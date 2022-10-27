Summit Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 EPS of $1.11 on Continued Strong Loan and Revenue Growth

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and total revenue.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $14.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $12.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

“Third quarter results included annualized double-digit loan growth and our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income growth and margin expansion,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our asset quality metrics remain very solid and continue to demonstrate the quality of the underwriting practices of our bankers while we cultivate the relationships from our robust commercial lending pipelines. I am particularly gratified by the continued increases in our tangible book value per common share, despite a challenging interest rate environment. The strength of our balance sheet, operating results and profitability positions us to continue our growth trajectory through fourth quarter 2022 and into 2023.”

Highlights for Q3 2022

  • Total loans of $2.9 billion, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, increased 2.7 percent, or 10.9 percent annualized, during the quarter and 21.5 percent since September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income increased 10.2 percent compared to the linked quarter principally due to higher market rates, and increased 21.7 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to loan growth.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 18 basis points to 3.84 percent from the linked quarter and 37 basis points from the year-ago quarter, as increased yields on interest earning assets were partially offset by increased cost of deposits and other funding.
  • Total noninterest expense increased to $19.2 million in the quarter, up 9.2 percent from the linked quarter primarily due to deferred director compensation expense of $830,000 in Q3 compared to $726,000 deferred director compensation income in the linked quarter and up 10.8 percent from the year-ago quarter, as salary and benefits increases and deferred director compensation increases were largely offset by disciplined management of other operating costs.
  • Annualized non-interest expense increased to 2.01 percent of average assets compared to 1.91 percent of average assets for the linked quarter, and remained unchanged from the year-ago period.
  • Achieved an efficiency ratio of 47.95 percent compared to 47.45 percent in Q2 2022 and 49.52 percent in the year-ago quarter.
  • Incurred $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the quarter increasing period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $36.8 million, or 1.19 percent of total loans and 399.5 percent of nonperforming loans.
  • Foreclosed property held for sale declined by 2.4 percent during the quarter and 58.3 percent from the year-ago quarter to $5.19 million or 0.13 percent of assets at period end.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) improved to 0.37 percent of total assets at period end, excluding restructured assets, down 6 basis points during the quarter and 30 basis points from September 30, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPCS”) increased $0.62 to $20.69 during the quarter, despite unrealized net losses on debt securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $0.95 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”), partially offset by increases in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates totaling $0.62 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI. Year-to-date for 2022, Summit’s TBVPCS has increased 5.89 percent, while for the vast majority of our peers TBVPCS has declined, and in some cases significantly so, during the same period.

Results from Operations

Net interest income grew to $34.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.2 percent from the linked quarter and 21.7 percent from the prior-year third quarter. NIM for third quarter 2022 was 3.84 percent compared to 3.66 percent for the linked quarter and 3.47 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.81 percent for the third quarter of 2022, 3.62 percent for the linked quarter and 3.41 percent for the year-ago period.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for third quarter 2022 was $4.89 million compared to $3.86 million for the linked quarter and $4.57 million for the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $242,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and $289,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized a gain on equity investments of $283,000 in third quarter 2022 compared to a loss of $669,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue increased to $538,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $317,000 in the linked quarter and $742,000 for the year-ago period. Mortgage origination revenue for third quarter 2022 includes an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $318,000.

Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, noninterest income was $4.85 million for third quarter 2022 compared to $4.81 million for Q2 2022 and $4.64 million in the year-ago quarter primarily as result of higher deposit service charges and bank card fees.

Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, grew to $39.0 million, up 8.9 percent from $35.8 million in the linked quarter and 19.2 percent from $32.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, for the first nine months of 2022, grew to $108.6 million, up 14.6 percent from the first nine months of 2021, outpacing the 6.3 percent noninterest expense increase recorded for the comparable nine-month period.

Total noninterest expense increased to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.2 percent from $17.6 million in the linked quarter and 10.8 percent from $17.3 million for the prior-year third quarter. The sequential-quarter increase in total noninterest expense, primarily on higher salary and benefits expenses and deferred director compensation expense, reflected modest fluctuations in most other categories of operating costs.

Salary and benefit expenses of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased from $10.0 million for the linked quarter and $8.75 million during the year-ago period. Higher group health insurance premiums and increased accruals for anticipated 2022 performance bonuses account for the primary reasons for the increases.

