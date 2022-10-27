Precision Drilling Corporation Announces 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain (loss) on investments and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending and Working Capital. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies, see “Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release.

Precision Drilling announces 2022 third quarter financial results and highlights:

Realized $429 million of revenue during the quarter, an increase of 69% over the same period last year and 32% compared to the previous quarter.

Increased North American drilling activity by 27% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and achieved average day rates of US$27,847 in the U.S. and $26,927 in Canada.

Achieved Adjusted EBITDA (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) of $120 million, a 163% increase from $45 million in the prior year quarter as we continue to maximize our operating leverage in a growing activity environment. Adjusted EBITDA included $6 million of share-based compensation charges and $4 million of non-recurring costs associated with the High Arctic Energy Services Inc. ( High Arctic ) transaction, severance costs and mobilization of a drilling rig from the U.S. to Canada.

) transaction, severance costs and mobilization of a drilling rig from the U.S. to Canada. Generated net earnings of $31 million or $2.26 per share compared with a net loss of $38 million or $2.86 per share in third quarter of 2021.

Continued to scale our Alpha™ technologies across our Super Triple rig fleet, increasing our Alpha™ revenue over 50% compared to the same period last year.

Strengthened our contract book with 23 additions, bringing our year-to-date total to 61 term contracts.

Successfully integrated the acquired well servicing business and associated rental assets of High Arctic. During the quarter, the Completion and Production Services segment generated revenue of $57 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, representing increases of 101% and 170%, respectively, from the prior year’s third quarter.

Generated cash and funds from operations (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) of $8 million and $81 million, respectively, as compared with $22 million and $34 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Repurchased and cancelled 69,599 common shares for $5 million under our Normal Course Issuer Bid ( NCIB ).

). Ended the quarter with $40 million of cash, US$141 million drawn on our Senior Credit Facility and more than $540 million of available liquidity. We remain on track to reduce our debt by $75 million in 2022.

Increased our capital spending plan from $149 million to $165 million in response to higher drilling and service activity and expected customer contracted upgrades on over 30 drilling rigs in 2022.

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, we were awarded four five-year drilling contracts in the Middle East that will increase our active rig count in the region to eight rigs by the middle of 2023.

Precision’s President and CEO, Kevin Neveu, stated:

“I am very pleased to see Precision’s financial performance return to profitability as the recovery in customer demand continues to gain momentum and now spans all geographies and services we provide. During the quarter, we delivered net earnings of $2.26 per share, which were positive for the first time since 2019. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased an impressive 32% and 87%, respectively, from the second quarter and 69% and 163% compared to the third quarter of last year. Our improved financial performance demonstrates our operational leverage and is a function of improved utilization, record drilling day rates, Alpha™ and EverGreen™ growth, and a continued intense focus on cost control. With strong demand for our services, tight rig supply and pricing momentum on leading-edge day rates, we expect fleet average day rates and operating margins to continue trending upward well into 2023.

“Precision’s drilling activity continues to increase in North America as our customers remain committed to their drilling plans, despite volatility in oil and natural gas prices. In the U.S., we averaged 57 active drilling rigs during the third quarter and are currently operating 61 rigs, a 20% increase from the beginning of the year. Demand for our Super Triple rigs continues to grow as customers recognize our fleet’s performance and efficiency and want to ensure their preferred rigs are available for 2023 capital budget deployments.

“In Canada, we averaged 59 active rigs during the third quarter, which represents a 16% increase over the same period last year. We currently have 73 active rigs, our highest activity level for 2022. During the quarter, we mobilized an additional Super Triple rig from Colorado to Alberta that will be working under a long-term contract for a customer with multiple Precision rigs drilling LNG Canada-related projects. We are currently sold out of our Super Triple rigs and expect our pad Super Single rig fleet to be fully utilized as recently upgraded rigs return to the field.

“Internationally, the drilling activity outlook is improving as well. We currently have six rigs active and expect this to increase to at least eight by the middle of 2023 following a recent successful tender process in Kuwait where Precision was awarded four five-year contracts, increasing our active rig count from three rigs to five. Combined with the three recent contract extensions in Saudi Arabia, Precision will have eight Middle East rigs under long-term contracts, representing approximately $820 million (US$600 million) of contracted revenue going forward that will stretch into 2028.

“We completed our well servicing acquisition in late July and integration efforts have exceeded expectations, as we aligned key operational processes and generated significant synergies. In the third quarter, our well servicing hours increased 62% from the prior year quarter, with only a two-month contribution from the acquired assets. The combined operations helped drive the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for our Completion and Production Services segment since the fourth quarter of 2018. During the third quarter, we realized annual run-rate cost synergies of over $3 million and expect to substantially achieve our $5 million target by early next year. In addition, we fully expect to realize significant revenue synergies from the combined operations of the business.

