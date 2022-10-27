Global Self-Testing Kits Market Research Report 2022-2027: Focus on Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, COVID-19 Testing, & HIV Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-Testing Kits Market Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report will provide an in-depth look at the self-testing kits market. This report analyzes the market trends of self-testing kits with data from 2021, estimates from 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027 (forecast period 2022-2027) and examines regional markets for self-testing kits.

Self-testing kits are used to diagnose diseases early or to self-monitor various diseases. Expedient self-testing kits help patients to achieve health outcomes such as blood glucose control; to minimize the risk of spreading an infection, and to manage various diseases.

Advanced self-testing kits offer accurate and quick results, which guide patients to proceed with appropriate treatments. Self-testing kits are authorized for nonprescription home use with self-collected samples from individuals of different ages with different disease symptoms.



Market growth is attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, increasing incidence of diabetes and infectious diseases, and the launch of novel self-testing kits. The global market for self-testing kits is segmented by test type, distribution channel, and region.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of self-testing kits and provide a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the report. The report also includes market projections for 2027 and estimates market share for key market players.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on test type, distribution channel and geographic region. Test types include blood glucose testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, COVID-19 testing, HIV rapid diagnostic tests, and others. Distribution channels include retail and e-commerce.

Major manufacturers of self-testing kits include Abbott, ACON Laboratories Inc., Roche Holding AG, Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. and AdvaCare Pharma LLP.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott; Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BD); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Quidel Corp.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for medical self-testing kits, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for self-testing kits in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on test kit type, distribution channel, and region

Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for medical self-testing kits with products sub-segmented into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, urine analysis, COVID-19 testing, HIV rapid diagnostic tests, etc.

Latest information on the key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the prevailing self-testing kits market, and its vendor landscape

Insight into the major technology updates, government regulations, breakthrough innovations, collaborations and developments, and costs and benefits of self-testing kits in the medical devices industry

Porter's five forces analysis for the self-testing kits market considering the dominant micro-and macro-environmental factors

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Custom Research

1.10 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Outbreak of Coronavirus

3.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

3.1.3 Increased Use of Self-Testing Kits

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Product Recalls and Discontinued Products

3.2.2 Limitations of Self-Testing Kits

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Novel Product Launches

Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Insights

4.1.1 Purpose of Self-Testing Kits

4.1.2 Benefits of Self-Testing Kits

4.1.3 Current Market Trends

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario

5.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Regulations

5.2 Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Overview

5.2.2 U.S.

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 on Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Covid-19 Crisis

6.2.1 Impact on Self-Testing Kits Market

6.2.2 Covid-19 Measures

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Test Type

7.1 Test Type

7.1.1 Blood Glucose Testing

7.1.2 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

7.1.3 Covid-19 Testing

7.1.4 Hiv Rapid Diagnostic Tests

7.1.5 Tests for Other Diseases

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

8.1 Distribution Channel

8.1.1 Retail

8.1.2 E-Commerce

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

10.1 Porter's Analysis

10.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.1.5 Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis

11.1.1 Strategies and Developments

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Advacare Pharma

Arkray Inc.

Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mankind Pharma

Orasure Technologies Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Other Companies

Biolytical Laboratories Inc.

Btnx Inc.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Prima Lab Sa

Sa Scientific Ltd.

Sd Biosensor

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

True Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5m0k

Attachment