World
14.3.8 Alex Solutions
14.3.9 Octopai
14.3.10 Immuta
14.3.11 Solidatus
14.3.12 Zeenea
14.3.13 Atlan
14.3.14 Stemma
14.3.15 Castor
15 Adjacent/Related Markets
16 Appendix