"We remain focused on debt reduction and shareholder returns and are on track to meet our 2022 debt reduction goal of $75 million, while allocating 10% to 20% of free cash flow toward share repurchases. With no senior note maturities until 2026 and over $540 million of available liquidity, our balance sheet remains in excellent shape to support our business activities and allow for further deleveraging through cash flow over the coming quarters.

“We are proving our ability to differentiate Precision's Super Series rigs from our competitors with our Alpha™ digital technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions. Over 90% of our 60 Alpha™ rigs are earning incremental revenue, which helped drive day rate and margin performance in the quarter. We expect these contributions to increase as customer demand is high for consistent, predictable, and optimized drilling and we continue to equip more of our Super Triple rig fleet with Alpha™. We plan to have a total of 70 Alpha™ Super Triple rigs by year end with the remaining rigs in our Super Triple fleet to be converted early in 2024, nearly one year ahead of our long-term plan.

“Our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions offers customers products and applications to measure and reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during drilling operations. To date, we have successfully deployed five hybrid battery storage, natural gas and low emission power generating systems, which reduce emissions and fuel costs, helping our customers achieve their GHG reduction targets while improving well economics.

“Since mid 2020, Precision’s financial results have been gaining momentum and while we are mindful of a possible economic recession, we expect this momentum to continue as industry fundamentals provide a promising backdrop for our business. Low oil and natural gas inventories, elevated commodity prices and a tight rig market all support day rates and margins moving higher. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and the team at Precision for their hard work and dedication,” concluded Mr. Neveu.

SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 429,335 253,813 69.2 1,106,690 691,645 60.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 119,561 45,408 163.3 220,515 128,891 71.1 Net earnings (loss) 30,679 (38,032 ) (180.7 ) (37,776 ) (150,050 ) (74.8 ) Cash provided by (used in) operations 8,142 21,871 (62.8 ) 78,022 79,512 (1.9 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 81,327 33,525 142.6 171,655 89,562 91.7 Cash used in investing activities 31,711 17,524 81.0 98,836 37,588 162.9 Capital spending by spend category(1) Expansion and upgrade 25,461 5,998 324.5 50,606 15,881 218.7 Maintenance and infrastructure 25,642 13,502 89.9 76,335 32,310 136.3 Proceeds on sale (22,337 ) (4,476 ) 399.0 (32,033 ) (10,390 ) 208.3 Net capital spending(1) 28,766 15,024 91.5 94,908 37,801 151.1 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic 2.26 (2.86 ) (179.0 ) (2.79 ) (11.27 ) (75.2 ) Diluted 2.03 (2.86 ) (171.0 ) (2.79 ) (11.27 ) (75.2 )

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





Operating Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Contract drilling rig fleet 225 227 (0.9 ) 225 227 (0.9 ) Drilling rig utilization days: U.S. 5,287 3,785 39.7 14,914 10,315 44.6 Canada 5,432 4,648 16.9 14,461 10,963 31.9 International 552 552 - 1,638 1,638 - Revenue per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 27,847 20,331 37.0 25,864 20,904 23.7 Canada (Cdn$) 26,927 19,427 38.6 25,843 20,295 27.3 International (US$) 50,216 52,277 (3.9 ) 51,687 53,095 (2.7 ) Operating cost per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 18,220 15,120 20.5 18,484 14,639 26.3 Canada (Cdn$) 16,893 13,189 28.1 16,803 13,204 27.3 Service rig fleet 135 123 9.8 135 123 9.8 Service rig operating hours 52,340 32,244 62.3 120,994 93,777 29.0



Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Working capital(1) 152,289 81,637 Cash 40,048 40,588 Long-term debt 1,241,099 1,106,794 Total long-term financial liabilities 1,335,754 1,185,858 Total assets 2,927,384 2,661,752 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1) 0.50 0.47

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





Summary for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue for the quarter was $429 million, 69% higher than in 2021, due to increased North American drilling and service activity and day rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $120 million, $74 million higher than 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter included $6 million of share-based compensation charges and approximately $4 million of non-recurring costs associated with the High Arctic transaction, severance costs, and mobilization of a drilling rig from the U.S. to Canada. Please refer to “Other Items” later in this news release for additional information on our share-based compensation charges.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) was 28% as compared with 18% in 2021, demonstrating our ability to maximize our operating leverage in a growing activity environment.

General and administrative expenses this quarter were $25 million, $1 million higher than in 2021 due to increased labor and personnel costs, non-recurring well servicing acquisition costs and lower CEWS program assistance, offset by lower share-based compensation charges.