Net losses and expenses on foreclosed properties declined to $26,000 during third quarter 2022 compared to $141,000 in the linked quarter and $370,000 in the year-ago period.

Other expenses were $3.83 million for Q3 2022 compared to $2.36 million for the linked quarter and $2.72 million in the year-ago period. The increase in other expenses was primarily from an increase in deferred director compensation plan-related expense to $830,000 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $726,000 plan-related income during the second quarter of 2022 and plan-related expense of $72,000 in the year-ago quarter. For the first nine month period of 2022, deferred director compensation plan-related income totaled $296,000 compared to plan related expense of $498,000 for the same period of 2021. During Q3 2022, we purchased investments to hedge the changes in the Plan participants’ phantom investments which should serve to significantly reduce the period-to-period volatility of the Plan’s impact on the Company’s statements of income.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was to 47.95 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 47.45 percent in the linked quarter and 49.52 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense to average assets was 2.01 percent in both the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 and was 1.91 percent in the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, total assets were $3.9 billion, an increase of $310.6 million, or 8.7 percent, since December 31, 2021 and an increase of $378.3 million, or 10.8 percent, since September 30, 2021.

Total loans net of unearned fees grew to $3.1 billion on September 30, 2022, up 3.3 percent (or 13.2 percent annualized) during the quarter, and up 20.4 percent from September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $2.9 billion on September 30, 2022, up 2.73 percent (or 10.9 percent annualized) during the third quarter and up 14.2 percent year-to-date and 21.5 percent since September 30, 2021.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, grew to $1.9 billion on September 30, 2022, up 1.4 percent during the third quarter, 14.2 percent year-to-date and 24.0 percent since September 30, 2021.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $577.5 million on September 30, 2022, up 2.6 percent during the third quarter, 1.7 percent year-to-date and 1.2 percent from September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, PPP balances were paid down to $1.99 million and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $194.7 million compared to $171.4 million at June 30, 2022 and $161.6 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.1 billion on September 30, 2022, a 4.5 percent (or 17.9 percent annualized) increase during the third quarter, a 5.6 percent increase year-to-date and a 5.1 percent increase since September 30, 2021. Core deposits increased 5.1 percent during third quarter 2022 to $3.0 billion, and increased 6.0 percent year-to-date and 5.6 percent since September 30, 2021. Changes in core deposits by category are as follows:

  • Non-interest bearing deposit accounts increased $18.3 million or 3.0 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and increased $43.5 million or 7.6 percent since September 30, 2021.
  • Interest bearing checking accounts grew $237.3 million or 19.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and $354.6 million or 31.6 percent since September 30, 2021.
  • Savings accounts declined $62.2 million or 9.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and $110.8 million or 16.0 percent since September 30, 2021.
  • Core time deposits declined $47.9 million or 12.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and $128.4 million or 27.5 percent since September 30, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $341.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $327.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $323.3 million at September 30, 2021. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in Q3 2022, representing an 11.1 percent increase compared to the $0.18 per share paid in Q2 2022.

Year-to-date 2022, TBVPCS has increased $1.15 to $20.69. TBVPCS was negatively impacted during the first nine months of 2022 by unrealized net losses on AFS debt securities of $3.21 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI. However, these losses were partially offset by increased fair values of interest rate caps and swaps (also recorded in OCI) held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $1.86 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), in the same period.

Summit had 12,774,645 outstanding common shares at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 12,743,125 at year-end 2021.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the third quarter of 2022, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) declined to $8,000 in the third quarter of 2022. NCOs of $159,000 represented 0.02 percent of average loans annualized in the linked quarter and $370,000 or 0.06 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting reserve build to support the Company’s significant loan growth and increasing forecasted economic uncertainty. The provision for credit losses was $2.00 million for the linked quarter and no provision was recorded for the year-ago quarter.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $36.8 million on September 30, 2022, $35.1 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $32.4 million on September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.19 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.18 percent at the end of the linked quarter, and 1.27 percent at September 30, 2021. The allowance was 399.5 percent of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 254.4 percent at year-end 2021 and 291.6 percent at September 30, 2021.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $7.60 million on September 30, 2022, $7.79 million at the end of the linked quarter and $5.86 million on September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $195,000 during the most recent quarter primarily due to a decrease in unfunded commitments for the period.

