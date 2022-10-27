Danish English

Company Announcement for the First Nine Months of 2022

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the financial results:

“The result for the first nine months of 2022 is solid in a turbulent period, characterised by stable administration margin income but also by a decline in income from investment portfolios. Markedly higher interest rates, rising inflation driven by high energy prices affected developments in the third quarter, in which, among other things, we saw a decline in housing market activity with a slight impact on prices. The average loan-to-value for customers is down to 46%, which is the lowest level in decades. Generally speaking, our customers are well equipped to handle financial headwinds. Our focus is directed towards helping our customers during this period of increased uncertainty, through bringing clarity to their financing options.

We expect lending activity to continue to decrease in the coming period as a result of the uncertainty in the market. Buyers and sellers are still transitioning to changed market dynamics, with declining house prices being the most likely scenario for the coming quarters.”

Mortgage Market

Growth in the Danish economy has slowed this year, both as a reaction to the surge in activity last year and in the wake of an ever more uncertain economic climate. Historically high inflation has eroded purchasing power among both firms and consumers, and soaring consumer prices have also sparked a sharp rise in interest rates in financial markets. In terms of Danish mortgage rates, September brought a 30-year loan with a fixed rate of 5% and 6% in the beginning of October, up from 1.5% at the beginning of the year. We have not seen as significant a rise in mortgage rates in such a short space of time for many years, and this goes for both short and long rates. Rising interest rates are also helping to put a damper on economic activity.

Unsurprisingly, the housing market has been hit by the erosion of purchasing power and rising interest rates. Activity has dropped off considerably during the year, the supply of housing is growing, sellers are giving bigger discounts, and we have also now begun to see a real fall in selling prices. For now, however, it is worth remembering that homeowners in Realkredit Danmark, with an average loan-to-value at 44%, are in a good position to deal with the substantial headwinds which are now buffeting the housing market and look like continuing to do so for some time.

First Nine Months of 2022

The Realkredit Danmark Group recorded a net profit of DKK 2,617 million in the first nine months of 2022, against DKK 2,786 million in the same period of 2021. The profit was affected by higher income relating to lending activity, lower income from investment portfolios, higher costs and lower loan impairment charges. The impact of the lower average loan-to-value was a decrease in administration margin by DKK 73 million.

Expenses increased DKK 124 million, mainly due to a DKK 48 million provision for Realkredit Danmark’s part of the debt collection legacy remediation and DKK 69 million from termination of Danske Bank’s VAT group. Loan impairment charges decreased by DKK 84 million in spite of charges related to Realkredit Danmark’s share of debt collection write-offs at DKK 174 million in third quarter. The total allowance account at 30 September 2022 amounted to DKK 2,888 million, against DKK 2,971 million at 31 December 2021. The post-model adjustment of DKK 0.7 billion booked in Q1 2020 for COVID-19 related losses has been rolled back and fully repurposed into post-model adjustments related to Global Tension, energy crisis and inflation has been booked to cover the impact from increased economic uncertainty.

The steeply increasing mortgage rates has fuelled remortgaging activity during 2022, and our customers have reduced nominal outstanding debt by DKK 5.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022. Mortgage lending at nominal value decreased by 1% but measured at fair value, the decrease was 13%. The latter attributable to lower bond prices due to the rising interest rate levels. Gross lending amounted to DKK 121 billion, against DKK 110 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2022, Realkredit Danmark maintained its focus on green bond initiatives. Customer responses are still very positive, and at 30 September 2022, total green lending amounted to DKK 21 billion.

Realkredit Danmark expects net profit for 2022 to be somewhat lower than net profit for 2021.

Financial highlights – Realkredit Danmark Group INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Index Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Full year (DKK millions) 2022 2021 22/21 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Administration margin 4,323 4,396 98 1,423 1,442 1,458 1,461 1,460 5,857 Net interest income -6 43 - 10 -22 6 3 1 46 Net fee income -5 -81 6 -33 -29 57 -46 -86 -127 Income from investment portfolios -25 48 - -6 8 -27 7 -1 55 Other income 68 111 61 18 25 25 25 35 136 Total income 4,355 4,517 96 1,412 1,424 1,519 1,450 1,409 5,967 Expenses 812 688 118 290 266 256 307 241 995 Profit before loan impairment charges 3,543 3,829 93 1,122 1,158 1,263 1,143 1,168 4,972 Loan impairment charges 174 258 67 201 -58 31 11 94 269 Profit before tax 3,369 3,571 94 921 1,216 1,232 1,132 1,074 4,703 Tax 752 785 96 203 278 271 249 236 1,034 Net profit for the period 2,617 2,786 94 718 938 961 883 838 3,669 BALANCE SHEET (END OF PERIOD) (DKK millions) Due from credit institutions etc. 9,505 21,270 45 9,505 5,515 18,688 18,643 21,270 18,643 Mortgage loans 706,695 803,643 88 706,695 739,996 779,211 810,139 803,643 810,139 Bonds and shares 45,648 42,840 107 45,648 46,179 45,523 46,435 42,840 46,435 Other assets 1,317 2,062 64 1,317 1,873 3,322 1,782 2,062 1,782 Total assets 763,165 869,815 88 763,165 793,563 846,744 876,999 869,815 876,999 Due to credit institutions etc. 2,000 2,000 100 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Issued mortgage bonds 707,784 815,427 87 707,784 740,480 792,508 820,950 815,427 820,950 Other liabilities 4,919 3,809 129 4,919 3,330 5,403 4,577 3,809 4,577 Shareholders' equity 48,462 48,579 100 48,462 47,753 46,833 49,472 48,579 49,472 Total liabilities and equity 763,165 869,815 88 763,165 793,563 846,744 876,999 869,815 876,999 RATIOS AND KEY FIGURES Net profit for the period as % p.a. of average shareholders' equity 7.1 7.6 6.0 7.9 8.0 7.2 7.0 7.4 Impairment charges as % p.a.

of mortgage lending 0.03 0.04 0.11 -0.03 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.03 Cost/income ratio (%) 18.6 15.2 20.5 18.7 16.9 21.2 17.1 16.7 Total capital ratio (%) 31.2 27.3 31.2 30.1 27.9 25.3 27.3 25.3 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 30.8 26.9 30.8 29.7 27.6 24.9 26.9 24.9 Mortgage loans, nominal value 803,362 802,448 803,362 804,115 809,465 807,621 802,448 807,621 Full-time-equivalent staff (end of period) 228 216 228 228 228 217 216 217

The company announcement for the first nine months of 2022 has not been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of issuers of listed bonds.

