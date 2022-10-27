Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Report 2022: Cost-Saving Benefits Ensure Continued Adoption & Growth in $4 Billion Industry

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Reprocessing Support & Services and Reprocessed Medical Devices), By Device Category, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market size is expected to reach $4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Cleaning, sterilizing, refurbishing, repairing, disinfecting, as well as reconditioning discarded medical devices in order to make prepare them for reuse is known as medical device reprocessing. In the healthcare business, medical devices are utilized in a number of processes, including diagnosis, monitoring, treatment, and enhancing the health and wellbeing of monitored individuals. The treatment of medical devices or their components and parts in the market for medical device reprocessing includes making them reusable.
Sterilization and disinfection are crucial for preventing the transmission of infectious germs to patients through medical devices and instruments. The risk of infection is decreased and patient outcomes are enhanced in a healthcare facility by adhering to industry standards and best practices for medical device reprocessing. In addition to the Instructions for Use provided by the device's manufacturer and the rules and procedures of the healthcare facility, industry governing bodies also provide guidelines for the reprocessing of medical devices.
Market Growth Factors
Helps In Addressing The Issue Of Increasing Medical Waste
Activities related to healthcare produce a considerable amount of waste that could have a negative impact on the health of people as well as sanitary staff. The majority of this waste is not any riskier than standard home waste. Some forms of medical waste, however, pose a higher risk to health. It includes infectious waste, of which sharps trash, body part waste, pharmaceutical or chemical waste, radioactive and cytotoxic waste, and broken thermometers are included. In addition, hazardous biological waste is produced in part by medical waste. The generation and disposal of medical waste is a crucial issue, particularly in nations with a high population along with inadequate sanitation.
Substantially Saves Cost For Hospitals And Other Healthcare Facilities
Tools and devices used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities are very expensive. As the number of patients needing various surgeries is increasing, affording these devices can become a significant challenge for hospitals. However, hospital sterilizing practices had to evolve as plastic materials became more prevalent. They developed in complexity and emphasized security. Nowadays, reprocessing is considered a third-party procedure. Hospitals should expect cost reductions from reprocessing companies, which also offer to contribute to their financial success.
Market Restraining Factors
Rising Number Of Complexities In Medical Devices
The challenges of performing adequate cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization have grown as medical devices have gotten more complicated over time. The sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning of medical devices involve numerous stakeholders, including regulatory organizations, such as the FDA, CDC, state departments of public health, medical device makers, re-processors, standards-setting bodies, and test labs. The burden of ensuring that reprocessing methods are effective and adhered to falls on the numerous stakeholders involved in this issue.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Type
- Reprocessing Support & Services
- Reprocessed Medical Devices
By Device Category
- Critical Devices
- Semi- Critical Devices
- Non- Critical Devices
By Application
- Cardiology
- Gynecology
- General Surgery & Anesthesia
- Gastroenterology
- Arthroscopy & Orthopedic Surgery
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation)
- Medtronic PLC
- Steris Healthcare
- Arjo Group (ReNu Medical, Inc.)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (Sustainable Technologies)
- Avante Health Solutions
- Konoike Group
- Vanguard AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Type
Chapter 4. Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Device Category
Chapter 5. Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mpkvt
Attachment