As of September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $14.4 million, or 0.37 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $16.3 million, or 0.43 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, $22.6 million or 0.63 percent of assets at year-end 2021 and $23.6 million, or 0.67 percent of assets at the end of third quarter 2021.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.9 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 44 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q3 2022 vs Q3 2021   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands9/30/20229/30/2021Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$38,784 $28,416 36.5%
 
    Securities 3,497  2,348 48.9% 
    Other 170  118 44.1% 
 Total interest income 42,451  30,882 37.5% 
 Interest expense   
    Deposits 6,140  1,832 235.2% 
    Borrowings 2,198  1,013 117.0% 
 Total interest expense 8,338  2,845 193.1% 
 Net interest income 34,113  28,037 21.7% 
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  - n/a 
 Net interest income after provision   
     for credit losses 32,613  28,037 16.3% 
     
 Noninterest income   
    Trust and wealth management fees 725  718 1.0% 
    Mortgage origination revenue 538  742 -27.5% 
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,550  1,338 15.8% 
    Bank card revenue 1,639  1,509 8.6% 
    Gains on equity investments 283  - n/a 
    Realized (losses) on debt securities (242) (68)255.9% 
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 229  160 43.1% 
    Other income 165  168 -1.8% 
 Total noninterest income 4,887  4,567 7.0% 
 Noninterest expense   
     Salaries and employee benefits 10,189  8,745 16.5% 
     Net occupancy expense 1,301  1,254 3.7% 
     Equipment expense 1,851  1,908 -3.0% 
     Professional fees 372  374 -0.5% 
     Advertising and public relations 276  254 8.7% 
     Amortization of intangibles 354  390 -9.2% 
     FDIC premiums 292  354 -17.5% 
     Bank card expense 726  705 3.0% 
     Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 26  370 -93.0% 
     Acquisition-related expense -  273 -100.0% 
     Other expenses 3,834  2,716 41.2% 
 Total noninterest expense 19,221  17,343 10.8% 
 Income before income taxes 18,279  15,261 19.8% 
 Income taxes 3,856  3,023 27.6% 
 Net income 14,423  12,238 17.9% 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225 0.0% 
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$14,198 $12,013 18.2% 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)  
Q3 2022 vs Q3 2021  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  9/30/20229/30/2021Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$1.11 $0.93 19.4% 
    Diluted$1.11 $0.92 20.7% 
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.18 11.1% 
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 17.7%  19.1% -7.3% 
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
    Basic 12,766,473  12,964,575 -1.5% 
    Diluted 12,835,670  13,018,672 -1.4% 
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,774,645  12,976,693 -1.6% 
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 17.05%  15.30% 11.4% 
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 21.33%  19.51% 9.3% 
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 22.20%  20.34% 9.1% 
 Return on average assets 1.51%  1.42% 6.3% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.84%  3.47% 10.7% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.95%  49.52% -3.2% 
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2022 vs 2021   
     
  For the Nine Months EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands9/30/20229/30/2021Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$101,774 $83,65121.7% 
    Securities 8,871  6,70732.3% 
    Other 262  2409.2% 
 Total interest income 110,907  90,59822.4% 
 Interest expense   
    Deposits 10,489  6,46462.3% 
    Borrowings 5,785  3,03590.6% 
 Total interest expense 16,274  9,49971.3% 
 Net interest income 94,633  81,09916.7% 
 Provision for credit losses 5,450  2,500118.0% 
 Net interest income after provision   
     for credit losses 89,183  78,59913.5% 
     