Net finance charges for the quarter were $23 million, an increase of $2 million from 2021 due to higher variable interest rates on our Senior Credit Facility and the impact of higher foreign exchange rates on our U.S. denominated long-term debt.

In the U.S., revenue per utilization day was US$27,847 compared with US$20,331 in 2021, an increase of 37% and was primarily the result of higher contracted day rates, impact of Alpha™ and EverGreen™ revenue and improved operating cost recoveries. During the third quarter, we recognized revenue from idle but contracted rigs and turnkey projects of US$1 million and nil, respectively, as compared with nil in 2021. Revenue per utilization day in the quarter excluding the impact of idle but contracted rig revenue was US$27,682, compared to US$20,331 in the prior year, an increase of US$7,351. On a sequential basis, revenue per utilization day, excluding idle but contract rigs and turnkey revenue, increased approximately US$4,092.

Our U.S. operating costs on a per day basis increased to US$18,220, compared with US$15,120 in 2021, due to increased rig operating expenses, repairs and maintenance and higher costs that pass through to our customers. Our U.S. operating costs included rig reactivations charges totaling US$2 million. Sequentially, excluding the impact of turnkey activity, our operating costs per day increased approximately US$1,522.

In Canada, average revenue per utilization day for contract drilling for the quarter was $26,927 compared with $19,427 in 2021, an increase of 39% and was the result of higher day rates and increased labor and cost recoveries.

Our Canadian operating costs on a per day basis increased to $16,893, compared with $13,189 in 2021 due to industry-wide wage increases, higher repairs and maintenance expense and lower CEWS program assistance. During the third quarter of 2021, we recognized $5 million of CEWS program assistance.

Completion and Production Services third quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million and $15 million, respectively, compared with $28 million and $5 million in 2021. Our improved results were supported by higher service rates and operating hours, the impact of the High Arctic asset acquisition, partially offset by lower CEWS program assistance as we recognized $1 million of assistance in 2021.

We realized third quarter revenue from international contract drilling of US$28 million, largely consistent with 2021, as activity and day rates remained constant.

Third quarter cash provided by operations was $8 million as compared with $22 million in 2021. Our lower cash generation during the quarter was primarily due to the timing of long-term debt interest payments resulting from our unsecured senior notes issuance in 2021. We generated $81 million of funds from operations as compared with $34 million in 2021. Our increased activity and day rates, operational leverage and lower share-based compensation charges, partially offset by the timing of long-term debt interest payments, contributed to our higher funds from operations for the quarter.

Capital expenditures were $51 million as compared with $20 million in 2021. Capital spending by spend category (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) included $25 million for expansion and upgrades and $26 million for the maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure.

Generated $22 million of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets; including certain real estate and facilities located in Alberta and Texas and the receipt of insurance proceeds from our second quarter well control event.

We ended the quarter with $40 million of cash and more than $540 million of available liquidity.

We repurchased and cancelled 69,599 common shares for $5 million under our NCIB.

We successfully integrated the well servicing business and associated rental assets acquired from High Arctic, adding 80 service rigs to our fleet along with related rental assets, ancillary support equipment, inventories, spares and six additional operating facilities in key operating basins.

Summary for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $1,107 million, an increase of 60% from 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $221 million as compared with $129 million in 2021. Our higher Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to higher activity and day rates, partially offset by higher share-based compensation charges, the impact of the second quarter well control event and lower CEWS program assistance. Our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by $24 million of CEWS program assistance.

General and administrative costs were $102 million, an increase of $25 million from 2021 primarily due to increased personnel costs, higher share-based compensation charges and lower CEWS program assistance.

Net finance charges were $64 million, a decrease of $6 million from 2021 due to lower debt issue costs. In 2021, we accelerated the amortization of issue costs associated with fully redeemed unsecured senior notes.

Cash provided by operations was $78 million as compared with $80 million in 2021. Funds provided by operations in 2022 were $172 million, an increase of $82 million from the comparative period.

Capital expenditures were $127 million in 2022, an increase of $79 million from 2021. Capital spending by spend category included $51 million for expansion and upgrades and $76 million for the maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure.

Year-to-date, we have borrowed US$23 million on our Senior Credit Facility and repurchased and cancelled 130,395 common shares for $10 million under our NCIB.

