Global Yacht Market Analysis Market Report 2022-2028: A $7.98Bn Market in 2021 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments

Global Yacht Market was valued at USD 7.98 Billion in the year 2021

The report presents the analysis of Yacht Market for the historical period of 2016-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

One of the most important factors impacting the yacht market is the increase in the UHNWI population. As the HNWI increases, the addressable customer base of the yacht industry also increases. This provides a strong tailwind for the manufacturers of yachts.



In addition to a growing customer base of UHNWIs, the size of their wealth is also expected to grow in the coming years. This would translate into an increasing average size of yachts or customers shifting towards models with a higher degree of customization and premium features. In both cases, this should support growth in the average selling price of yachts.

Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growing demand for luxury tourism, rising construction of super yachts, a growing number of boat shows, favourable government initiatives, and increasing demand for yacht charter, etc.



The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as customization and personalization, acute focus on eco-friendly and sustainable products, the internet of things, yachts run quieter due to tech advances, explorer yachts are continuing to rise in popularity, etc.



Based on the Vessel Type, the market is segmented into Super/ Mega, Flybridge, Sport, Cruiser, and Others. The Super/ Mega yacht segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the high share of this segment can be attributed to the high popularity of these yachts among the end-users.



Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Yacht Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is seeing great growth as a result of a variety of factors. Several factors have contributed to the rapid growth of Yacht markets in Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Ferretti S.p.A.

Sanlorenzo S.p.a.

HanseYachts AG

Brunswick Corporation

Beneteau Group

Ocean Alexander

Azimut Benetti Group

Princess Yachts

Sunseeker International

Damen Group

Key Target Audience:

Yacht Manufacturers

Financial and Non-Financial Corporates, Retailers etc.

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Yacht Market: Product Overview



4. Global Yacht Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, By Volume, Year 2016-2027

4.2 Global Yacht Market: growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Yacht Market



5. Global Yacht Market: Analysis By Vessel Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Yacht Market: By Vessel Type (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Super/ Mega- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

5.3 By Flybridge- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

5.4 By Sport-only- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

5.5 By Cruiser- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)



6. Global Yacht Market: Analysis By Length

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Yacht Market: By Length (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Up to 20 m- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

6.3 By 20-50 m- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

6.4 By Above 50 m- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)



7. Global Yacht Market: Analysis By Application

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Yacht Market: By Applications (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Private use- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.3 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)



8. Global Yacht Market: Analysis By Propulsion

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Yacht Market: By Propulsion (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Motor- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.3 By Sailing- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2027)



9. Global Yacht Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Yacht Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

