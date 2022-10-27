Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Report 2022 to 2027: Widespread Adoption of Automotive Ambient Lighting as an Integrated Security Feature is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ambient Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive ambient lighting market reached a value of US$ 852.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,406.73 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive ambient lighting refers to a basic illumination system that is installed to enhance the internal and external aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. At present, it is commercially available in varying types, including heading-up, display, reading, trunk, dome, and keyhole lighting.

They aid in ensuring greater visibility of dashboards, making automobiles appear spacious, improving the concentration of the driver, and changing illumination based on security requirements, while offering flexibility and reliability. On account of these properties, they are typically employed in passenger, commercial, and heavy commercial automobiles.



Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Trends:



With the significant expansion in the automotive sector, there has been increasing demand for luxury and comfort in passenger vehicles. This can be attributed to the improving economic conditions, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and evolving preferences, particularly in developing region, which represents the key factor primarily driving the automotive ambient lighting market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the introduction of energy-efficient halogen, xenon, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and Light-emitting diode (LED) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Due to the increasing vehicle connectivity, ambient lighting can act as an essential functional feature, wherein it communicates with the vehicle to adjust controls and provides programmable lighting options incorporated with interactive technology. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of automotive ambient lighting as an integrated security feature rather than a cosmetic tool is also propelling the market growth. These lighting systems assist in providing illumination during nighttime to ensure security, easy visualization of the control panel, and proper functionality while offering convenience to the driver. Other factors, such as the rising trend of customization and strategic collaborations amongst key players to develop a wide variety of ambient lighting fulfilling individual requirements and applications are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ams-OSRAM AG, Draxlmaier Group, General Electric Company, Grupo Antolin, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE), Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. and Valeo.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive ambient lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive ambient lighting market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive ambient lighting market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 LED

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Halogen

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Xenon

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dashboard Lights

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ambient Lighting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Head-Up Display

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Reading Lights

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Vehicle

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

9.1 Electric Vehicles

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICE)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

10.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aftermarket

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ams-OSRAM AG

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.2 Draxlmaier Group

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 General Electric Company

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Grupo Antolin

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.11 Valeo

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnrfk8

Attachment