STRATEGY

Precision’s strategic priorities for 2022 are as follows:

Grow revenue through scaling Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions across Precision's Super Series rig fleet and further competitive differentiation through ESG initiatives – Utilization of our Alpha™ technologies continues to grow and generate incremental revenue. During the quarter, revenue from our Alpha™ technologies grew 56% compared with the third quarter of 2021 as our total paid days for AlphaAutomation™ increased by 56%, consistent with our year-to-date increase of 55%. We currently have 60 AC Super Triple rigs equipped with Alpha™ and over 90% are generating incremental revenue as customers see the value in our technology. Our plan is to have a total of 70 rigs converted by year end, and the entire fleet of Super Triple rigs converted by early 2024. We continue to scale our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, which will further differentiate us from our competitors and drive additional revenue growth. As of October 26, 2022, we had five commercial, field-deployed, EverGreen™ Battery Energy Storage Systems with two additional systems scheduled for installation by year end. In addition, we had 13 EverGreen™ Integrated Power & Emissions Monitoring Systems deployed and anticipate ending the year with 15 systems installed. Grow free cash flow by maximizing operating leverage as demand for our High Performance, High Value services continues to rebound – During the third quarter of 2022, we generated cash and funds from operations of $8 million and $81 million, respectively. Our third quarter active rig count was up 39% in the U.S. and 16% in Canada compared to the same period last year, while our daily operating margins (average revenue less operating costs per utilization day) also improved despite continued industry-wide inflationary pressure. With the tightening of available Super Series rigs, we expect to realize further pricing increases in the U.S. and Canada as expiring contracts are renewed or extended. On July 27, 2022, we acquired High Arctic’s well servicing business and associated rental assets, increasing our well servicing hours 62% from the prior year’s third quarter and driving the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA from our Completion and Production Services segment since the fourth quarter of 2018. Utilize free cash flow to continue strengthening our balance sheet while investing in our people, equipment and returning capital to shareholders – We continue to target $75 million of long-term debt reduction for 2022 and our longer-term debt reduction goals of $400 million between 2022 and 2025 and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) of less than 1.5 times by 2025. During the quarter, our reinvestment into our drilling fleet included $51 million of capital expenditures and we generated $22 million of cash proceeds from the divestiture of non-core assets. In 2022, we have drawn approximately US$23 million on our Senior Credit Facility to fund our increased cash demands as our respective drilling and service activity increased 26% and 72% from the second quarter of 2022. Through share repurchases under our NCIB, we have returned $10 million of capital to shareholders this year.

OUTLOOK

The rebound of global energy demand and the impact of a multi-year period of underinvestment in upstream oil and natural gas has resulted in reduced inventories of oil and natural gas and higher commodity prices, providing a supportive outlook for the oilfield services industry. The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons have exacerbated the challenged supply situation and many importing countries are looking toward North America and the Middle East to fill the supply gap from exports of crude oil and natural gas through the global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market. Constrained natural gas production levels and low natural gas storage volumes have resulted in North American natural gas prices strengthening in the last year. With U.S. LNG exports growing as countries look to displace Russian natural gas and various Canadian LNG projects to come online in 2025, we anticipate a sustained period of elevated natural gas drilling activity.

At current commodity price levels, we anticipate higher demand for our services and improved fleet utilization as customers seek to maintain production levels and replenish inventories, as drilled but uncompleted wells have been depleted over the past several years. However, broad economic concerns exist with respect to recession risk, rising interest rates and geopolitical instability. These concerns may negatively impact customer spending plans.

With North American industry activity expected to further increase into 2023, we anticipate near full utilization in the high specification rig market with customers seeking term contracts to secure rigs and ensure fulfilment of their development programs. Accordingly, the tightening of available high specification rigs is expected to drive higher day rates and necessitate customer funded rig upgrades.

Interest in our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions continues to gain momentum as customers seek meaningful solutions to achieve their emission reduction targets and improve their well economics. We expect our growing suite of Alpha™ technologies paired with our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions to be key competitive differentiators as our predictable and repeatable drilling results deliver exceptional value to our customers by reducing risks, well construction costs and carbon footprint.

The outlook for our Precision Well Servicing business remains positive with strong commodity prices supporting maintenance and completion activity. We successfully acquired and integrated the High Arctic well servicing assets and associated rental business early in the third quarter. By leveraging our existing platform and continuing our strict focus on cost control, we have realized annual run-rate cost synergies of over $3 million and expect to achieve the vast majority of our $5 million target by early next year. Additionally, support from both federal and provincial governments has increased well abandonment and rehabilitation projects.

In October, we announced the addition of Lori A. Lancaster to our Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience as a strategic and financial advisor to the global natural resources sector and having served as a board member of publicly traded companies within the energy sector, we believe Ms. Lancaster's extensive knowledge and experience will enhance our existing Board of Directors.