 Noninterest income   
    Trust and wealth management fees 2,228  2,0399.3% 
    Mortgage origination revenue 1,194  2,638-54.7% 
    Service charges on deposit accounts 4,625  3,53031.0% 
    Bank card revenue 4,748  4,3698.7% 
    (Losses) on equity investments (14) -n/a 
    Realized gains/(losses) on debt securities, net (684) 534-228.1% 
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 843  73315.0% 
    Other income 348  413-15.7% 
 Total noninterest income 13,288  14,256-6.8% 
 Noninterest expense   
     Salaries and employee benefits 29,920  25,41017.7% 
     Net occupancy expense 3,801  3,5596.8% 
     Equipment expense 5,484  5,0887.8% 
     Professional fees 1,242  1,1408.9% 
     Advertising and public relations 613  48227.2% 
     Amortization of intangibles 1,088  1,176-7.5% 
     FDIC premiums 872  1,119-22.1% 
     Bank card expense 2,249  1,96414.5% 
     Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 77  1,342-94.3% 
     Acquisition-related expense 33  1,167-97.2% 
     Other expenses 8,651  8,3653.4% 
 Total noninterest expense 54,030  50,8126.3% 
 Income before income taxes 48,441  42,04315.2% 
 Income taxes 10,311  8,88616.0% 
 Net income 38,130  33,15715.0% 
 Preferred stock dividends 675  36485.4% 
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$37,455 $32,79314.2% 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2022 vs 2021  
     
  For the Nine Months EndedPercent
  9/30/20229/30/2021Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$2.94 $2.53 16.2% 
    Diluted$2.92 $2.52 15.9% 
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.56 $0.52 7.7% 
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 18.7%  20.4% -8.3% 
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
    Basic 12,755,576  12,953,053 -1.5% 
    Diluted 12,815,365  13,011,526 -1.5% 
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,774,645  12,976,693 -1.6% 
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 15.26%  14.51% 5.2% 
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 19.23%  18.35% 4.8% 
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 20.00%  18.83% 6.2% 
 Return on average assets 1.37%  1.34% 2.2% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.71%  3.56% 4.2% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 48.25%  49.54% -2.6% 
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
    Loans, including fees$38,784 $32,766 $30,224 $28,979 $28,416 
    Securities 3,497  2,752  2,623  2,763  2,348 
    Other 170  45  46  75  118 
 Total interest income 42,451  35,563  32,893  31,817  30,882 
 Interest expense     
    Deposits 6,140  2,622  1,727  1,718  1,832 
    Borrowings 2,198  1,976  1,612  1,267  1,013 
 Total interest expense 8,338  4,598  3,339  2,985  2,845 
 Net interest income 34,113  30,965  29,554  28,832  28,037 
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  2,000  1,950  1,500  - 
 Net interest income after provision     
     for credit losses 32,613  28,965  27,604  27,332  28,037 
 Noninterest income     
    Trust and wealth management fees 725  745  757  847  718 
    Mortgage origination revenue 538  317  339  1,361  742 
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,550  1,674  1,401  1,501  1,338 
    Bank card revenue 1,639  1,618  1,491  1,528  1,509 
    Gains/(losses) on equity investments 283  (669) 372  202  - 
    Realized (losses) on debt securities, net (242) (289) (152) (109) (68)
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 229  331  283  293  160 
    Other income 165  129  54  330  168 
 Total noninterest income 4,887  3,856  4,545  5,953  4,567 
 Noninterest expense     
    Salaries and employee benefits 10,189  10,030  9,700  8,977  8,745 
    Net occupancy expense 1,301  1,258  1,242  1,265  1,254 
    Equipment expense 1,851  1,791  1,843  1,902  1,908 
    Professional fees 372  507  362  438  374 
    Advertising and public relations 276  165  172  216  254 
    Amortization of intangibles 354  355  378  387  390 
    FDIC premiums 292  190  390  330  354 
    Bank card expense 726  810  714  703  705 
    Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 26  141  (90) 403  370 
    Acquisition-related expenses -  4  29  57  273 
    Other expenses 3,834  2,358  2,459  3,250  2,716 
 Total noninterest expense 19,221  17,609  17,199  17,928  17,343 
 Income before income taxes 18,279  15,212  14,950  15,357  15,261 
 Income tax expense 3,856  3,198  3,257  2,777  3,023 
 Net income 14,423  12,014  11,693  12,580  12,238 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225  225  225  225 
       
 Net income applicable to common shares$14,198 $11,789 $11,468 $12,355 $12,013 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)      
       
  For the Quarter Ended 
  9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021 
Per Share Data      
 Earnings per common share      
    Basic$1.11 $0.92 $0.90 $0.96 $0.93  
    Diluted$1.11 $0.92 $0.90 $0.95 $0.92  
        
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18  
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 17.7%  19.1%  19.7%  18.5%  19.1%  
        
