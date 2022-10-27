Global Amino Acids Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Arginine, Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine, Tryptophan, and Valine

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the market for Amino Acids at high level by product type/sub-type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2019, 2022 and 2026.
The 20 core amino acids that are found within proteins include essential amino acids (arginine, histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine) and non-essential amino acids (alanine, asparagine, aspartic acid, cysteine, glutamic acid, glutamine, glycine, proline, serine and tyrosine).
These 20 core amino acids are commercially available on the market today and are used in wide range of applications including food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmetics & personal care among others.
Product Type
- L-Glutamic acid/MSG
- L-Lysine
- Methionine
- L-Threonine
- L-Tryptophan
- Glycine
- L-Phenylalanine
- L-Aspartic acid
- Specialty Amino Acids
- L-Glutamine
- L-Cysteine
- L-Arginine
- L-Alanine
- L-Proline
- L-Valine
- L-Leucine
- L-Isoleucine
- L-Tyrosine
Application
- Animal Feed
- Food & Beverages
- Pharma & Healthcare
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