Contracts

Year-to-date in 2022, we have entered into 61 term contracts and 23 new contracts since the end of the second quarter of 2022. The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under contract by quarter as of October 26, 2022. For those quarters ending after September 30, 2022, this chart represents the minimum number of long-term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional contracts.

Average for the quarter ended 2021 Average for the quarter ended 2022 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Average rigs under term contract

as of October 26, 2022: U.S. 21 24 22 24 27 29 31 36 Canada 6 6 7 7 6 8 10 15 International 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 4 Total 33 36 35 37 39 43 47 55



The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had under contract for 2021 and the average number of rigs we have under contract as of October 26, 2022.

Average for the year ended 2021 2022 2023 Average rigs under term contract as

of October 26, 2022: U.S. 23 31 18 Canada 7 10 14 International1 6 5 3 Total 36 46 35

(1) Does not include Kuwait contracts awarded subsequent to September 30, 2022.

In Canada, term contracted rigs normally generate 250 utilization days per year because of the seasonal nature of well site access. In most regions in the U.S. and internationally, term contracts normally generate 365 utilization days per year.

Drilling Activity

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had working or moving by quarter for the periods noted.

Average for the quarter ended 2021 Average for the quarter ended 2022 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Average Precision active rig count: U.S. 33 39 41 45 51 55 57 Canada 42 27 51 52 63 37 59 International 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Total 81 72 98 103 120 98 122

According to industry sources, as at October 26, 2022, the U.S. active land drilling rig count has increased 43% from the same point last year while the Canadian active land drilling rig count has increased by 28%. To date in 2022, approximately 79% of the U.S. industry’s active rigs and 63% of the Canadian industry’s active rigs were drilling for oil targets, compared with 80% for the U.S. and 54% for Canada at the same time last year.

Capital Spending and Free Cash Flow Allocation

We increased our capital spending plan to reflect higher maintenance capital from our increasing activity, strategic purchase of drill pipe and customer funded rig upgrades. Capital spending in 2022 is expected to be $165 million and by spend category includes $96 million for sustaining, infrastructure and intangibles and $69 million for expansion and upgrades. We expect the $165 million will be split $157 million in the Contract Drilling Services segment, $5 million in the Completion and Production Services segment and $3 million to the Corporate segment. At September 30, 2022, Precision had capital commitments of $163 million with payments expected through 2024.

Our debt reduction plans continue with the goal of repaying $75 million in 2022 and over $400 million of debt over the next four years and reaching a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.5 times. At the end of 2025, we expect to have reduced debt by well over $1 billion since 2018. In addition to our debt reduction target through 2025, we plan to allocate 10% to 20% of free cash flow before debt principal repayments toward the return of capital to shareholders.

SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue: Contract Drilling Services 374,465 226,957 65.0 982,909 613,032 60.3 Completion and Production Services 56,642 28,143 101.3 127,921 81,354 57.2 Inter-segment eliminations (1,772 ) (1,287 ) 37.7 (4,140 ) (2,741 ) 51.0 429,335 253,813 69.2 1,106,690 691,645 60.0 Adjusted EBITDA:(1) Contract Drilling Services 118,599 55,384 114.1 260,202 163,118 59.5 Completion and Production Services 14,788 5,479 169.9 26,166 17,533 49.2 Corporate and Other (13,826 ) (15,455 ) (10.5 ) (65,853 ) (51,760 ) 27.2 119,561 45,408 163.3 220,515 128,891 71.1

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 374,465 226,957 65.0 982,909 613,032 60.3 Expenses: Operating 246,442 164,521 49.8 692,169 429,036 61.3 General and administrative 9,424 7,052 33.6 30,538 20,878 46.3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 118,599 55,384 114.1 260,202 163,118 59.5 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 31.7 % 24.4 % 26.5 % 26.6 %

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





United States onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2022 2021 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 51 603 33 378 June 30 55 687 39 437 September 30 57 746 41 485 Year to date average 54 679 38 433

(1) United States lower 48 operations only.

(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.





Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2022 2021 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 63 205 42 145 June 30 37 113 27 72 September 30 59 199 51 151 Year to date average 53 172 40 123

(1) Canadian operations only.

(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.





SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Revenue 56,642 28,143 101.3 127,921 81,354 57.2 Expenses: Operating 40,198 21,188 89.7 96,365 59,703 61.4 General and administrative 1,656 1,476 12.2 5,390 4,118 30.9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 14,788 5,479 169.9 26,166 17,533 49.2 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 26.1 % 19.5 % 20.5 % 21.6 % Well servicing statistics: Number of service rigs (end of period) 135 123 9.8 135 123 9.8 Service rig operating hours 52,340 32,244 62.3 120,994 93,777 29.0 Service rig operating hour utilization 47 % 28 % 43 % 28 %

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





SEGMENT REVIEW OF CORPORATE AND OTHER

Our Corporate and Other segment provides support functions to our operating segments. The Corporate and Other segment had negative Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million as compared with $15 million in the third quarter of 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by decreased share-based compensation costs, partially offset by lower CEWS program assistance.