 Average common shares outstanding      
    Basic 12,766,473  12,754,724  12,745,297  12,916,555  12,964,575  
    Diluted 12,835,670  12,810,174  12,801,903  12,976,181  13,018,672  
        
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,774,645  12,763,422  12,753,094  12,743,125  12,976,693  
        
Performance Ratios      
 Return on average equity 17.05%  14.48%  14.20%  15.48%  15.30%  
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 21.33%  18.28%  18.02%  19.72%  19.51%  
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 22.20%  19.00%  18.74%  20.55%  20.34%  
 Return on average assets 1.51%  1.30%  1.30%  1.42%  1.42%  
 Net interest margin (A) 3.84%  3.66%  3.61%  3.49%  3.47%  
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.95%  47.45%  49.44%  48.85%  49.52%  

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$16,141 $17,921 $18,404 $21,006 $21,247 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 29,510  31,680  42,853  57,452  189,862 
 Debt securities, available for sale 383,965  368,049  374,855  401,103  424,741 
 Debt securities, held to maturity 96,640  97,116  97,589  98,060  98,528 
 Equity investments 20,314  19,905  20,574  20,202  - 
 Other investments 18,105  18,329  10,974  11,304  10,649 
 Loans, net 3,038,377  2,941,813  2,817,998  2,729,093  2,521,704 
 Property held for sale 5,193  5,319  6,900  9,858  12,450 
 Premises and equipment, net 54,628  55,034  55,713  56,371  56,818 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 62,502  62,856  63,212  63,590  63,977 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 71,216  71,073  70,825  60,613  60,241 
 Derivative financial instruments 42,179  31,452  24,455  11,187  10,380 
 Other assets 48,529  42,252  39,339  36,880  38,354 
    Total assets$3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 $3,576,719 $3,508,951 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
 Deposits$3,108,072 $2,975,304 $3,008,063 $2,943,089 $2,955,940 
 Short-term borrowings 273,148  291,447  140,146  140,146  140,146 
 Long-term borrowings and     
      subordinated debentures, net 123,427  123,311  123,260  123,159  49,739 
 Other liabilities 40,978  38,846  41,756  42,852  39,837 
 Preferred stock and related surplus 14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920 
 Common stock and related surplus 90,345  90,008  89,675  89,301  95,577 
 Retained earnings 248,084  236,438  226,944  217,770  207,704 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,675) (7,475) (1,073) 5,482  5,088 
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 $3,576,719 $3,508,951 
       
 Book value per common share$25.58 $24.99 $24.74 $24.53 $23.76 
 Tangible book value per common share (A)$20.69 $20.07 $19.79 $19.54 $18.83 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B) 6.9%  6.9%  7.0%  7.1%  7.1% 
       

NOTES
(A)   – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.
(B)   – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)      
  9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021 
Summit Financial Group, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital8.2%8.2%8.3%8.4%9.0% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital9.2%9.2%9.3%9.5%10.2% 
 Total Risk-based Capital13.1%13.3%13.5%13.8%12.1% 
 Tier 1 Leverage8.4%8.4%8.4%8.3%8.4% 
        
Summit Community Bank, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.3%11.4%11.6%11.9%11.2% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital11.3%11.4%11.6%11.9%11.2% 
 Total Risk-based Capital12.2%12.4%12.5%12.8%12.1% 
 Tier 1 Leverage10.3%10.4%10.5%10.4%9.2% 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loan Composition (unaudited)      
        
Dollars in thousands9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021 
        
Commercial $512,771$455,202$447,482$365,301$317,855 
Mortgage warehouse lines 194,740 171,399 164,895 227,869 161,628 
Commercial real estate      
     Owner occupied 473,298 502,152 491,059 484,708 439,202 
     Non-owner occupied 960,627 963,646 910,174 866,031 835,071 
Construction and development      
     Land and development 104,437 106,840 103,203 100,805 99,718 
     Construction  248,564 211,955 171,383 146,038 127,432 
Residential real estate      
     Conventional  382,203 377,980 375,240 384,794 394,889 
     Jumbo  87,449 79,803 81,443 79,108 71,977 
     Home equity  72,756 71,136 70,770 72,112 71,496 
Consumer  35,116 33,816 32,095 31,923 32,284 
Other  3,166 2,947 2,877 2,702 2,558 
Total loans, net of unearned fees 3,075,127 2,976,876 2,850,621 2,761,391 2,554,110 
Less allowance for loan credit losses  36,750 35,063 32,623 32,298 32,406 
Loans, net $3,038,377$2,941,813$2,817,998$2,729,093$2,521,704 
        
