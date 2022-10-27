New York, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OSS/BSS software and services: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06358738/?utm_source=GNW
It provides details on spending by delivery model, service type, segment and region, as well as the major drivers, including 5G. The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.
Coverage
This report provides a detailed 5-year forecast of the worldwide OSS/BSS software market, split into the following areas.
Segments
- Automated assurance (AA)
- Customer engagement (CE)
- Monetisation platforms (MP)
- Network automation and orchestration (NAO)
- Service design and orchestration (SDO)
Regions
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)
- Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- North America (NA)
- Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
- Western Europe (WE)
Telecoms service sectors
- Mobile
- IoT
- Consumer fixed
- Business fixed