OTHER ITEMS

Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans

We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2021 Annual Report.

A summary of amounts expensed under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash settled share-based incentive plans 5,543 11,839 57,802 46,537 Equity settled share-based incentive plans: Executive PSU — 1,468 407 3,639 Share option plan — 34 20 199 Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense 5,543 13,341 58,229 50,375 Allocated: Operating 1,922 3,272 14,694 11,437 General and Administrative 3,621 10,069 43,535 38,938 5,543 13,341 58,229 50,375

Cash settled share-based compensation expense for the quarter was $6 million as compared with $12 million in 2021. The decreased expense in 2022 was primarily due to our lower sequential quarter share price. Our equity settled share-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2022 was nil as our Executive PSUs and share options fully vested in the first quarter of 2022.

As at September 30, 2022, the majority of our share-based compensation plans were classified as cash-settled and will be impacted by changes in our share price. Although accounted for as cash-settled, Precision retains the ability to settle certain vested units in common shares at its discretion.

Finance Charges

Third quarter net finance charges were $23 million as compared with $21 million in 2021. The increased finance charges were primarily due to higher variable interest rates on our Senior and Real Estate Credit Facilities and the impact of higher foreign exchange rates on our U.S. denominated long-term debt. Interest charges on our U.S. denominated long-term debt in the third quarter were US$16 million ($20 million) as compared with US$15 million ($19 million) in 2021.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the quarter was $6 million as compared with a $4 million recovery in 2021. The higher income tax expense for the quarter was the result of our positive earnings. During the third quarter, we did not recognize deferred tax assets on certain Canadian and international operating losses.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity

Amount Availability Used for Maturity Senior credit facility (secured) US$500 million(1) (extendible, revolving term credit facility with US$300 million accordion feature) US$141 million drawn and US$32 million in outstanding letters of credit General corporate purposes June 18, 2025(1) Real estate credit facilities (secured) US$9 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes November 19, 2025 $18 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes March 16, 2026 Operating facilities (secured) $40 million Undrawn, except $8 million in outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit and general corporate purposes US$15 million Undrawn Short-term working capital requirements Demand letter of credit facility (secured) US$30 million Undrawn, except US$18 million in outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit Unsecured senior notes (unsecured) US$348 million – 7.125% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2026 US$400 million – 6.875% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2029

(1) US$53 million expires on November 21, 2023.

At September 30, 2022, we had $1,259 million outstanding under our Senior Credit Facility, Real Estate Credit Facilities and unsecured senior notes as compared with $1,126 million at December 31, 2021. The weakening of the Canadian dollar resulted in $106 million of additional stated debt at September 30, 2022.

The current blended cash interest cost of our debt is approximately 6.9%.

Covenants

At September 30, 2022, we were in compliance with the covenants of our Senior Credit Facility and Real Estate Credit Facilities.

Covenant At September 30, 2022 Senior Credit Facility Consolidated senior debt to consolidated covenant EBITDA(1) < 2.50 0.72 Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.25 3.76 Real Estate Credit Facilities Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.25 3.76

(1) For purposes of calculating the leverage ratio consolidated senior debt only includes secured indebtedness.





Average shares outstanding

The following tables reconcile the net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) – basic 30,679 (38,032 ) (37,776 ) (150,050 ) Expense adjustment to equity compensation plans, net of tax (94 ) — — — Net earnings (loss) – diluted 30,585 (38,032 ) (37,776 ) (150,050 )





For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,580 13,304 13,549 13,319 Effect of stock options and other equity compensation plans 1,464 — — — Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 15,044 13,304 13,549 13,319



QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Quarters ended December 31 March 31 June 30 September 30 Revenue 295,202 351,339 326,016 429,335 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 63,881 36,855 64,099 119,561 Net earnings (loss) (27,336 ) (43,844 ) (24,611 ) 30,679 Net earnings (loss) per basic share (2.05 ) (3.25 ) (1.81 ) 2.26 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share (2.05 ) (3.25 ) (1.81 ) 2.03 Funds provided by operations(1) 62,681 29,955 60,373 81,327 Cash provided by (used in) operations 59,713 (65,294 ) 135,174 8,142





(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Quarters ended December 31 March 31 June 30 September 30 Revenue 201,688 236,473 201,359 253,813 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 55,263 54,539 28,944 45,408 Net loss (37,518 ) (36,106 ) (75,912 ) (38,032 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share (2.74 ) (2.70 ) (5.71 ) (2.86 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 35,282 43,430 12,607 33,525 Cash provided by operations 4,737 15,422 42,219 21,871

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We reference certain additional Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.



