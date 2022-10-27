United States Vaccine Market Analysis Report 2022: Influenza Vaccine Market Expected To Rebound From Pandemic Dip

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 United States Vaccine Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. vaccine market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2027, fueled by COVID-19 vaccines, development of new vaccine technologies, and advances in clinical research.

The growth and approval of pediatric vaccinations and universal vaccine trials have also significantly contributed to the market expansion. The 2022 Vaccine Market Report describes the overall vaccine market, including the approval process, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, necessary vaccine supplies and market value for childhood, adult, influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Findings

11.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered globally.

An estimated 11.1 million adult and adolescent vaccines were missed in 2021.

Pharmacies administered 14.9% less flu vaccines in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2021, Pfizer sold $36 billion in vaccines breaking the 2015 record of $6.2 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Vaccine Market Overview

Vaccines Become Major Contributor To Pharmacy Revenue

Pharmacy Technicians Nationwide Now Authorized To Vaccinate

Insurance Or Government Programs Cover Most Recommended Vaccines

Influenza Vaccine Market Expected To Rebound From Pandemic Dip

More Adults Receive Flu Vaccinations At Pharmacies Than Doctors' Offices

Pandemic Continues To Suppress Flu Vaccination, Including In High-Risk Groups

Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate Could Negate Annual Shots

First Cell-Based Flu Vaccine Offers Better Match To Circulating Strains

COVID-19 Vaccine Market Remains Strong

First COVID-19 Vaccines Approved, More In Development

2021 COVID-19 mRNA Success Fuels Nucleic Acid Vaccines For Other Diseases

COVID-19 Vaccines Increase In Price

COVID-19 Vaccine Setting Shifts Away From Nontraditional Megasites

Workplace Vaccine Mandates Remain Controversial

CDC Research Points To Need For Four Or More COVID-19 Doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine Split Widens On Rural Vs. Urban And Narrows On Race

Prefilled Syringes May Be On The Way For COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized For Children Under Five

U.S. Pediatric Vaccine Market Projected To Reach $6.64 Billion By 2027

First Six-In-One Combination Childhood Vaccine Hits The Market

Dengue And COVID-19 Vaccines Now Recommended For Some Children

HPV Vaccine Hesitancy Remains High

2-Dose HPV Vaccination Completion Tied To Wellness Visit Volume

CDC Makes Several Updates To Adult Immunization Schedule

Expanded Shingles Vaccine Recommendation May Be Coming

Appendices

