Global Amino Acids Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Arginine, Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine, Tryptophan, and Valine

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the market for Amino Acids at high level by product type/sub-type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2019, 2022 and 2026.

The 20 core amino acids that are found within proteins include essential amino acids (arginine, histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine) and non-essential amino acids (alanine, asparagine, aspartic acid, cysteine, glutamic acid, glutamine, glycine, proline, serine and tyrosine).

These 20 core amino acids are commercially available on the market today and are used in wide range of applications including food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmetics & personal care among others.

Companies Mentioned

Adisseo France S.A.S

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cj Cheiljedang Corporation

Daesang Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Hebei Donghua Chemical Group

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Linghua Group Limited

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Newtrend Group

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd

Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd.

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.

Novus International, Inc.

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Vedan International (Holdings) Limited

Zhejiang Nhu Co., Ltd.

Product Type

L-Glutamic acid/MSG

L-Lysine

Methionine

L-Threonine

L-Tryptophan

Glycine

L-Phenylalanine

L-Aspartic acid

Specialty Amino Acids

L-Glutamine

L-Cysteine

L-Arginine

L-Alanine

L-Proline

L-Valine

L-Leucine

L-Isoleucine

L-Tyrosine

Application

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk1bwg