Adjusted EBITDA We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain (loss) on investments and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss) and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure, because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



The most directly comparable financial measure is net earnings (loss).



Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations We believe funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital changes, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) operations.



Net Capital Spending We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.



Net capital spending is calculated as follows:





For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital spending by spend category Expansion and upgrade 25,461 5,998 50,606 15,881 Maintenance and infrastructure 25,642 13,502 76,335 32,310 51,103 19,500 126,941 48,191 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment (22,337 ) (4,476 ) (32,033 ) (10,390 ) Net capital spending 28,766 15,024 94,908 37,801 Business acquisitions 10,200 — 10,200 — Purchase of investments and other assets 73 3,000 609 3,000 Changes in non-cash working capital balances (7,328 ) (500 ) (6,881 ) (3,213 ) Cash used in investing activities 31,711 17,524 98,836 37,588





Working Capital We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.



Working capital is calculated as follows:





At September 30, At December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Current assets 489,584 319,757 Current liabilities 337,295 238,120 Working capital 152,289 81,637





Non-GAAP Ratios



We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.



Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss), provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity



We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total shareholders’ equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication to our debt leverage.



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication to the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations.



Supplementary Financial Measures



We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.



Capital Spending by Spend Category We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade, maintenance and infrastructure, or intangibles.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this release, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").

In particular, forward looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

our strategic priorities for 2022;

our capital expenditures, free cash flow allocation and debt reduction plan for 2022;

anticipated activity levels, demand for our drilling rigs, day rates and margins in 2022;

the average number of term contracts in place for 2022;

customer adoption of Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions;

anticipated timing and amount of costs savings from acquired well servicing and rental assets;

potential commercial opportunities and rig contract renewals;

our future debt reduction plans beyond 2022; and

anticipated timing and amounts of insurance recoveries.

These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:

the fluctuation in oil prices may pressure customers into reducing or limiting their drilling budgets;

the success of our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic;

the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors;

customer focus on safety performance;

existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely;

our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis; and

the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas;

fluctuations in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities;

fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;

our customers’ inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity;

the success of vaccinations for COVID-19 worldwide;

changes in drilling and well servicing technology, which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive advantage;

shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs;

liquidity of the capital markets to fund customer drilling programs;

availability of cash flow, debt and equity sources to fund our capital and operating requirements, as needed;

the impact of weather and seasonal conditions on operations and facilities;

competitive operating risks inherent in contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;

ability to improve our rig technology to improve drilling efficiency;

general economic, market or business conditions;

the availability of qualified personnel and management;

a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services;

changes in laws or regulations, including changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and natural gas;

terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate;

fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and

other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision’s ability to respond to such conditions.

Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be accessed on Precision’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or under Precision’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 40,048 $ 40,588 Accounts receivable 419,217 255,740 Inventory 30,319 23,429 Total current assets 489,584 319,757 Non-current assets: Income tax recoverable 1,633 — Deferred tax assets 786 867 Right-of-use assets 59,517 51,440 Property, plant and equipment 2,343,526 2,258,391 Intangibles 20,609 23,915 Investments and other assets 11,729 7,382 Total non-current assets 2,437,800 2,341,995 Total assets $ 2,927,384 $ 2,661,752 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 320,349 $ 224,123 Income taxes payable 1,407 839 Current portion of lease obligations 13,233 10,935 Current portion of long-term debt 2,306 2,223 Total current liabilities 337,295 238,120 Non-current liabilities: Share-based compensation 34,886 26,728 Provisions and other 7,410 6,513 Lease obligations 52,359 45,823 Long-term debt 1,241,099 1,106,794 Deferred tax liabilities 21,539 12,219 Total non-current liabilities 1,357,293 1,198,077 Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ capital 2,294,360 2,281,444 Contributed surplus 74,057 76,311 Deficit (1,304,756 ) (1,266,980 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 169,135 134,780 Total shareholders’ equity 1,232,796 1,225,555 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,927,384 $ 2,661,752



