Global Orthopedic Devices Market size to witness modest development at 4.2% through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global orthopedic devices market is anticipated to record a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Along with describing how they will affect market revenues during the duration of the evaluation, it also goes into detail about key elements that have influenced the dynamics of the marketplace rivalry. Following that, the study examines how COVID-19 affected the companies’ profitability in prior years.

High frequency of orthopedic disorders including degenerative bone disease, as well as the expanding geriatric population, and the rising number of traffic accidents are the major growth determinants for global orthopedic devices market.

For the unversed, medical equipment known as orthopedics is employed in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. These tools support the fractured bone while also helping to repair missing or broken skeleton parts.

Market segment overview:

On the basis of application ambit, the industry is divided into craniomaxillofacial (CMF) orthopedic devices, sports injuries, extremities, & trau8nma (SET) orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, and hip orthopedic devices. Out of which, the knee orthopedic devices segment is projected to capture a massive market share during the forecast period.

In terms of product terrain, worldwide orthopedic devices market is branched into screwdrivers, distractors, custom clamps, implant holders, guide tubes, drill guides, and accessories.

On the basis of surgery type, the industry is categorized into minimally invasive surgery and open surgery. Among these, the minimally invasive surgery segment is projected to expand significantly during the analysis timeframe, owing to its growing demand.

Speaking of end-user ambit, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, and others. Out of which, the hospital segment is projected to capture a major chunk of share over the coming years.

Regional scope:

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Western Europe (UK, Benelux, France, Spain, Nordic, Germany, Italy, rest of Western Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, South Korea, China, ASEAN, India, Japan, Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, South Africa, Rest of MEA), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, rest of Eastern Europe), and North America (U.S. and Canada). Among these, North America market is poised to expand significantly over the forecast duration.

Competitive dashboard:

DonJoy Inc, Conmed Corporation, Aesculap, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, and Medtronic plc are the leading players in global orthopedic devices industry.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Application (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Orthopedic Devices

Sports Injuries, Trauma, and Extremities (SET) Orthopedic Devices

Dental Orthopedic Devices

Spine Orthopedic Devices

Knee Orthopedic Devices

Hip Orthopedic Devices

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Accessories

Screw Drivers

Distractors

Custom Clamps

Implant Holder

Guide Tubes

Drill Guide

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Surgery Type (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By End-User (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

DonJoy Inc

Conmed Corporation

Aesculap, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

NuVasive Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic plc

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Healthcare Spending by Country

6.1.3. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure by Country

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, and economic conditions among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Orthopedic Devices Manufacturers

6.3.2. Technology Integrators

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Key Industry Players

9.2. By Region

9.3. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Pricing Analysis

10.1. By Application

10.2. By Product

10.3. By Region

11. Parent Market Overview: Global Medical Device Market

12. Segmental Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

