Innovation in Insurance

Key themes mentioned in this report include personalization, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cyber insurance.



After a tough few years, global insurance markets are showing signs of recovery, and with that recovery comes a new generation of innovation within the sector.The technological evolution in insurance is becoming an ever more important subject in the industry, with many insurance companies looking to make use of big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and many other themes as part of their digital transformation.



These innovations are improving customer satisfaction and allowing insurance to reach younger and less wealthy demographics across the world. Insurance companies that do not keep up with the innovation driven by market leaders will find themselves falling behind as time goes on.



- Big data and analytics, AI, and blockchain are some of the most discussed topics in insurance.

- Younger demographics are showing a greater willingness to use these products and share the data they generate with insurers, making this a key innovation for maintaining demand going forward.

- The emergence of the metaverse and Web 3.0 is opening opportunities for insurers to make use of virtual reality to conduct business.

- Use cases for blockchain technologies are beginning to emerge after a few years of hype.

- Insurers are helping businesses and individuals improve cyber hygiene in conjunction with cyber insurance cover.



