The Graphic Design Market to Witness Huge Growth of USD 75.8 Billion by 2029 with CAGR 4.5% Says Adroit Market Research

Dallas/Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graphic Design Market includes the production of visual concepts by hand or with computer tools. These concepts are used to transmit ideas that motivate, educate, and enthrall people. They are in charge of how websites, ads, publications, product packaging, and books are laid out and visually presented. Graphic designer uses both text and pictures in their work. They frequently choose the typeface, font size, line spacing, color, and other text formatting options. The placement of each image on each page as well as how much space it will take up are decisions made by graphic designers.

The organization and projection of concepts and experiences using both visual and linguistic material is the art and practice of graphic design, commonly referred to as communication design. Its form can be physical or digital and can comprise words, pictures, or graphics. The experience can happen quickly or gradually. At a CAGR of 4.5% over the projected period, the graphic design market is anticipated to increase from USD 30.6 billion in 2019 to USD 75.8 billion by 2029.

For each sector or market to grow, market participants play a critical role. Some of the leading companies in the graphic design industry are SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Autodesk Inc., and others. Due to their new products and cutting-edge technology, these businesses have significantly contributed to the market's expansion by assisting users in producing higher-quality designs. To increase their product offering and geographic reach, these businesses have also taken part in several mergers and acquisitions.

Main Segments of the Global Graphic design market

Type Overview,

Logo & Brand Identity

App & Digital Design

Advertising

Clothing & Merchandise

Packaging & Label

Book& Magazine

Application Overview,

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

Government

An increase in demand for graphic designs from a variety of end users, including the BFSI, retail and consumer products, business and consumer services, healthcare, etc.

Due to the rising demand for logo designs from numerous end-users, including BFSI, retail and consumer goods, business and consumer services, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and mobility, and energy and utility, the segment for logo design and branding is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consequently, it is anticipated that the expansion of this category over the projection period would be driven by organizations’ increasing requirements for branding and identity design.

Due to the increasing demand for services from big businesses, the graphic design market category is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. These businesses are prepared to spend a lot of money on high-quality designs that will help them build their brand's reputation and bolster their marketability.

Regional analysis of graphic design market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

During the projection period, it is anticipated that the retail and consumer goods industry will grow at the highest CAGR. Over the projection period, this segment's expansion is anticipated to be driven by the retail sector's growing need for graphic design services, as retailers utilize these designs to attract customers and market their goods.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share for the duration of the projected timeframe. It is anticipated that the market in North America would expand as a result of the presence of numerous top graphic design firms here. The increased demand for graphic design services from a number of end-users in this area is expected to cause the market to grow over the course of the projected period.

To expand its marketing cloud business, Adobe Inc. purchased Market for US$4.75 billion in 2019. Adobe anticipates that this acquisition will aid in the growth of its clientele and product line.

The IBM Corporation paid US$34 billion to acquire Red Hat Inc. in 2019. It is anticipated that this acquisition will assist IBM in growing its cloud business.

