$352.4 Billion Worldwide Children's Wear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, Benetton, Cotton On Clothing and Esprit Global Image Among Others

The global children's wear market size reached US$ 260.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 352.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.16% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Children's wear refers to the apparel designed for kids belonging to the age group of 0 months to 12 years. It consists of innerwear, outerwear, nightwear, socks and tights, which are manufactured using materials, such as hosiery, cotton-, polyester-, silk- and satin-based fabrics. In comparison to clothing for adults, they are usually more casual, comfortable, and flexible, have higher fabric quality, and are fit for play and rest. Individual clothing lines are widely available in the market for both boys and girls, along with gender-neutral clothing offering apparel in a wide variety of styles, colors and cloth material, depending upon the requirements of the wearer.

The rapidly increasing global population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for premium and branded apparel is also providing a boost to the market. Owing to the increasing expenditure capacities and changing lifestyles, parents prefer to purchase high-quality premium apparel to ensure the optimum comfort and safety for their child.

Additionally, the emerging trend of matching outfits such as mommy and me and mini-me dresses, along with the introduction of clothing lines influenced by increasing exposure to celebrities, is positively impacting the product sales. Vendors are manufacturing small replicas of adult-size dresses for kids that are similar to the outfits worn by parents or celebrities.

Moreover, factors such as rapid urbanization, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of the online retailing market that provides hassle-free shopping experience, while offering a wide range of options to the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.

Other factors driving the market growth include rising brand-consciousness among children and parents, the growing impact of television and mass-media, and active participation of celebrities in campaigns and advertisements of different brands.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Benetton Group Srl, Carter's, Inc., Cotton On Clothing Pty Ltd, DIESEL USA Inc., Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l., Esprit Global Image GmbH, Fruit of the Loom, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Mothercare plc, NIKE, Inc., The Children's Place, Inc., Gap Inc., and V.F. Corporation, etc.