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 429,335 $ 253,813 $ 1,106,690 $ 691,645 Expenses: Operating 284,868 184,422 784,394 485,998 General and administrative 24,906 23,983 101,781 76,756 Earnings before income taxes, gain on investments

and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured

senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain

on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization 119,561 45,408 220,515 128,891 Depreciation and amortization 69,448 69,431 207,662 211,148 Gain on asset disposals (8,238 ) (3,261 ) (22,152 ) (6,224 ) Foreign exchange 1,344 464 1,362 104 Finance charges 22,521 20,639 64,294 70,783 Loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes — — — 9,520 Gain on investments and other assets (2,515 ) (327 ) (3,738 ) (327 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 37,001 (41,538 ) (26,913 ) (156,113 ) Income taxes: Current 958 890 2,563 2,462 Deferred 5,364 (4,396 ) 8,300 (8,525 ) 6,322 (3,506 ) 10,863 (6,063 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 30,679 $ (38,032 ) $ (37,776 ) $ (150,050 ) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.26 $ (2.86 ) $ (2.79 ) $ (11.27 ) Diluted $ 2.03 $ (2.86 ) $ (2.79 ) $ (11.27 )



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 30,679 $ (38,032 ) $ (37,776 ) $ (150,050 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and

liabilities of operations denominated in foreign

currency 111,811 33,364 139,478 (9,182 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge

with U.S. denominated debt (84,060 ) (24,544 ) (105,123 ) 6,995 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 58,430 $ (29,212 ) $ (3,421 ) $ (152,237 )



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net earnings (loss) $ 30,679 $ (38,032 ) $ (37,776 ) $ (150,050 ) Adjustments for: Long-term compensation plans 411 7,887 34,847 28,688 Depreciation and amortization 69,448 69,431 207,662 211,148 Gain on asset disposals (8,238 ) (3,261 ) (22,152 ) (6,224 ) Foreign exchange 773 415 924 1,437 Finance charges 22,521 20,639 64,294 70,783 Income taxes 6,322 (3,506 ) 10,863 (6,063 ) Other (2 ) 2 273 (562 ) Gain on investments and other assets (2,515 ) (327 ) (3,738 ) (327 ) Loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes — — — 9,520 Income taxes paid (220 ) (1,134 ) (3,023 ) (5,200 ) Income taxes recovered 10 44 10 47 Interest paid (38,005 ) (18,804 ) (80,706 ) (63,982 ) Interest received 143 171 177 347 Funds provided by operations 81,327 33,525 171,655 89,562 Changes in non-cash working capital balances (73,185 ) (11,654 ) (93,633 ) (10,050 ) 8,142 21,871 78,022 79,512 Investments: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (51,103 ) (19,500 ) (126,941 ) (48,191 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 22,337 4,476 32,033 10,390 Business acquisitions (10,200 ) — (10,200 ) — Purchase of investments and other assets (73 ) (3,000 ) (609 ) (3,000 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances 7,328 500 6,881 3,213 (31,711 ) (17,524 ) (98,836 ) (37,588 ) Financing: Issuance of long-term debt 50,360 — 144,889 696,341 Repayments of long-term debt (34,475 ) (8,209 ) (118,586 ) (769,668 ) Repurchase of share capital (5,010 ) — (10,010 ) (4,294 ) Issuance of common shares on the exercise of options — — 6,162 — Debt issuance costs — 344 — (9,450 ) Debt amendment fees — (3 ) — (913 ) Lease payments (1,777 ) (1,633 ) (5,186 ) (4,963 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances — (1,829 ) — — 9,098 (11,330 ) 17,269 (92,947 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,878 642 3,005 (653 ) Decrease in cash (11,593 ) (6,341 ) (540 ) (51,676 ) Cash, beginning of period 51,641 63,437 40,588 108,772 Cash, end of period $ 40,048 $ 57,096 $ 40,048 $ 57,096



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 2,281,444 $ 76,311 $ 134,780 $ (1,266,980 ) $ 1,225,555 Net loss for the period — — — (37,776 ) (37,776 ) Other comprehensive income for the period — — 34,355 — 34,355 Share options exercised 8,843 (2,681 ) — — 6,162 Share repurchases (10,010 ) — — — (10,010 ) Share-based compensation reclassification 14,083 (219 ) — — 13,864 Share-based compensation expense — 646 — — 646 Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 2,294,360 $ 74,057 $ 169,135 $ (1,304,756 ) $ 1,232,796





(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 2,285,738 $ 72,915 $ 137,581 $ (1,089,594 ) $ 1,406,640 Net loss for the period — — — (150,050 ) (150,050 ) Other comprehensive loss for the period — — (2,187 ) — (2,187 ) Share repurchases (4,294 ) — — — (4,294 ) Share-based compensation reclassification — (2,349 ) — — (2,349 ) Share-based compensation expense — 6,187 — — 6,187 Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 2,281,444 $ 76,753 $ 135,394 $ (1,239,644 ) $ 1,253,947



