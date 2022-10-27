$70.8 Billion Worldwide Fire Safety Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carrier Global, Eaton, Gentex and Halma Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Safety Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire safety equipment market reached a value of US$ 47.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 70.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.86% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fire safety equipment refer to devices that provide protection and safety to users in fire accidents. In case of any emergency or a fire, both trained firefighters and unskilled users can use them. Some of the commonly available equipment include fire-resistant gloves, sprinklers, protective gear, smoke alarms, fire blankets, communication instruments, respirators, etc.

These equipment are utilized for extinguishing fires, preventing flames from spreading, and helping people escape fires. As a result, they are extensively adopted across homes, manufacturing factories, commercial buildings, hospitals, educational institutes, etc.



Fire Safety Equipment Market Trends:



The rising incidences of fire-related accidents leading to casualties and significant loss of property are primarily driving the global fire safety equipment market. Besides this, the implementation of stringent fire hazard safety regulations by government bodies across various risk-prone industries, such as construction, oil and gas, mining, etc., is also positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of safety codes in buildings for occupants is further augmenting the demand for the fire safety equipment. Moreover, the growing adoption of fire safety equipment in passenger and heavy-duty vehicles for ensuring safe evacuation time is propelling the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating integration of fire safety systems with advanced technologies, such as IoT, wireless sensors, artificial intelligence, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. These innovative product variants aid in sending real-time notifications to the fire departments, monitoring ambient temperatures, avoiding false alarms, etc.

In the coming years, the emerging popularity of smart buildings coupled with numerous R&D activities to launch fire safety equipment that can withstand fire for a longer duration and produce less smoke while burning will continue to drive the global fire safety equipment market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carrier Global Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Gentex Corporation, Halma plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd. (Secom Co. Ltd.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG and Space Age Electronics Inc.