Unfunded loan commitments$889,854$876,157$840,705$688,493$627,461 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Deposit Composition (unaudited)     
        
Dollars in thousands 9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021 
Core deposits       
   Non-interest bearing checking$619,067$600,791$629,002$568,986$575,542 
   Interest bearing checking 1,475,643 1,238,368 1,134,964 1,127,298 1,121,028 
   Savings  582,922 645,099 702,069 698,156 693,686 
   Time deposits  338,668 386,562 427,076 451,713 467,024 
Total core deposits 3,016,300 2,870,820 2,893,111 2,846,153 2,857,280 
        
Brokered time deposits 32,778 32,767 32,755 14,677 14,671 
Other non-core time deposits 58,994 71,717 82,197 82,259 83,989 
Total deposits$3,108,072$2,975,304$3,008,063$2,943,089$2,955,940 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021
 Gross loan charge-offs$265 $306 $618 $282 $528 
 Gross loan recoveries (257) (147) (109) (89) (158)
    Net loan charge-offs$8 $159 $509 $193 $370 
       
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.02%  0.07%  0.03%  0.06% 
       
 Allowance for loan credit losses$36,750 $35,063 $32,623 $32,298 $32,406 
 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage     
     of period end loans 1.19%  1.18%  1.14%  1.17%  1.27% 
       
 Allowance for credit losses on     
     unfunded loan commitments ("ULC")$7,597 $7,792 $8,392 $7,275 $5,860 
 Allowance for credit losses on ULC     
     as a percentage of period end ULC 0.85%  0.89%  1.00%  1.06%  0.93% 
       
 Nonperforming assets:     
    Nonperforming loans     
        Commercial$347 $345 $433 $740 $459 
        Commercial real estate 1,860  2,703  4,765  4,603  4,643 
        Residential construction and development 902  1,053  968  1,560  448 
        Residential real estate 6,083  6,799  5,549  5,772  5,514 
        Consumer 8  37  20  21  48 
 Total nonperforming loans 9,200  10,937  11,735  12,696  11,112 
    Foreclosed properties     
        Commercial real estate 297  440  1,251  1,389  2,192 
        Commercial construction and development 2,332  2,332  2,332  2,332  2,925 
        Residential construction and development 2,293  2,293  3,018  5,561  6,712 
        Residential real estate 271  254  299  576  621 
 Total foreclosed properties 5,193  5,319  6,900  9,858  12,450 
   Other repossessed assets -  -  -  -  - 
 Total nonperforming assets$14,393 $16,256 $18,635 $22,554 $23,562 
       
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.30%  0.37%  0.41%  0.46%  0.44% 
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.37%  0.43%  0.51%  0.63%  0.67% 
       
 Troubled debt restructurings     
      Performing$18,206 $18,657 $18,971 $18,887 $20,535 
      Nonperforming 1,920  2,236  1,822  2,039  1,141 
 Total troubled debt restructurings$20,126 $20,893 $20,793 $20,926 $21,676 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021
       
 Commercial$1,329 $989 $388 $751 $304
 Commercial real estate 1,550  4,084  1,446  683  281
 Construction and development 236  821  645  45  1,215
 Residential real estate 2,824  3,452  3,407  3,552  2,643
 Consumer 216  196  69  190  193
 Other 4  14  28  22  1
    Total$6,159 $9,556 $5,983 $5,243 $4,637
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates       
Q3 2022 vs Q2 2022 vs Q3 2021 (unaudited)          
             
 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
             
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets            
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)           
    Taxable$3,018,219 $38,7415.09% $2,902,370 $32,7214.52% $2,495,880 $28,3404.50% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 4,834  544.43%  5,127  574.46%  7,871  964.84% 
  Securities            
    Taxable 283,645  2,2733.18%  297,701  1,7652.38%  315,082  1,4321.80% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 203,951  1,5493.01%  178,043  1,2492.81%  166,285  1,1592.77% 
   Interest bearing deposits other banks           
        and Federal funds sold 49,048  1701.38%  37,757  450.48%  248,315  1180.19% 
Total interest earning assets 3,559,697  42,7874.77%  3,420,998  35,8374.20%  3,233,433  31,1453.82% 
             
