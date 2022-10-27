Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report 2022-2024: Focus on Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Food and Beverage, Pet Food, & Clinical Nutrition

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report (2022) - 2020-2021 Data & Forecasts Through 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EPA and DHA omega-3 ingredient market size in 2021 was US$1.53 billion. This value represents an increase of 5.5% from the previous year. The scope of the global omega-3 market in volume was 115,031 metric tons, a 2.1% year-on-year increase.

The Ingredient Market Report provides a detailed description (190+ pages) of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA and DHA oils.

For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements. This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production.

Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. Volume figures are provided in metric tons (mT), values in millions of US dollars (MM$). The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

OMEGA-3 OIL SOURCES

  • Concentrates
  • Algae Oil
  • Common Refined Oils
  • Tuna Oil
  • Krill Oil
  • Miscellaneous Pet Food Oil
  • Salmon Oil
  • Cod Liver Oil
  • Green-Lipped Mussel Oil
  • Menhaden Oil
  • Squid Oil
  • Calanus Oil
  • Hoki Oil
  • Pollock Oil

OMEGA-3 OIL REGIONS

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • Canada
  • Rest of Asia
  • Rest of World
  • South America
  • Australasia
  • Mexico

OMEGA-3 OIL APPLICATIONS

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Infant Formula
  • Food and Beverage
  • Pet Food
  • Clinical Nutrition

INDUSTRY SUMMARY

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

APPENDIX

