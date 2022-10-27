Automotive Seat Heater Market Projected to Hit USD 2136.09 Million at a 5.8% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Seat Heater Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Seat Heater Market Research Report Information By Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel - Forecast 2030”, the global automotive seat heater market is expected to garner USD 2136.09 MN by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR during the review period (2022-2030).

The growing demand for innovative solutions for passenger comfort, safety, and convenience accessories drives the market growth. Over recent years, use preference has significantly moved to maintain the cabin temperature at a comfortable level. Automakers are seen making significant investments in designing their seats to offer drivers optimal conditions.

The automotive seat heater market is estimated to demonstrate considerable growth in the next few years. Growing technological advances and increased comfort features would substantiate the size of the market. Players active in the global automotive seat heater market include,

Genthern (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

II-VI Marlow Inc (U.S.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Langfang Golden time Technology (China)

Guangzhou Tachibana Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Changchun SET Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

IG Bauerhin GmbH (Germany)

Champion Seat Systems (U.S.)

and Seat Comfort Systems Inc (U.S.)

Auto component manufacturers strive to introduce a new seat heating system and a line of aftermarket accessories designed to match the desired performance and quality. Resultantly, there are several aftermarket seat heaters slipping on like a seat cover and plugged into a 12-volt socket available in the market.

However, sometimes these aftermarket seat heaters can interfere with the vehicle's factory restraint system and are not airbag compatible. Another issue is that they might create an added electrical load on the car's system that can lead to blowing its fuse. Fitting aftermarket heated seats risks jeopardizing the driving position. Therefore, automakers advise against fitting aftermarket heated seats to their cars.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Segments

The automotive seat heater market is segmented into types, sales channels, vehicle types, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into carbon fiber heaters and composite fiber heaters. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The sales channel segment is sub-segmented into OEMs and aftermarkets. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD 2136.09 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 5.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Increase in sales of luxury cars Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Comfort Features in Vehicles Growing Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Seat Heater Market Geographical Analysis

Europe dominates the global automotive seat heater market due to extreme cold weather in most areas in the region. Besides, the well-established automotive sector and presence of major automotive manufacturers, alongside the steady economic growth and rising per capita disposable income, create significant opportunities for domestic seat heater manufacturers & suppliers.

The increase in the demand for high-end cars installed with seat warmers and advanced seating tech increases the market size. Additionally, the augmenting demand from luxury or premium cars and SUV makers in the region defines the growing market landscape. Major automakers in this region, such as Audi, BMW, Porche, and Lamborghini, drive the market demand. The European automotive seat heater market is estimated to demonstrate the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period.

North America is another vast end-user market for automotive seat heaters. Huge technological advancements and many OEM and aftermarket manufacturing companies influence the region's market shares. Moreover, the preference of leading luxury car makers and seat heater manufacturers boost market revenues.

Due to its geostrategic location, automotive seat heater manufacturers focus on expanding their footprints in the region to meet the growing customer base. With the rising penetration of high-end luxury cars, the U.S. and Mexico account for leading positions in North America. Additionally, the burgeoning automotive industry in this region is witnessing the increasing demand for passenger cars with additional comfort and convenience features boost the demand for automotive seat heaters.

The Asia Pacific region has become the major manufacturing market for automotive seat heaters due to the ample raw material advantage and cost-competitive auto components. Due to supportive government policies, global automotive players look for partnership and merger & acquisition opportunities with local automotive seat heater manufacturers in this region.

Given the high export of the seat heater industry, players from North America and Europe are expanding their presence in emerging countries, such as India and South Korea. Furthermore, increasing foreign direct investments positively influence the region's automotive seat heater market value. These factors are expected to continue to boost the automotive seat heater market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Competitive Analysis

The automotive seat heater market appears highly competitive, with several key players forming a competitive landscape. Players focus on product development and incorporate strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and expansion to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to drive R&D to develop required technologies and expand.

Leading automakers establish joint ventures with vehicle seat heater manufacturers to develop and manufacture complete seats, seat heater structures, components, and other vehicle interior solutions. This way, seat heater suppliers take over the industrial leadership and consolidate the J.V. for accounting purposes.

For instance, Mar.14, 2022, Tesla introduced the auto-seat heaters feature in its app (the V11 software update), automatically adjusting the temperature of the seats based on the cabin temperature.

The new automatic seat heaters have quickly become a convenient way to manage the temperature of vehicle seats. The automatic seat heating feature sets the temperature to the max when the cabin is cold and gradually lowers as the cabin warms up. The seat heater turns off completely when the cabin reaches the desired temperature.

In another instance, on July 13, 2022, BMW announced a subscription plan for seat warmers for US$17 per month. The auto giant is becoming an unusual business model for car owners in the U.K. and South Korea. Signing up for a subscription plan allows car users access to the actual seat-warming function to heat seats at no extra cost.