Noninterest earning assets            
  Cash & due from banks 17,455     16,351     20,077    
  Premises & equipment 54,976     55,449     55,908    
  Intangible assets 62,705     63,058     62,944    
  Other assets 171,409     165,788     113,031    
  Allowance for credit losses (35,381)    (33,232)    (33,911)   
    Total assets$3,830,861    $3,688,412    $3,451,482    
             
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
             
Liabilities            
Interest bearing liabilities            
  Interest bearing            
    demand deposits$1,454,815 $4,2761.17% $1,189,324 $1,2740.43% $1,092,392 $3250.12% 
  Savings deposits 611,075  1,2430.81%  672,353  6890.41%  691,411  6020.35% 
  Time deposits 461,134  6210.53%  517,360  6590.51%  571,445  9050.63% 
  Short-term borrowings 191,421  8501.76%  207,227  6961.35%  140,146  4701.33% 
  Long-term borrowings and            
     subordinated debentures 123,368  1,3484.34%  123,263  1,2804.17%  49,724  5434.33% 
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,841,813  8,3381.16%  2,709,527  4,5980.68%  2,545,118  2,8450.44% 
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities  .         
  Demand deposits 609,424     605,724     547,627    
  Other liabilities 41,339     41,307     38,789    
    Total liabilities 3,492,576     3,356,558     3,131,534    
             
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     14,920     14,920    
Shareholders' equity - common 323,365     316,934     305,028    
  Total liabilities and            
    shareholders' equity$3,830,861    $3,688,412    $3,451,482    
             
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $34,449   $31,239   $28,300  
             
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.84%   3.66%   3.47% 
             
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.       
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $336,000, $274,000, and $263,000 for Q3 2022, Q2 2022 and  
       Q3 2021, respectively.            
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)      
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates     
YTD 2022 vs YTD 2021 (unaudited)        
   
 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
         
ASSETS        
Interest earning assets        
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)        
    Taxable$2,898,380 $101,6404.69% $2,436,295 $83,3524.57% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 5,108  1704.45%  10,622  3774.75% 
  Securities        
    Taxable 300,371  5,6952.53%  288,999  4,0791.89% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 187,575  4,0212.87%  153,035  3,3282.91% 
   Interest bearing deposits other banks       
        and Federal funds sold 53,142  2620.66%  190,154  2400.17% 
Total interest earning assets 3,444,576  111,7884.34%  3,079,105  91,3763.97% 
         
Noninterest earning assets        
  Cash & due from banks 17,671     19,093    
  Premises & equipment 55,486     54,154    
  Intangible assets 63,061     57,343    
  Other assets 159,912     113,525    
  Allowance for loan losses (33,705)    (33,765)   
    Total assets$3,707,001    $3,289,455    
         
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
Liabilities        
Interest bearing liabilities        
  Interest bearing        
    demand deposits$1,260,907 $6,0150.64% $1,016,569 $1,0900.14% 
  Savings deposits 660,855  2,5050.51%  666,642  1,8810.38% 
  Time deposits 506,654  1,9690.52%  572,547  3,4930.82% 
  Short-term borrowings 179,813  1,9181.43%  140,146  1,4031.34% 
  Long-term borrowings and        
     subordinated debentures 123,279  3,8674.19%  49,694  1,6324.39% 
  2,731,508  16,2740.80%  2,445,598  9,4990.52% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities        
  Demand deposits 600,766     501,309    
  Other liabilities 41,541     37,856    
    Total liabilities 3,373,815     2,984,763    
         
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     8,780    
Shareholders' equity - common 318,266     295,912    
  Total liabilities and        
    shareholders' equity$3,707,001    $3,289,455    
         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $95,514   $81,877  
         
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.71%   3.56% 
         
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.     
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. 
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $881,000 and $778,000 for the   
       YTD 2022 and YTD 2021 periods, respectively.       
         

 

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com

